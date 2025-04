All Infinite Craft recipes

Since its release, Infinite Craft has been rising up the ranks of the best iPhone games and best Android games. As a game made by one person, that’s incredibly impressive. The concept is simple, but incredibly addictive. You will combine some basic elements to create new ones, which you can then use in more combinations to make even more complex things. The number of possible recipes quickly spirals out of control, and even after we’ve sunk dozens of hours into the game ourselves, we still have a hard time remembering how to make certain things. If you need a little help finding a specific recipe, we spent days combining everything in the game to complete this recipe list for you.

What starts with just four elements spirals into over 3 million possible recipes in Infinite Craft. Most elements can be made in multiple ways, however, so there aren’t quite that many total elements in the game. We will list all the recipes below in alphabetical order based on the resulting element, with every step you need to take to make it.

Acid Rain Fire + Wind = Smoke / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Smoke = Fog / Dust + Fog = Smog / Water + Smog = Acid Rain Adobe Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Mud + Brick = Adobe Aeolus Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Wind + Mountain Range = Aeolus Africa Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Swamp + Continent = Africa Airplane Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Wind + Flying Fish = Airplane Airship Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Steam + Planet = Steampunk / Wind + Steampunk = Airship Alcohol Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Fire + Wine = Alcohol Algae Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Wave + Plant = Seaweed / Water + Seaweed = Kelp / Seaweed + Kelp = Algae Alien Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship / Earth + Space Ship = Alien Allergy Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Wind + Pollen = Allergy Alligator Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Swamp + Hurricane = Alligator Amber Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Plant + Stone = Fossil / Fossil + Fossil = Amber America Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America Amphicar Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Water + Car = Boat / Car + Boat = Amphicar Amphora Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Steam = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay / Water + Clay = Pottery / Wave + Pottery = Amphora Anchor Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse / Wind + Lighthouse = Sail / Stone + Sail = Anchor Angel Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Lake + Plant = Lily / Dust + Lily = Angel Ant Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Dust + Dragon = Dragonfly / Earth + Dragonfly = Ant Aquarium Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl / Earth + Fishbowl = Aquarium Archipelago Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Island + Continent = Archipelago Ariel Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Wave + Lily = Mermaid / Wind + Mermaid = Ariel Ash Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash Asia Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Mountain + Continent = Asia Astronaut Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Earth + Rocket = Moon / Rocket + Moon = Astronaut Atlantic Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Earth + Ocean = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America Ocean + America = Atlantic Atlantis Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Earth + Ocean = Island / Ocean + Island = Atlantis Audrey II Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Plant + Venus Flytrap = Carnivorous Plant / Venus Flytrap + Carnivorous Plant = Audrey II Avalanche Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche Axe Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Earth + Ocean = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America / Ocean + America = Atlantic

Bait Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lake + Fish = Fishing / Dust + Fishing = Bait Balloon Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Wind + Wine = Balloon Barbecue Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Earth + Tractor = Farm / Fire + Farm = Barbecue Beach Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Water + Sand = Beach Beach House Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Wind + Brick = House / Wave + House = Beach House Beacon Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse / Fire + Lighthouse = Beacon Bee Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Smoke + Pollen = Bee Beef Bourguignon Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Steam + Wine = Stew / Wine + Stew = Beef Bourguignon Beer Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Fire + Wine = Alcohol / Alcohol + Alcohol = Beer Berserker Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking / Earth + Viking = Berserker Bird Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Earth + Flying Fish = Bird Black Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Lake + Obsidian = Mirror / Obsidian + Mirror = Black Black Hole Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Dust + Engine = Vacuum / Fire + Vacuum = Black Hole Blade Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Stone + Obsidian = Blade Blizzard Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Tornado + Avalanche = Blizzard Boat Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Lake + Engine = Boat Bog Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Swamp + Swamp = Bog Boiled Fish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl / Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish / Fire + Goldfish = Boiled Fish Boiling Frog Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog / Fire + Frog = Boiling Frog Bomb Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Earth + Glass = Bottle / Fire + Bottle = Bomb Bong Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Water + Weed = Bong Book Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Tree + River = Paper / Plant + Paper = Book Bottle Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Earth + Glass = Bottle Boulder Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Stone + Stone = Boulder Bouquet Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Dandelion = Flower / Plant + Flower = Garden / Flower + Garden = Bouquet Breeze Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Water + Smoke = Fog / Swamp + Fog = Ghost / Wind + Ghost = Breeze Brick Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick Bridge Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Dust + Fjord = Troll / Water + Troll = Bridge Brine Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Fire + Dust = Ash / Ocean + Ash = Salt / Water + Salt = Brine Broom Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Plant = Tree / Dust + Tree = Wood / Dust + Wood = Broom Bubbles Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Water + Weed = Bong / Water + Bong = Bubbles Buddha Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Mountain + Incense = Buddha Bulldozer Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Mountain + Tractor = Bulldozer Bullet Train Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Train + Rocket = Bullet Train Burn Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Fire + Wine = Alcohol / Fire + Alcohol = Burn Bush Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Weed + Weed = Bush

