Ahead of the release of A Quiet Place: Day One, the franchise is continuing its media dominance. Saber Interactive announced that it’s publishing A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead, a first-person, single-player horror video game due out later in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and the Xbox Series X/S.

The game takes place in the Quiet Place universe, but features a whole new story about a woman trying to survive the alien apocalypse while dealing with “the anguish of interpersonal family conflicts and her own inner fears.” The gameplay, similar to the movies, will focus on stealth as you try to get around the creatures without making a sound, and scrounging up items and tools that you can use to improvise your way out of situations.

Recommended Videos

It’s being developed by Stormind Games, most known to video game fans as the studio behind the Remothered survival horror games, but it’s also done work as a support studio. The game was previously announced as in development with iLLOGIKA and EP1T0ME back in 2021, although it hasn’t received any updates since then. The initial reveal just said that Saber would be publishing A Quiet Place video game that would feature an original story in the movie universe, and that it would be out in 2022.

Ahead of The Road Ahead‘s reveal, the website shows Saber and EP1T0ME’s logo, but not iLLOGIKA’s. The press release, however, does not list EP1ToME anywhere.

A Quiet Place, which came out in 2018, was a huge success for Paramount, grossing $188 million domestically on a $17 million budget, according to Box Office Mojo. The sequel, released in 2020, had a much larger $55 million budget and earned $136.4 million domestically (pretty good for a pandemic-era release).

If you can’t wait for a whole video game where you sneak around quietly, you can catch A Quiet Place: Day One, a prequel to the successful John Krasinski-directed franchise on June 28. There’s also a third main series entry that was originally set for release in 2025, but it’s since been delayed.

Editors' Recommendations