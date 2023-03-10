This Alienware gaming chair is $100 off, with free delivery

Snagging one of the best gaming chair deals can make a huge difference to your finances as they’re not exactly cheap. That’s why we’re pleased to see Dell discounting the Alienware P4500 gaming chair. It’s normally priced at $500 but right now you can buy it for $400, so you save $100 off the regular price. It’s a well-designed gaming chair that should suit most people so here’s a quick look at why it’s worth it.

Why you should buy the Alienware P4500 gaming chair

Alienware is a great alternative for anyone considering one of the best gaming chairs. With the Alienware P4500 gaming chair, you get memory foam neck and lumbar support so there’s extra padding while you play. It’s possible to adjust the seat height to cater to a wide range of body shapes and heights, while an adjustable backrest means you can tweak the angle of your sitting position up to 140 degrees.

There’s also an adjustable tilt with a locking system so you can lean back a long way with the tilt mechanism designed to be lockable in four different tilt positions. Even the 4D armrests can be adjusted with four directional adjustments and an ergonomic design so your forearms are kept comfortable no matter how long you’ve been playing on some of the best gaming PCs. The recommended height is up to 6 foot six inches, while the recommended weight goes up to 260 pounds. In all cases, the fit is super comfortable thanks to the wide range of adjustment options. If you prefer you can even remove the neck or lumbar support so there are plenty of different ways to get just the right kind of posture for your body’s needs.

Thanks to the color scheme, the Alienware P4500 gaming chair won’t look too garish either if you’re fitting it into your home office and want a professional appearance while still enjoying all the benefits of a gaming chair.

Usually priced at $500, the Alienware P4500 gaming chair is currently down to $400 at Dell. A saving of $100 is pretty impressive going for any gaming chair so if you’re keen to upgrade your comfort level while you work or play, you’re going to love how comfy the Alienware P4500 gaming chair feels. As with all Dell deals, it won’t stick around forever so hit the buy button now if it appeals.