Cactus Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Wave = Sand / Plant + Sand = Cactus Camera Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Fire + Glass = Lens / Steam + Lens = Camera Campfire Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Tornado + Tree = Wood / Fire + Wood = Campfire Canal Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Lake + Tractor = Plow / Water + Plow = Canal Candle Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Smoke + Incense = Prayer / Fire + Prayer = Candle Cannabis Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Swamp + Weed = Cannabis Cannon Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Fire + Ship = Cannon Cannonball Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Fire + Ship = Cannon / Fire + Cannon = Cannonball Canoe Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Ship + Hawaii = Canoe Canyon Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Mountain + River = Canyon Captain Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Lake + Ship = Pirate / Ship + Pirate = Captain Captain Nemo Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Water + Train = Submarine / Steam + Submarine = Captain Nemo Car Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car Carnivore Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Earth + Plant = Tree / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore Carnivorous Plant Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Plant + Venus Flytrap = Carnivorous Plant Carrot Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Wind + Dandelion = Seed / Engine + Seed = Carrot Castle Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Cloud + Brick = Castle Catholic Church Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Water + Wine = Holy Water / Wine + Holy Water = Catholic Church Cave Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Dust = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall / Dust + Wall = Cave Ceramic Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Steam = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay / Volcano + Clay = Ceramic Chai Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Fire + Tea = Chai Chaos Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Tornado = Tsunami / Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction / Fire + Destruction = Explosion / Destruction + Explosion = Chaos Chariot Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Plant = Tea / Plant + Engine = Car / Tea + Car = Chariot Cheese Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Dust = Mud / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Mud + Moon = Cheese Chef Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Ocean + Fish = Shark / Sushi + Shark = Chef Chia Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Dandelion = Seed / Tea + Seed = Chia Chicken Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Earth + Flying Fish = Bird / Earth + Bird = Chicken Chili Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Water + Lily = Pond / Fire + Pond = Soup / Fire + Soup = Chili Chimney Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Smoke + Brick = Chimney Christmas Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Plant = Tree / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Tree + Rocket = Christmas Christmas Tree Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Wind + Avalanche = Snow / Plant + Snow = Christmas Tree Cigar Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Fire + Dandelion = Ash / Wine + Ash = Cigar Cigarette Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Wind + Tree = Leaf / Smoke + Leaf = Cigarette Cinder Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Dust + Ash = Cinder Clay Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay Clean Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Dust + Engine = Vacuum / Dust + Vacuum = Clean Cloud Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud Coal Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Fire + Diamond = Coal Coconut Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Plant + Hurricane = Palm Tree / Water + Palm Tree = Coconut Comet Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Wind + Star = Comet Compost Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Plant = Tree / Wind + Tree = Leaf / Dust + Leaf = Compost Continent Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent Cook Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Plant + Weed = Pot / Fire + Pot = Cook Coral Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Lake = Ocean / Plant + Ocean = Coral Coral Reef Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Lake = Ocean / Plant + Ocean = Coral / Wind + Coral = Coral Reef Cotton Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Steam + Hurricane = Steamboat / Plant + Steamboat = Cotton Cough Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Ash + Pollen = Cough Crash Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Fire + Car = Crash Crayon Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Fire + Tree = Ash / Tree + Ash = Pencil / Ash + Pencil = Crayon Crescent Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Mountain + Moon = Crescent Crocodile Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Water + Lizard = Crocodile Crop Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Cloud + Tractor = Crop Cruise Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Lake + Engine = Boat / Water + Boat = Ship / Boat + Ship = Cruise Crystal Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Mountain + Glass = Crystal Curtain Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Wind + Glass = Window / Wind + Window = Curtain Cyclone Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Tornado + Swamp = Cyclone

Dam Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall / Water + Wall = Dam Dandelion Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion Dandelion Patch Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Dandelion Tea Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Steam + Plant = Tea / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Tea + Dandelion Patch = Dandelion Tea Dandelion Wine Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Wine + Dandelion Patch = Dandelion Wine Date Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Water + Sandstorm = Oasis / Plant + Oasis = Date Dead Sea Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Fire + Dust = Ash / Ocean + Ash = Salt / Lake + Salt = Dead Sea Delta Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Earth + River = Delta Desert Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Earth + Sand = Desert Destruction Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Tornado = Tsunami / Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction Diamond Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond Diamond Block Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Diamond + Diamond = Diamond Block Dinosaur Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Earth + Lizard = Dinosaur Dirt Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Earth + Ash = Soil / Soil + Soil = Dirt Disaster Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Wind + Tsunami = Hurricane / Tsunami + Hurricane = Disaster Double Rainbow Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Water + Rain = Rainbow / Lake + Rainbow = Unicorn / Rainbow + Unicorn = Double Rainbow Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon Dragon Egg Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Dragon + Dragon = Dragon Egg Dragonfly Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Dust + Dragon = Dragonfly Drawing Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Fire + Tree = Ash / Tree + Ash = Pencil / Earth + Pencil = Drawing Drunk Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Water + Glass = Wine / Glass + Wine = Drunk Dryad Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Lily + Lotus = Nymph / Plant + Nymph = Dryad Duck Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion PatchLake + Dandelion Patch = Duck Duck and Cover Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Lake + Dandelion Patch = Duck / Dandelion Patch + Duck = Duck and Cover / Duck + Duck and Cover = Duck And Cover Duckling Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Lake + Dandelion Patch = Duck / Water + Duck = Duckling Duckweed Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Lake + Dandelion Patch = Duck / Plant + Duck = Duckweed Dump Truck Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Car + Car = Truck / Earth + Truck = Dump Truck Dune Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Wind + Sand = Dune Dust Wind + Earth = Dust Dust Bowl Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Wind + Sandstorm = Dust Storm / Sandstorm + Dust Storm = Dust Bowl Dust Devil Wind + Wind = Tornado / Wind + Earth = Dust / Tornado + Dust = Dust Storm / Tornado + Dust Storm = Dust Devil Dust Storm Wind + Wind = Tornado / Wind + Earth = Dust / Tornado + Dust = Dust Storm Dust Trap Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Dust + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap Dustbin Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Dust + Train = Dustbin Dutch Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Tea + Windmill = Dutch Dwarf Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Dust + Fjord = Troll / Mountain + Troll = Dwarf

Eagle Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Tea = Kite / Mountain + Kite = Eagle Earth [Element Present in Game ] Earthquake Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Volcano + Tsunami = Earthquake Easter Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Lake + Plant = Lily / Dust + Lily = Angel / Lily + Angel = Easter Eclipse Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Fire + Moon = Eclipse Eden Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Wind + Lily = Flower / Plant + Flower = Garden / Lily + Garden = Eden Egg Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Earth + Lizard = Dinosaur / Dinosaur + Dinosaur = Egg Egypt Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Earth + Fjord = Land / Land + Land = Desert / Land + Desert = Egypt Electric Eel Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Lake + Lightning = Fish / Lightning + Fish = Electric Eel Electricity Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Water + Lightning = Electricity Energy Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Water + Windmill = Energy Engine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine Eruption Fire + Fire = Volcano / Wind + Volcano = Eruption Europe Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Earth + Fjord = Land / Earth + Land = Continent / Fjord + Continent = Europe Everest Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Steam + Tsunami = Titanic / Mountain + Titanic = Everest Exhaust Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Smoke + Car = Exhaust Explosion Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Fire + Rocket = Explosion

