All Marvel Rivals Team-Ups and how they work

Heroes are strongest when they work together. This is true in the comics and movies, but also in Marvel Rivals. Besides choosing your favorite character based on their role or what awesome skin you’ve bought with Lattice, you also need to pay attention to something called Team-Up Abilities. Just like those exciting moments on the page or screen, these special abilities let you combine the skills and abilities of two heroes to devastating effect. Because the roster is so huge and many Team-Up Abilities can be triggered with two or three heroes, it is easy to forget who synergizes with who and what their ability will even do. Let’s refresh ourselves on all the Marvel Rivals Team-Up abilities and what they do.

All Marvel Rivals Team-Up Abilities and what they do

There are two main ways Team-Up Abilities work. Some are passive and will activate so long as the two corresponding characters are within range of one another, but sometimes it works as long as both are simply on the same team. The other type needs the “leader” character to activate them with a button prompt.

Ragnarok Rebirth

Heroes needed: Loki, Hela, and Thor

When Hela lands a final hit in defeating an enemy, she can instantly resurrect Loki and Thor in the respawn phase, or grant them Bonus Health if they are still alive.

Metallic Chaos

Heroes needed: Magneto and Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch can infuse Chaos Energy into Magneto to enchant his greatsword. Upon receiving the Chaos Energy, Magneto can unleash its full force, striking down enemies with his enchanted greatsword.

Voltaic Union

Heroes needed: Storm and Thor

This team-up allows Storm to harness Thor’s lightning powers, enhancing her electrical attacks and providing additional crowd control capabilities.

Planet X Pals

Heroes needed: Rocket Raccoon and Groot

Rocket Raccoon can ride on Groot’s shoulders, receiving damage reduction.

Symbiote Bond

Heroes needed: Peni Parker, Spider-Man, and Venom

Venom shares his symbiote abilities with Spider-Man and Peni Parker. Each of them also gets access to a low-damage crowd control ability.

Gamma Charge

Heroes needed: Hulk, Iron Man, and Doctor Strange

Hulk charges Doctor Strange and Iron Man with gamma radiation. When Doctor Strange uses Maelstrom of Madness, he unleashes excess gamma energy. When Iron Man uses Armor Overdrive, he initiates a gamma upgrade.

Ammo Overload

Heroes needed: The Punisher and Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon throws an Ammo Overload Device in the target direction. Upon entering the device’s range, The Punisher receives the buffs of Infinite Ammo and Faster Firing.

Dimensional Shortcut

Heroes needed: Black Panther and Magik

With the Dimensional Shortcut Ability, Magik can open up a portal for Black Panther

Guardian Revival

Heroes needed: Adam Warlock, Star-Lord, and Mantis

Adam Warlock fuses his Cocoon Revival ability onto Mantis and Star-Lord. Both heroes, upon dying, will be able to move to safety and reanimate at their own will. During the cocoon phase, heroes will have the ability to travel both vertically and horizontally.

Chilling Charisma

Heroes needed: Jeff the Land Shark and Thor

Jeff the Land Shark can summon a massive ice storm with Thor’s help, freezing enemies in place and dealing significant damage.

Allied Agents

Heroes needed: Hawkeye and Black Widow

Hawkeye grants Black Widow a new active ability, which allows her to spot and damage enemy afterimages.

Atlas Bond

Heroes needed: Iron Fist and Luna Snow

Iron Fist grants Luna Snow a bonus active ability, which causes an ice ring to explode around her when activated. This ring launches enemies up and heals nearby allies.

ESU Alumnus

Heroes needed: Spider-Man and Squirrel Girl

Spider-Man gives Squirrel Girl a bonus active ability, which allows her to web up enemies via a special web bomb.

Fastball Special

Heroes needed: Hulk and Wolverine

Hulk and Wolverine can agree to team-up with a button press, allowing Hulk to throw Wolverine a great distance.