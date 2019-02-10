Share

A bug in the free-to-play battle royale shooter Apex Legends is making players immune to damage, giving them easy wins in what should be a grueling match against 99 other players.

A Reddit user who goes by the name Irish_R3bel started a thread on the bug, which was experienced by his brother. In this instance, the player was stuck on the Supply Ship at the start of the match and was not able to jump off, so he was not able to participate at all.

However, while stuck on the Supply Ship, he was rendered immune to damage. As the circle got smaller and smaller, the players on the ground died, making him the match’s Champion despite zero kills and zero damage dealt.

Various users have commented on the thread, and it appears that it has also happened several other times, though not in the Supply Ship. A user who goes by the name mitcb6, for example, said that an opponent won the match after being portaled into the ground.

The bug, however, appears not to be widespread. It is hilarious to think, however, that a player would be frantically running through the map to find the last opponent, but will meet death as the circle closes in while the other player is stuck in the Supply Ship.

Respawn Entertainment, the studio behind Apex Legends, acknowledged the bug and claimed that a fix is on the way. However, the developer did not provide the expected release date for the patch.

Apex Legends is set after the events of Titanfall 2, in a different section of the universe named the Outlands. Unlike other battle royale shooters, where players create customized characters, Apex Legends players choose from several classes, each with their own unique abilities.

Apex Legends reached the milestone of more than 1 million players in less than eight hours since it was released, and also became the most popular game on Twitch with more than double the average viewership of League of Legends and Fortnite.

No other game has a better chance of challenging Fortnite in the battle royale space than Apex Legends. The game may still have a few bugs, but not enough to derail its rise to the top.