Fairy Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Smoke = Fog / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Fog + Dandelion = Fairy Fan Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Stone + Obsidian = Blade / Wind + Blade = Fan Farm Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Earth + Tractor = Farm Fence Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall / Earth + Wall = Fence Fenghuang Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Fire + Lily = Phoenix / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Phoenix + Lotus = Fenghuang Field Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Earth + Tractor = Farm / Earth + Farm = Field Fire [Element Present in Game] Fire Balloon Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Steam + Dandelion Patch = Hot Air Balloon / Fire + Hot Air Balloon = Fire Balloon Fire Breath Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Fire + Sushi = Wasabi / Fire + Wasabi = Fire Breath Fire Breathing Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Dragon + Lizard = Komodo Dragon / Fire + Komodo Dragon = Fire Breathing Dragon Fire Dance Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Wind + Hawaii = Hula / Fire + Hula = Fire Dance Fire Flower Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Volcano + Dandelion = Fireworks / Plant + Fireworks = Fire Flower Fire Station Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Train + Train = Train Station / Fire + Train Station = Fire Station Fire Swamp Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap / Swamp + Fire Trap = Fire Swamp Fire Tornado Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Tornado + Swamp = Cyclone / Fire + Cyclone = Fire Tornado Fire Trap Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap Fire Venus Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap / Venus Flytrap + Fire Trap = Fire Venus Fireball Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Water + Train = Submarine / Fire + Submarine = Fireball Firebird Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Fire + Lily = Phoenix / Lake + Phoenix = Firebird Firefighter Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Tornado + Train = Wreck / Fire + Wreck = Firefighter Firefly Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Tea = Kite / Fire + Kite = Fireworks / Kite + Fireworks = Firefly Fireplace Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Wind + Brick = House / Fire + House = Fireplace Firework Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Smoke + Rocket = Firework Fireworks Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Volcano + Dandelion = Fireworks Fish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish Fish Tank Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl / Earth + Fishbowl = Aquarium / Fish + Aquarium = Fish Tank Fishbowl Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl Fisherman Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lake + Fish = Fishing / Fish + Fishing = Fisherman Fishing Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lake + Fish = Fishing Fishing Boat Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lake + Fish = Fishing / Fish + Fishing = Fisherman / Fisherman + Fisherman = Fishing Boat Fishing Rod Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lake + Fish = Fishing / Volcano + Fishing = Fishing Rod Fjord Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord Flame Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Wind + Train = Zephyr / Fire + Zephyr = Flame Flamethrower Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Engine + Tractor = Tank / Fire + Tank = Flamethrower Flat Earth Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer / Steam + Surfer = Steamroller / Earth + Steamroller = Flat Earth Flock Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Earth + Flying Fish = Bird / Bird + Bird = Flock Flood Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Storm + Rain = Flood Flour Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Dust + Windmill = Flour Flower Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Dandelion = Flower Flying Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Tea = Kite / Wind + Kite = Flying Flying Car Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Cloud + Car = Flying Car Flying Dust Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Dust + Flying Fish = Flying Dust Flying Fish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish Flying Saucer Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship / Wind + Space Ship = Flying Saucer Flying Shark Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Ocean + Fish = Shark / Flying Fish + Shark = Flying Shark Flying Starfish Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Dust + Fish = Starfish / Wind + Starfish = Flying Starfish Flying Sushi Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Sushi + Flying Fish = Flying Sushi Foggy Ghost Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Water + Smoke = Fog / Swamp + Fog = Ghost / Fog + Ghost = Foggy Ghost Food Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Earth + Tractor = Farm / Plant + Farm = Food Forest Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Earth + Tree = Forest Fortress Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall / Volcano + Wall = Fortress Fossil Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Plant + Stone = Fossil Freedom Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America / Water + America = Freedom Frog Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog Frost Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Smoke = Fog / Water + Fog = Ice / Fog + Ice = Frost Funnel Cake Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake Furnace Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Fire + Brick = Kiln / Kiln + Kiln = Furnace

Galaxy Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Star + Star = Galaxy Galileo Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Dust + Dust = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Dust + Glass = Telescope / Lake + Telescope = Galileo Garden Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Dandelion = Flower / Plant + Flower = Garden Genie Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Lake + Dandelion = Wish / Water + Wish = Genie Geothermal Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Volcano + Windmill = Geothermal Geothermal Plant Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Windmill + Windmill = Wind Farm / Volcano + Wind Farm = Geothermal Plant Geyser Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Wind + Volcano = Eruption / Steam + Eruption = Geyser Geysers Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Volcano + Mountain Range = Yellowstone / Water + Yellowstone = Geysers Geysir Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Steam + Stone = Geysir Ghost Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Water + Smoke = Fog / Swamp + Fog = Ghost Giant Mushroom Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Smoke = Fog / Plant + Fog = Mushroom / Mushroom + Mushroom = Giant Mushroom Giant Venus Flytrap Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Venus Flytrap + Venus Flytrap = Giant Venus Flytrap Glacier Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Fjord + Fjord = Glacier Glass Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass God Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Lake + Rocket = Space / Steam + Space = Universe / Rocket + Space = Alien / Universe + Alien = God Goldfish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl / Fire + Fishbowl = Goldfish Golem Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Earth + Swamp = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay / Swamp + Clay = Golem Google Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Rocket + Rocket = Satellite / Lake + Satellite = Google Goose Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Rocket + Rocket = Satellite / Lake + Satellite = Google Graffiti Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall / Steam + Wall = Graffiti Grape Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Wind + Dandelion = Seed / Wine + Seed = Grape Grass Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Earth + Ash = Soil / Soil + Soil = Dirt / Dirt + Dirt = Grass Greenland Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Volcano + Fjord = Iceland / Earth + Iceland = Greenland

Hangover Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Wine + Weed = Hangover Hawaii Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii Hay Fever Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Wind + Pollen = Allergy / Plant + Allergy = Hay Fever Helicopter Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Engine + Dandelion = Helicopter Hermit Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Water + Stone = Rock / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse / Rock + Lighthouse = Hermit High Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Smoke + Weed = High Holy Lake Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Water + Wine = Holy Water / Holy Water + Holy Water = Holy Lake Holy Water Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Water + Wine = Holy Water Honey Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Water + Pollen = Honey Honeycomb Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Water + Pollen = Honey / Honey + Honey = Honeycomb Hot Air Balloon Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Steam + Dandelion Patch = Hot Air Balloon Hot Spring Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Steam + Stone = Geysir / Steam + Geysir = Hot Spring Hourglass Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Sand + Glass = Hourglass House Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Wind + Brick = House Hula Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Wind + Hawaii = Hula Hula Hoop Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Wind + Hawaii = Hula / Water + Hula = Hula Hoop Himalayas Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Plant = Lily / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Lily + Mountain Range = Himalayas Humpback Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Water + Fjord = Whale / Mountain Range + Whale = Humpback Hurricane Wind + Wind = Tornado /Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane

Ice Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Smoke = Fog / Water + Fog = Ice Ice Cream Fire + Fire = Volcano / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Smoke = Fog / Water + Fog = Ice / Volcano + Ice = Ice Cream Iceberg Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Lake + Avalanche = Iceberg Iceland Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Volcano + Fjord = Iceland Incense Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense Island Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island

