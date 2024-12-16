 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

By
Indiana Jones journaling by a statue in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

Just like a passionate archeologist, none of us can resist finding any collectibles a game like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws at us. While things like Notes can feel overwhelming, others like Medicine Bottles and the Lost Artifacts of Europe feel far more achievable. Both of those examples are available in Vatican City, but there are just five artifacts in total to collect. They are completely optional, but Indie wouldn’t be able to sleep at night until he got them all back to their rightful place. These artifacts are hidden very well, so let’s follow the clues and find them all.

All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations

You will need to get involved in many sidequests to reach specific areas housing Lost Artifacts in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which we will note as we go. This means just knowing where the objects are on the map by purchasing the Vatican Notes book doesn’t allow you to run straight from one to the other as soon as you’re let loose in the city.

Recommended Videos

Here is a map with all the locations to use as a guide.

A map of the vatican in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Bethesda

The first artifact we will get is inside the Tower of Nicholas V, which you will enter as part of the main quest on the way to solving the Sacred Wounds puzzle. Before you enter the puzzle room at the bottom of the tower, go up the crumbling stairs, platforming over the broken parts, until you find the artifact beside a skeleton.

Related

Next up, grab some fresh socks because we’re going down into the sewers via the Tower of Nicholas V. As soon as you enter, you will find a napping guard with a large weapon next to him. Grab it and use it to smash the cracked wall to reveal a hallway taking you right to the next artifact.

The third artifact is inside the Sistine Chapel, but you will need to solve the Secret of Secret puzzles first. Once you do, you will be in the basement where you can find a room with two priests having a conversation. Examine the paintings behind them to find one you can rotate to reveal a hidden compartment with this artifact.

For the fourth artifact, you have to perform the A Nun in Trouble sidequest, which you get from Gina. As you go through the quest normally, you will be brought to the Museum Wing. From here, detour to the Apostolic Library. You will find a safe in the storage room in the back that you need to crack. You can either find the combination by turning on the nearby lamp to reveal a hidden code, or simply by using 7-1-7-1. The artifact will be your prize.

The last artifact will come later in the A Nun in Trouble sidequest. Once you get into Borgia Tower to rescue the contact, defeat the kidnapper and stay in this room. Find any two-handed weapon you can use to break a cracked wall to get into a secret room. Between the two skeletons is the last Lost Artifact of Europe.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Xbox chief explains why Indiana Jones is coming to PS5: industry facing lots of pressure
Emmerich Voss holds an artifact in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

At Gamescom, Xbox Chief Executive Officer Phil Spencer explained why Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will be coming to PlayStation 5 next spring despite being a first-party Xbox game. Spencer notes that it's part of the reality of a changing industry and a need for growth within Microsoft.

Earlier this year, Xbox shocked players when it announced that four of its exclusive games would be going to PS5 and Nintendo Switch. At the time, Spencer explained on the Xbox Official Podcast that the move was part of a shifting strategy to bring its games to more players. Spencer specifically denied that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle was one of the four games going multiplatform on the podcast. That was technically true, as it wasn't part of the initial slate of multiplatform releases.

Read more
Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
Indiana jones buried in the sand.

GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST)

While June may be the busiest month for video game showcases, the summer doesn't truly end until Gamescom Opening Night Live. The annual live stream, which kicks off the Gamescom convention in Germany, has become the biggest gaming show outside of Summer Game Fest. That's no coincidence considering that Geoff Keighley hosts both. This year's Opening Night Live was a major one, with over 60 reveals across the two-hour show (and a half hour pre-show beforehand).

Read more
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024: How to watch and what to expect
Goku in Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

Gamescom, Europe's biggest gaming convention, returns this afternoon. Video game companies from all over the world will attend to present their upcoming games to the public. To kick things off each year, Gamescom works with Geoff Keighley, of Summer Game Fest and The Game Awards fame, to throw a Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase full of announcements. And 2024 is no different, as Gamescom Opening Night Live will take place this Tuesday. It will give us a look at some of the year's biggest games, including Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero.

It's a show that video game fans should tune into if they want an idea of what's in development at some of the most popular game companies right now. We've rounded up everything that you need to know about Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 before tuning in today.
When is Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
The main Gamescom Opening Night Live will begin today at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. If you don't want to miss any announcements, know that there's also going to be a preshow hosted by Kyle Bosman that precedes the main event at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT.
How to watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024
GAMESCOM Opening Night Live 2024 ONL: Official Livestream (Tuesday, August 20, 11a PT/2p ET/8p CEST)

Read more