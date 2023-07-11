One of the best third-party game controllers is on sale this Prime Day

Lots of awesome tech and games are on sale this Amazon Prime Day. That includes the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller, one of the best third-party game controller options for you to pick if you’re looking for an alternate controller for your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck.

Normally priced at $70, the 8BitDo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller with Charging Dock is discounted by 20% to $56 as part of a Day 2 Lighting Deal. This place it under the standard asking price of most traditional gaming controllers, especially the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, which retail for $80. For Nintendo Switch players with their system updates fully up-to-date, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is an even better get than a regular Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, especially at this price.

All the buttons and d-pad feel good to use, while Hall Effect sensing joysticks allow for smoother-feeling, more precise control than even the sticks typically on Nintendo’s controllers (it even supports gyroscopic motion controls). There are even two additional back buttons that aren’t present on Joy-Cons or Switch Pro Controllers. The 8BitDo Ultimate Controller offers a lot of button mapping customization as well, as one can reassign button functionality, adjust the sensitivity ranges of the triggers, change vibration levels, and even enable “macros” that can condense long input sequences into single button presses.

It also comes with a charging dock, so you don’t have to worry about using batteries on it. Overall, the 8BitDo offers pretty much anything one would want from a third-party controller. While it’s not tailored to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S use yet, it’s still an amazing option for Nintendo Switch players and works for Steam Deck users who want to use a more traditional controller as well.

It’s worth the investment at full price, so that makes it quite a steal for just $56 this Prime Day. If you’re in the market for a new controller to use with your Nintendo Switch or Steam Deck, the 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is a must-buy.