Japan Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Earth + Ocean = Island / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Island + Sushi = Japan Jet Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Cloud + Engine = Jet Jet Ski Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer / Engine + Surfer = Jet Ski Jetpack Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Cloud + Engine = Jet / Jet + Jet = Jetpack Jewel Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Stone + Diamond = Jewel Joint Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Fire + Dandelion = Ash / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Ash + Weed = Joint Jonah Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Earth + Fish = Whale / Lake + Fish = Fishing / Whale + Fishing = Jonah Jungle Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Earth + Tree = Forest / Forest + Forest = Jungle Jupiter Wind + Wind = Tornado / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Tornado + Planet = Cyclone / Planet + Cyclone = Jupiter

Kaleidoscope Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Lake + Glass = Mirror / Glass + Mirror = Kaleidoscope Kali Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Lake = Storm / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Storm + Lotus = Kali Kelp Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Wave + Plant = Seaweed / Water + Seaweed = Kelp Kettle Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Wind + Teapot = Kettle Kiln Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Fire + Brick = Kiln Kite Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Wind + Tea = Kite Knife Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Stone + Obsidian = Blade / Obsidian + Blade = Knife Komodo Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Dragon + Lizard = Komodo Dragon Kraken Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Mountain + Sea Serpent = Kraken Krakken Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Volcano + Sea Serpent = Krakken Krill Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale / Plant + Whale = Krill

Lagoon Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Steam + Wave = Surf / Swamp + Surf = Lagoon Lake Water + Water = Lake Lamp Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Lake + Dandelion = Wish / Water + Wish = Genie / Wish + Genie = Lamp Land Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Earth + Fjord = Land Landing Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Wind + Flying Fish = Airplane / Earth + Airplane = Landing Landslide Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Earth + Avalanche = Landslide Lava Fire + Earth = Lava Lava Monster Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Lake + Dragon = Loch Ness Monster / Volcano + Loch Ness Monster = Lava Monster Lawn Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Dandelion + Tractor = Lawn Lawnmower Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Fire + Dust = Ash / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Ash + Tractor = Lawnmower Leaf Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Wind + Tree = Leaf Lens Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Fire + Glass = Lens Leviathan Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Water + Sea Serpent = Leviathan Life Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Earth + Dust = Planet / Sandstorm + Planet = Mars / Earth + Mars = Life Light Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse / Fire + Lighthouse = Beacon / Lighthouse + Beacon = Light Lighthouse Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse Lightning Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning Lily Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily Lily Flytrap Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Lake + Plant = Lily / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Lily + Venus Flytrap = Lily Flytrap Lily Pad Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Lake + Weed = Lily Pad Lizard Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard Loch Ness Monster Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Lake + Dragon = Loch Ness Monster Locomotive Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Steam + Train = Locomotive Longboat Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking / Water + Viking = Longboat Lotus Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus Lotus Flower Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Lotus + Lotus = Lotus Flower Luau Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Wind + Hawaii = Hula / Lake + Hula = Luau Lunar Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Dust + Moon = Lunar Lunar Eclipse Wind + Wind = Tornado / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Tornado + Moon = Lunar Eclipse

Mad Hatter Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Tea + Teapot = Tea Party / Tea + Tea Party = Mad Hatter Magma Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Water + Lightning = Electricity / Lava + Electricity = Magma Magnifying Glass Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Fire + Glass = Lens / Fire + Lens = Magnifying Glass Mangrove Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Earth + Plant = Tree / Swamp + Tree = Mangrove Mangrove Forest Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Earth + Plant = Tree / Swamp + Tree = Mangrove / Mangrove + Mangrove = Mangrove Forest Mansion Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Earth + Swamp = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Wind + Brick = House / Swamp + House = Mansion Map Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Tree + River = Paper / Earth + Paper = Map Marijuana Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Dandelion + Weed = Marijuana Mars Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Earth + Dust = Planet / Sandstorm + Planet = Mars Marsh Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Water + Swamp = Marsh Match Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Fire + Tree = Ash / Tree + Ash = Pencil / Fire + Pencil = Match Matcha Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Steam + Plant = Tea / Fire + Dust = Ash / Tea + Ash = Matcha Meade Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Water + Pollen = Honey / Water + Honey = Meade Medusa Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Lake + Obsidian = Mirror / Stone + Mirror = Medusa Megalodon Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Ocean + Fish = Shark / Volcano + Shark = Megalodon Mermaid Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Wave + Lily = Mermaid Meteor Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Lava = Stone / Storm + Stone = Meteor Meteor Shower Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Lava = Stone / Storm + Stone = Meteor / Storm + Meteor = Meteor Shower Meteorite Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Lava = Stone / Storm + Stone = Meteor / Water + Meteor = Meteorite Microscope Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Fire + Glass = Lens / Water + Lens = Microscope Milky Way Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Star + Star = Galaxy / Water + Galaxy = Milky Way Mirage Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Earth + Sand = Desert / Wave + Desert = Mirage Mire Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Swamp + Swamp = Bog / Fjord + Bog = Mire Mirror Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Lake + Glass = Mirror Mississippi Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Steam = Mud / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Steam + Hurricane = Steamboat / Mud + Steamboat = Mississippi Mist Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Wind + Swamp = Mist Money Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Plant = Tree / Dandelion + Tree = Wish / Tree + Wish = Money Monster Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Swamp + Train = Monster Monster Truck Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Swamp + Tractor = Monster Truck Moon Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon Moonshine Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Swamp + Wine = Moonshine Moses Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Smoke + Incense = Prayer / Lake + Prayer = Moses Mosquito Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Swamp + Incense = Mosquito Mountain Earth + Earth = Mountain Mountain Dew Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Mountain + Dandelion = Mountain Dew Mountain Range Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range Mountain Tea Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Steam + Plant = Tea / Mountain + Tea = Mountain Dew / Tea + Mountain Dew = Mountain Tea Mud Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud Mud Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Earth + Swamp = Mud / Dragon + Dragon = Dragon Egg / Mud + Dragon Egg = Mud Dragon Mud Geyser Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Earth + Steam = Mud / Water + Lava = Stone / Steam + Stone = Geysir / Mud + Geysir = Mud Geyser Mud Puddle Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Mud + Dandelion Patch = Mud Puddle Muddy Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Steam = Mud / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer / Mud + Surfer = Muddy Muddy Teapot Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Steam = Mud / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Mud + Teapot = Muddy Teapot Muddy Wine Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Mud + Wine = Muddy Wine Mudnado Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Steam = Mud / Water + Tornado = Tsunami / Mud + Tsunami = Mudslide / Tornado + Mudslide = Mudnado Mudslide Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Lake = Storm / Earth + Steam = Mud / Storm + Mud = Mudslide Mudweed Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wave + Plant = Seaweed / Mud + Seaweed = Mudweed Mummy Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Water + Sandstorm = Oasis / Dust + Oasis = Mummy Mushroom Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Smoke = Fog / Plant + Fog = Mushroom

