All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Just like a passionate archeologist, none of us can resist finding any collectibles a game like Indiana Jones and the Great Circle throws at us. While things like Notes can feel overwhelming, others like Medicine Bottles and the Lost Artifacts of Europe feel far more achievable. Both of those examples are available in Vatican City, but there are just five artifacts in total to collect. They are completely optional, but Indie wouldn’t be able to sleep at night until he got them all back to their rightful place. These artifacts are hidden very well, so let’s follow the clues and find them all.

All Lost Artifacts of Europe locations

You will need to get involved in many sidequests to reach specific areas housing Lost Artifacts in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which we will note as we go. This means just knowing where the objects are on the map by purchasing the Vatican Notes book doesn’t allow you to run straight from one to the other as soon as you’re let loose in the city.

Here is a map with all the locations to use as a guide.

The first artifact we will get is inside the Tower of Nicholas V, which you will enter as part of the main quest on the way to solving the Sacred Wounds puzzle. Before you enter the puzzle room at the bottom of the tower, go up the crumbling stairs, platforming over the broken parts, until you find the artifact beside a skeleton.

Next up, grab some fresh socks because we’re going down into the sewers via the Tower of Nicholas V. As soon as you enter, you will find a napping guard with a large weapon next to him. Grab it and use it to smash the cracked wall to reveal a hallway taking you right to the next artifact.

The third artifact is inside the Sistine Chapel, but you will need to solve the Secret of Secret puzzles first. Once you do, you will be in the basement where you can find a room with two priests having a conversation. Examine the paintings behind them to find one you can rotate to reveal a hidden compartment with this artifact.

For the fourth artifact, you have to perform the A Nun in Trouble sidequest, which you get from Gina. As you go through the quest normally, you will be brought to the Museum Wing. From here, detour to the Apostolic Library. You will find a safe in the storage room in the back that you need to crack. You can either find the combination by turning on the nearby lamp to reveal a hidden code, or simply by using 7-1-7-1. The artifact will be your prize.

The last artifact will come later in the A Nun in Trouble sidequest. Once you get into Borgia Tower to rescue the contact, defeat the kidnapper and stay in this room. Find any two-handed weapon you can use to break a cracked wall to get into a secret room. Between the two skeletons is the last Lost Artifact of Europe.