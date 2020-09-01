Animal Crossing: New Horizons players can now display Joe Biden campaign signs around their digital island homes.

The signs are available as of September 1 and include the Biden-Kamala Harris logo, Team Joe logo, “Joe” Pride logo, and aviators image.

“Animal Crossing is a dynamic, diverse, and powerful platform that brings communities together from across the world. It is an exciting new opportunity for our campaign to engage and connect Biden-Harris supporters as they build and decorate their islands. Since today marks the start of fall in the game and the leaves start to change color, we are introducing a staple for the season: Team Joe yard signs,” Christian Tom, Director of Digital Partnerships at the Biden campaign, said in an email to Digital Trends.

Players can get the signs using QR codes and at the Biden online campaign store.

“The yard sign assets are 32 x 32 pixels, so part of the appeal and authenticity comes from the fact that they are low-res — we are intentionally staying true and native to the Animal Crossing platform and to fans of the game,” Tom said.

The Biden campaign is making a big push with the campaign on social media platforms, and it’s also working with certain “gamer influencers” to display the signs.

“As we enter the final campaign stretch toward November, this is one way we are finding new creative and innovative ways to meet voters where they are and bring our supporters together. This is just the start of how we plan to engage players ahead of November as we’re already looking forward to rolling out more digital swag, voter education tools, and organizing efforts on Animal Crossing and other platforms,” Tom said.

Animal Crossing is one of the most popular games out right now for Nintendo, especially during the quarantine. It’s steadily been at the top of gaming sales charts, and it’s sold more than 22 million copies.

In the past, players have created Black Lives Matter signs and clothing with phrases like “BLM” and “No justice, no peace.” They’ve also held virtual protests in the game, even though only eight players can be on an island at once. Organizers set up a queue with a special code for access.

In May, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took invitations on Twitter to visit some of her followers’ islands.

“Hi there! Very new to this. I would like to visit random people’s islands and leave a doodle or note on their bulletin board,” she tweeted.