Narcissus Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Lake + Glass = Mirror / Lake + Mirror = Narcissus Narwhal Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale / Fjord + Whale = Narwhal Narwhale Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale / Fjord + Whale = Narwhal / Whale + Narwhal = Narwhale Nebula Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Steam + Star = Nebula Nessie Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Lake + Dragon = Loch Ness Monster / Water + Loch Ness Monster = Nessie Niagara Falls Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America / Lake + America = Niagara Falls Nile Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Earth + River = Delta / River + Delta = Nile Noah Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Water + Rain = Rainbow / Storm + Rain = Flood / Rainbow + Flood = Noah North America Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America / Continent + America = North America Norway Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway Nymph Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Lily + Lotus = Nymph

Oasis Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Water + Sandstorm = Oasis Observatory Wind + Earth = Dust / Dust + Dust = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Dust + Glass = Telescope / Telescope + Telescope = Observatory Obsidian Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian Ocean Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean Odin Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking / Lake + Viking = Odin Oil Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Plant + Stone = Fossil / Water + Fossil = Oil Old Faithful Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Volcano + Mountain Range = Yellowstone / Lake + Yellowstone = Old Faithful Onyx Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Obsidian + Diamond = Onyx Ozymandias Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Smoke + Stone = Statue / Smoke + Statue = Ozymandias

Paddy Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Earth + Sushi = Rice / Earth + Rice = Paddy Palm Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Wave = Sand / Water + Sand = Beach / Plant + Beach = Palm Palm Tree Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Plant + Hurricane = Palm Tree Pangaea Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Continent + Continent = Pangaea Paper Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Tree + River = Paper Paper Boat Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River / Tree + River = Paper / River + Paper = Paper Boat Park Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Dandelion = Flower / Plant + Flower = Garden / Garden + Garden = Park Party Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Wind + Wine = Balloon / Wine + Balloon = Party Pegasus Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Water + Rain = Rainbow / Lake + Rainbow = Unicorn / Wind + Unicorn = Pegasus Pelican Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Earth + Flying Fish = Bird / Flying Fish + Bird = Pelican Pencil Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Fire + Tree = Ash / Tree + Ash = Pencil Penguin Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Smoke = Fog / Water + Fog = Ice / Water + Ice = Iceberg / Ice + Iceberg = Penguin Perfume Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Water + Incense = Perfume Periscope Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Water + Train = Submarine / Smoke + Submarine = Periscope Phoenix Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Fire + Ash = Phoenix Pig Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Mud + Windmill = Pig Pine Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Plant = Tree / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Tree + Fjord = Pine Pineapple Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Volcano = Island / Volcano + Island = Hawaii / Plant + Hawaii = Pineapple Pipe Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Plant + Ash = Tobacco / Lake + Tobacco = Pipe Piranha Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Ocean + Fish = Shark / Lake + Shark = Piranha Piranha Plant Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Ocean + Fish = Shark / Lake + Shark = Piranha / Piranha + Piranha = Piranha Plant Pirate Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Lake + Ship = Pirate Pirate Ship Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship / Lake + Ship = Pirate / Pirate + Pirate = Pirate Ship Plane Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Cloud + Engine = Jet / Water + Jet = Plane Planet Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet Plant Water + Earth = Plant Plantea Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Dust = Planet / Tea + Planet = Plantea Plesiosaur Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Earth + Lizard = Dinosaur / Water + Dinosaur = Plesiosaur Plow Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Lake + Tractor = Plow Pollen Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen Pollution Fire + Wind = Smoke / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Smoke = Fog/ Dust + Fog = Smog / Fire + Smog = Pollution Pompeii Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Wind + Dandelion = Seed / Volcano + Seed = Pompeii Pond Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Water + Lily = Pond Pop Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Wind + Wine = Balloon / Fire + Balloon = Pop Popcorn Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Wind + Dandelion Patch = Seeds / Fire + Seeds = Popcorn Poseidon Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Earth + Fish = Whale / Ocean + Whale = Poseidon Pottery Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay / Water + Clay = Pottery Prayer Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Smoke + Incense = Prayer Pressure Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Steam + Diamond = Pressure Prickly Pear Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Wave = Sand / Plant + Sand = Cactus / Water + Cactus = Prickly Pear Prince Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog / Wind + Frog = Prince Pterodactyl Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Earth + Lizard = Dinosaur / Wind + Dinosaur = Pterodactyl Pudding Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Water + Ash = Puddle / Ash + Ash = Stone / Puddle + Stone = Pudding Puddle Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Water + Ash = Puddle Pufferfish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Lake = Ocean / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Ocean = Fish / Dandelion + Fish = Pufferfish Putt Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Dandelion + Tractor = Lawn / Lake + Lawn = Golf / Wind + Golf = Hole / Golf + Hole = Putt Pyramid Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Wave = Sand / Mountain + Sand = Pyramid

Quagmire Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Earth + Swamp = Mud / Swamp + Mud = Quagmire Quasar Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Swamp + Star = Quasar Quicksand Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Earth + Wave = Sand / Swamp + Swamp = Bog / Sand + Bog = Quicksand Quiche Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Swamp = Bog / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog / Earth + Frog = Toad / Mountain + Toad = Goat / Dandelion + Goat = Goat CheeseBog + Goat Cheese = Quiche

