Amazon Luna just got a surprisingly huge partnership

Amazon Luna has added two Star Wars Jedi games to its cloud gaming library thanks to a new deal with EA Games.

The company made the surprise announcement in a blog post on Medium Thursday, saying it signed a multi-year agreement EA Games to bring its titles to the cloud streaming service, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Dead Space. Luna+ subscribers can access those games now, but more EA games coming soon, including some EA Sports titles.

“Our teams are focused on building experiences that entertain and engage EA’s massive online communities, and we’re excited to partner with Amazon to make those games available to even more people,” David Tinson, EVP and Chief Experiences Officer at EA Games, said. “We look forward to a selection of EA games joining Amazon Luna, offering new ways for players and fans to come together across a variety of devices they already own, wherever they are.”

In addition to adding the two Star Wars Jedi games and Dead Space, Amazon Luna is also expanding its service to Amazon Prime members in Sweden, Belgium, Luxembourg and Portugal. Prime subscribers in those regions now have access to over 300 games at no additional cost to them, including Sonic Frontiers, Sonic Mania, Fortnite, LEGO Fortnite, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Cuphead, and Rocket Racing. In addition to Luna, they’ll also have access to free monthly games via Prime Gaming, including Overcooked! 2, Spitlings, The Jackbox Party Pack 3, and Strange Horticulture — all of which are available until March 31.

If they choose to subscribe to Luna+, they can also play the aforementioned EA Games titles. They can also link their Luna accounts to Ubisoft+, GOG, and Jackbox Games to hundreds more games, from Assassin’s Creed to The Witcher. The only caveat to this expansion is, while the Luna Controller will be sold at the discounted price of €45 ($48), Portugal won’t get it until later this year.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Dead Space are available on every platform Amazon Luna is streaming on.