Race Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Earth + Car = Tire / Car + Tire = Race Racecar Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Engine + Car = Racecar Radio Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Rocket + Rocket = Satellite / Wave + Satellite = Radio Raft Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Lake + Engine = Boat / Plant + Boat = Raft Railroad Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Plant = Tree / Steam + Engine = Train / Tree + Train = Railroad Rain Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain Rainbow Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Water + Rain = Rainbow Rainbow Trout Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Steam = Cloud / Water + Ocean = Fish / Cloud + Fish = Rainbow Trout Rainforest Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Earth + Tree = Forest / Forest + Forest = Jungle / Forest + Jungle = Rainforest Rally Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Steam = Mud / Plant + Engine = Car / Mud + Car = Rally Rebirth Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Fire + Ash = Phoenix / Ash + Phoenix = Rebirth Reef Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Lake = Ocean / Plant + Ocean = Coral / Water + Coral = Reef Reflection Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Lake + Glass = Mirror / Fire + Mirror = Reflection Refrigerator Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Steam = Engine / Water + Smoke = Fog / Water + Fog = Ice / Engine + Ice = Refrigerator Rice Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Earth + Sushi = Rice Rice Field Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Earth + Sushi = Rice / Rice + Rice = Rice Field Ring Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Earth + Obsidian = Diamond / Lava + Diamond = Ring Rings Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Dust = Planet / Engine + Planet = Saturn / Dust + Saturn = Rings River Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Water + Tree = River Road Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer / Steam + Surfer = Steamroller / Steamroller + Steamroller = Road Roast Duck Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Lake + Dandelion Patch = Duck / Fire + Duck = Roast Duck Robot Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Steam + Planet = Steampunk / Earth + Steampunk = Robot Rock Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Water + Stone = Rock Rocket Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket Roll Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Wave + Plant = Seaweed / Fire + Seaweed = Sushi / Seaweed + Sushi = Roll Rose Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Earth + Dandelion = Flower / Mountain + Flower = Rose Rover Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Earth + Dust = Planet / Sandstorm + Planet = Mars / Dust + Mars = Rover Rubber Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant /. Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Earth + Car = Tire / Fire + Tire = Rubber Rust Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Dust + Car = Rust

Saguaro Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Wave = Sand / Plant + Sand = Cactus / Fire + Cactus = Saguaro Sail Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Lake + Ocean = Sea / Wind + Sea = Sail Sailboat Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Lake + Ocean = Sea / Wind + Sea = Sail / Wind + Sail = Sailboat Sailor Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm / Lake + Storm = Tsunami / Earth + Tsunami = Island / Storm + Island = Shipwreck / Tsunami + Shipwreck = Sailor Sake Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Earth + Sushi = Rice / Lake + Rice = Sake Salad Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Water + Lily = Pond / Fire + Pond = Soup / Plant + Soup = Salad Salamander Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Lava + Fish = Salamander Salmon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Water + Lake = Ocean / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fjord + Fish = Salmon Salt Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Fire + Dust = Ash / Ocean + Ash = Salt Salt Lick Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Fire + Dust = Ash / Ocean + Ash = Salt / Salt + Salt = Salt Lick Sand Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand Sand Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Sandstorm + Dragon = Sand Dragon Sandbox Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Wave = Sand / Engine + Sand = Sandbox Sandcastle Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Water + Sand = Beach / Sand + Beach = Sandcastle Sandstone Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Wind + Stone = Sand / Stone + Stone = Boulder / Sand + Boulder = Sandstone Sandstorm Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm Sandwich Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Water + Glass = Wine / Sand + Wine = Sandwich Santa Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Smoke + Brick = Chimney /Smoke + Chimney = Santa Sarcophagus Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Water + Sandstorm = Oasis / Dust + Oasis = Mummy / Dust + Mummy = Sarcophagus Sashimi Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Fish + Sushi = Sashimi Satellite Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Rocket + Rocket = Satellite Saturn Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Dust = Planet / Engine + Planet = Saturn Sauna Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wave + Mud = Beach / Steam + Beach = Sauna Scent Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Water + Incense = Perfume / Water + Perfume = Scent Sea Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Lake + Ocean = Sea Sea Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Dragon + Dragon = Dragon Egg / Sea Serpent + Dragon Egg = Sea Dragon Sea Monster Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Lake + Dragon = Loch Ness Monster / Fire + Loch Ness Monster = Sea Monster Sea Serpent Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent Sea Star Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Water + Planet = Ocean / Planet + Planet = Star / Ocean + Star = Sea Star Seaplane Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Cloud + Engine = Jet / Lake + Jet = Seaplane Seaweed Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Wave + Plant = Seaweed Seed Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Wind + Dandelion = Seed Seeds Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Wind + Dandelion Patch = Seeds Shard Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Tsunami + Glass = Shard Shark Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Ocean + Fish = Shark Sharkicane Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Tornado + Fish = Sharknado / Wind + Sharknado = Sharkicane Sharknado Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Tornado + Fish = Sharknado Sharktopus Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Tornado + Fish = Sharknado / Lake + Sharknado = Sharktopus Shatter Water + Wind = Wave / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Tornado + Glass = Shatter Ship Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Water + Island = Ship Shipwreck Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Wind + Lake = Storm / Lake + Volcano = Island / Storm + Island = Shipwreck Sinking Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Steam + Tsunami = Titanic / Water + Titanic = Iceberg / Titanic + Iceberg = Sinking Siren Water + Water = Lake / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Wave + Lily = Mermaid / Fire + Mermaid = Siren Sky Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Steam = Cloud / Earth + Dust = Planet / Cloud + Planet = Sky Smell Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Water + Incense = Perfume / Wind + Perfume = Smell Smog Fire + Wind = Smoke / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Smoke = Fog / Dust + Fog = Smog Smoke Fire + Wind = Smoke Smoke Detector Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Smoke + Venus Flytrap = Smoke Detector Smoker Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Smoke + Wine = Smoker Sneeze Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Plant + Dust = Pollen / Wind + Pollen = Allergy / Water + Allergy = Sneeze Snow Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Wind + Avalanche = Snow Snowball Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Dust = Planet / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Planet + Avalanche = Snowball Snowdrop Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Plant = Lily / Mountain + Lily = Snow / Lily + Snow = Snowdrop Snowflake Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Plant = Lily / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Lily + Avalanche = Snowflake Snowman Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Plant + Avalanche = Snowman Snowmobile Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Engine + Avalanche = Snowmobile Snowstorm Wind + Wind = Tornado / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Tornado + Avalanche = Blizzard / Blizzard + Blizzard = Snowstorm Sodium Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Fire + Dust = Ash / Ocean + Ash = Salt / Fire + Salt = Sodium Soil Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Earth + Ash = Soil Solar Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Fire + Sun = Solar Solar Flare Wind + Wind = Tornado / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Tornado + Sun = Solar Flare Solar System Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Planet + Sun = Solar System Solar Wind Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Planet + Sun = Solar System / Wind + Solar System = Solar Wind Soup Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Water + Lily = Pond / Fire + Pond = Soup Space Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Lake + Rocket = Space Space Flower Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Plant + Rocket = Space Plant / Space Plant + Space Plant = Space Flower Space Plant Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Plant + Rocket = Space Plant Space Ship Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship Space Station Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship / Space Ship + Space Ship = Space Station Space Weed Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Plant + Rocket = Space Plant / Wind + Space Plant = Space Weed Spaceship Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Water + Rocket = Ship / Rocket + Ship = Spaceship Speed Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Engine + Car = Racecar / Engine + Racecar = Speed Sperm Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale / Dust + Whale = Sperm Sphinx Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Wave = Sand / Mountain + Sand = Pyramid / Earth + Pyramid = Sphinx Spirit Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Smoke + Incense = Prayer / Wind + Prayer = Spirit Splash Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Volcano + Dandelion = Fireworks / Water + Fireworks = Splash Sponge Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Dust + Engine = Vacuum / Water + Vacuum = Sponge Spore Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Smoke = Fog / Plant + Fog = Mushroom / Wind + Mushroom = Spore Squid Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Ocean + Lightning = Squid Star Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star Starfish Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Dust + Fish = Starfish Station Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Train + Train = Train Station / Lake + Train Station = Station Statue Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Smoke + Stone = Statue Statue of Liberty Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lake + Stone = Lighthouse / Stone + Stone = Boulder / Lighthouse + Boulder = Statue of Liberty Steam Water + Fire = Steam Steam Dragon Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Steam + Dragon = Steampunk / Dragon + Steampunk = Steam Dragon Steam Engine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Fire + Train = Steam Engine Steam Train Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Train + Train = Train Station / Smoke + Train Station = Steam Train Steam Trap Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Fire + Venus Flytrap = Fire Trap / Steam + Fire Trap = Steam Trap Steam Turbine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Fire + Train = Steam Engine / Steam Engine + Steam Engine = Steam Turbine Steamboat Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Steam + Hurricane = Steamboat Steampunk Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship / Earth + Space Ship = Alien / Steam + Alien = Steam Punk Steamroller Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer / Steam + Surfer = Steamroller Steamship Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Water + Rocket = Ship / Steam + Ship = Steamship Stew Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Steam + Wine = Stew Stone Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone Stonehenge Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Earth = Lava / Fire + Steam = Engine / Water + Lava = Stone / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Stone + Tractor = Stonehenge Stoner Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Water + Weed = Bong / Weed + Bong = Stoner Storm Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Lake = Storm Submarine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Water + Train = Submarine Subway Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Water + Train = Submarine / Train + Submarine = Subway Sun Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun Sunflower Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Wind + Sun = Sunflower Sunrise Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Lake + Sun = Sunset / Water + Sunset = Sunrise Sunset Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Lake + Sun = Sunset Super Volcano Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Volcano + Mountain Range = Yellowstone / Mountain Range + Yellowstone = Super Volcano Supercontinent Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Continent + Continent = Pangaea / Pangaea + Pangaea = Supercontinent Supernova Fire + Fire = Volcano / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Planet + Planet = Star / Volcano + Star = Supernova Supervolcano Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Volcano + Mountain Range = Yellowstone / Volcano + Yellowstone = Supervolcano Surf Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf Surfboard Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Wave + Tree = Surfboard Surfer Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wave + Surf = Surfer Surfing Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wind + Surf = Surfing Sushi Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi Swamp Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp Swamp Fire Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Swamp + Venus Flytrap = Swamp Thing / Fire + Swamp Thing = Swamp Fire Swamp Thing Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Swamp + Venus Flytrap = Swamp Thing Swamp Venus Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Swamp + Venus Flytrap = Swamp Thing / Venus Flytrap + Swamp Thing = Swamp Venus Swampasaurus Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Swamp + Dragon = Lizard / Earth + Lizard = Dinosaur / Swamp + Dinosaur = Swampasaurus Swan Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch / Lake + Dandelion Patch = Duck / Lake + Duck = Swan Sweat Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Steam = Mud / Wave + Mud = Beach / Steam + Beach = Sauna / Water + Sauna = Sweat Sword Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Lava + Stone = Obsidian / Stone + Obsidian = Blade / Fire + Blade = Sword System Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Fire + Sun = Solar / Planet + Solar = System

Tadpole Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog / Water + Frog = Tadpole Tank Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Engine + Tractor = Tank Tanker Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Engine + Tractor = Tank / Tractor + Tank = Tanker Tatooine Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Sandstorm = Dune / Planet + Dune = Tatooine Tea Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea Tea Bag Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Steam + Plant = Tea / Dust + Tea = Tea Bag Tea Cup Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Steam + Plant = Tea / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Tea + Venus Flytrap = Tea Cup Tea Party Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Tea + Teapot = Tea Party Teacup Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Tornado + Tea = Teacup Teapot Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot Telescope Wind + Earth = Dust / Dust + Dust = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Dust + Glass = Telescope Tempest Water + Water = Lake / Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Lake = Storm / Steam + Plant = Tea / Storm + Tea = Tempest Temple Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Smoke + Plant = Incense / Smoke + Incense = Prayer / Prayer + Prayer = Temple Tesla Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Engine + Lightning = Tesla Thor Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking / Fire + Viking = Thor Thunder Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Wind + Lake = Storm / Smoke + Storm = Thunder Thunderbird Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Lake = Storm / Lake + Plant = Lily / Fire + Lily = Phoenix / Storm + Phoenix = Thunderbird Thunderstorm Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Cloud = Lightning / Cloud + Lightning = Thunder / Steam + Thunder = Thunderstorm Tiamat Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Water + Sea Serpent = Leviathan / Dragon + Leviathan = Tiamat Tide Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Water + Moon = Tide Time Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Sand + Glass = Hourglass / Fire + Hourglass = Time Time Machine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Engine + Rocket = Space Ship / Steam + Space Ship = Time Machine Tire Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Earth + Car = Tire Titan Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Fire + Swamp = Dragon / Water + Dragon = Sea Serpent / Water + Sea Serpent = Leviathan / Earth + Leviathan = Titan Titanado Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Tornado = Tsunami / Steam + Tsunami = Titanic / Tornado + Titanic = Titanado Titanic Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami / Steam + Tsunami = Titanic Toad Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Swamp + Dandelion = Frog / Earth + Frog = Toad Toadstool Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Smoke = Fog / Plant + Fog = Mushroom / Earth + Mushroom = Toadstool Tobacco Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Dust = Ash / Plant + Ash = Tobacco Tomb Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Earth + Wave = Sand / Mountain + Sand = Pyramid / Water + Pyramid = Tomb Tornado Wind + Wind = Tornado Tornado Fish Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Wind + Fish = Flying Fish / Tornado + Flying Fish = Tornado Fish Town Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Wind + Brick = House / House + House = Town Tractor Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor Tractor Beam Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Tractor + Rocket = Tractor Beam Train Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train Train Station Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Train + Train = Train Station Treasure Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Wind + Lake = Storm / Lake + Volcano = Island / Storm + Island = Shipwreck / Lake + Shipwreck = Treasure Tree Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree Triton Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Earth + Fish = Whale / Ocean + Whale = Poseidon / Whale + Poseidon = Triton Troll Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Dust + Fjord = Troll Truck Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Car + Car = Truck Tsunami Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Wave = Tsunami Tumbleweed Water + Wind = Wave / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Wave = Sand / Plant + Sand = Cactus / Wind + Cactus = Tumbleweed Tunnel Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Mountain + Train = Tunnel Turtle Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Earth + Lake = Swamp / Water + Ocean = Fish / Swamp + Fish = Frog / Ocean + Frog = Turtle Tutankhamun Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Dust = Sandstorm / Water + Sandstorm = Oasis / Dust + Oasis = Mummy / Lake + Mummy = Tutankhamun Twister Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Tornado = Tsunami / Tornado + Tornado = Hurricane / Tsunami + Hurricane = Disaster / Tornado + Disaster = Twister

Ufo Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Steam = Cloud / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Cloud + Rocket = UFO Unicorn Water + Water = Lake Wind + Lake = Storm / Water + Storm = Rain / Water + Rain = Rainbow / Lake + Rainbow = Unicorn Universe Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Fire + Planet = Sun / Planet + Sun = Solar System / Dust + Solar System = Universe USA Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Fire = Volcano / Lake + Volcano = Island / Earth + Island = Continent / Lake + Continent = America /Earth + America = USA

Vacation Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Water + Sand = Beach /Fire + Beach = Sun / Beach + Sun = Vacation Vacuum Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Earth = Dust / Fire + Steam = Engine / Dust + Engine = Vacuum Valkyrie Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking / Wind + Viking = Valkyrie Vampire Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Water + Wine = Holy Water / Fire + Holy Water = Vampire Vape Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale / Smoke + Whale = Vape Vapor Water + Water = Lake / Fire + Wind = Smoke / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Water + Fish = Fishbowl / Smoke + Fishbowl = Vapor Vaporizer Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed / Steam + Weed = Vaporizer Vase Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Earth + Mud = Clay / Water + Clay = Pottery / Water + Pottery = Vase Venus Fire + Fire = Volcano / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap / Volcano + Venus Flytrap = Venus Venus Flytrap Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Viking Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Mountain + Fjord = Norway / Fire + Norway = Viking Village Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Engine = Tractor / Earth + Tractor = Farm / Farm + Farm = Village Vine Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Plant + Wine = Vine Vinegar Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Earth = Dust / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Dust + Wine = Vinegar Vineyard Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Earth + Wine = Vineyard Vodka Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Fire + Wine = Alcohol / Lake + Alcohol = Vodka Volcano Fire + Fire = Volcano

Wall Water + Fire = Steam / Earth + Steam = Mud / Fire + Mud = Brick / Brick + Brick = Wall Wasabi Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Water + Ocean = Fish / Fire + Fish = Sushi / Fire + Sushi = Wasabi Water Lily Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Lake + Lily = Lotus / Water + Lotus = Water Lily Waterfall Fire + Earth = Lava / Water + Lava = Stone / Stone + Stone = Boulder / Water + Boulder = Waterfall Wave Water + Wind = Wave Weather Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Engine + Engine = Rocket / Rocket + Rocket = Satellite / Wind + Satellite = Weather Weed Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Plant + Dandelion = Weed Werewolf Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Wind + Moon = Werewolf Wet Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Lake = Storm / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Storm = Rain / Dandelion + Rain = Wet Whale Water + Water = Lake / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Lake + Mountain = Fjord / Water + Fjord = Whale Wheel Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Fire + Steam = Engine / Plant + Engine = Car / Earth + Car = Tire / Tire + Tire = Wheel Whirlpool Water + Water = Lake / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Lake + Plant = Lily / Water + Lily = Pond / Tornado + Pond = Whirlpool Whistle Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Wind + Teapot = Kettle / Steam + Kettle = Whistle Wind [Element Present in Game] Wind Farm Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Windmill + Windmill = Wind Farm Wind Turbine Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Windmill + Windmill = Wind Farm / Engine + Wind Farm = Wind Turbine Windmill Water + Fire = Steam / Fire + Steam = Engine / Wind + Engine = Windmill Window Water + Wind = Wave / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Wind + Glass = Window Windshield Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Fire + Steam = Engine / Earth + Wave = Sand / Fire + Sand = Glass / Engine + Glass = Windshield Windsurfing Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Wind = Wave / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Wave = Surf / Wind + Engine = Windmill / Surf + Windmill = Windsurfing Wine Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine Winery Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Water + Dandelion = Wine / Earth + Wine = Vineyard / Vineyard + Vineyard = Winery Wish Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Lake + Dandelion = Wish Wish Upon A Star Water + Water = Lake / Water + Earth = Plant / Wind + Plant = Dandelion / Lake + Dandelion = Wish / Wish + Wish = Star / Wish + Star = Wish Upon A Star Witch Water + Fire = Steam / Water + Earth = Plant / Water + Plant = Swamp / Steam + Plant = Tea / Earth + Tea = Teapot / Swamp + Teapot = Witch Wolf Wind + Earth = Dust / Earth + Dust = Planet / Earth + Planet = Moon / Wind + Moon = Werewolf / Earth + Werewolf = Wolf Wood Wind + Wind = Tornado / Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Plant = Tree / Tornado + Tree = Wood Wreck Water + Fire = Steam / Wind + Wind = Tornado / Fire + Steam = Engine / Steam + Engine = Train / Tornado + Train = Wreck

Yacht Water + Water = Lake / Water + Lake = Ocean / Lake + Ocean = Sea / Wind + Sea = Sail / Wind + Sail = Sailboat / Lake + Sailboat = Yacht Yellowstone Fire + Fire = Volcano / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Mountain + Mountain = Mountain Range / Volcano + Mountain Range = Yellowstone Yeti Water + Earth = Plant / Earth + Earth = Mountain / Wind + Mountain = Avalanche / Plant + Avalanche = Snowman / Mountain + Snowman = Yeti