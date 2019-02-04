Digital Trends
Gaming

Respawn’s Titanfall battle royale, ‘Apex Legends,’ is available right now

Gabe Gurwin
By
apex legends respawn battle royale out now free apexlegends2

Respawn Entertainment, the developer behind Titanfall and its sequel, are back with an all-new battle royale shooter set in the Titanfall universe. Apex Legends is battle royale with plenty of Respawn’s personal creativity, and it’s available for free right now.

Set after the events of Titanfall 2 in a different section of the universe called the “Outlands,” Apex Legends is a class-based game rather than the build-your-own-character model used by many competitors. Each class has a unique personality and abilities that drastically separate them from one another. “Caustic,” for instance, makes use of toxic chemical weapons to kill enemies, while the robotic “Pathfinder” uses grappling hooks and zip lines similar to those included in Titanfall 2.

The environment has also been designed to favor certain classes in particular locations, with the “Cascades” built for snipers.

Every class in Apex Legends has access to a tactical ability, an ultimate ability, and a passive ability, but they’ll still search for weapons on the ground like they do in other battle royale games. A “Jumpmaster” chooses when a squad will jump, and special “hot zones” are marked for the best gear. There are also roaming supply ships that have the most powerful gear, and you can redeploy by accessing a “Jump Tower.”

apex legends respawn battle royale out now free apexlegends

In keeping with the Respawn name, death in Apex Legends isn’t necessarily permanent. Once you’re knocked down, a teammate can revive you, but even complete “death” can be reversed if your teammate grabs your banner card and reaches a respawn beacon. In the process, you’ll lose your gear, but you’ll be able to fight another battle.

Weapons are customizable in  Apex Legends, and you’ll have access to backpacks to hold more gear throughout a match. There will also be the opportunity to rank up your account and acquire cosmetic upgrades, but Respawn wants to keep a level playing field regardless of how much time someone has spent in the game to date.

Apex Legends is available for free now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC, and Respawn plans to continuously update the game. New content is planned over the next few months, including weapons and challenges, and more characters will be added to the game as well.

Don't Miss

The best Android games currently available (February 2019)
Persona 5
Gaming

How skillful translations helped these Japanese video games gain global appeal

Thanks to their translators, some Japanese games are seeing greater success abroad than at home, teaching players about Japan and its culture in the process.
Posted By Anthony McGlynn
Mobile

Check out 30 of the best iPhone games you need to be playing

The iPhone has some of our favorite games available for any mobile platform. Here are the best iPhone games for every big-name genre, whether you're into puzzles, strategy, or something else entirely.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
final fantasy xiv shadowbringers to launch july 2 new class race
Gaming

‘Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers’ to launch July 2 with Gunbreakers and Viera

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers will launch on July 2 with several new classes, including the gunblade-wielding Gunbreaker, and the Viera as a new race. The MMORPG's third expansion will also introduce nine new dungeons.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
persona q2 nintendo 3ds north america launch june new cinema labyrinth
Gaming

‘Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth’ for Nintendo 3DS arrives to U.S. in June

Persona Q2: New Cinema Labyrinth for the Nintendo 3DS will arrive to the US on June 4. The game, which will feature characters from Persona 3, Persona 4, and Persona 5, will also come in a Showtime Premium Edition.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Fortnite Marshmello Concert
Gaming

Where to catch the encore of Marshmello's Fortnite concert if you missed it

EDM star DJ Marshmello performed a different sort of concert today: one held live in-game in Fortnite. The concert was held in Pleasant Park, where the usual football field was transformed into a stage and a massive dance party broke out.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
awesome tech you cant buy yet little sophia feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Creepy doll that teaches coding, toilet for dogs

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
titanfall 2 three months of dlc titanfall2 multi
Gaming

Free-to-play ‘Titanfall’ battle royale ‘Apex Legends’ reportedly launching soon

Apex Legends, a free-to-play Titanfall battle royale spinoff, will reportedly launch very soon. The game was described by a tipster as a combination of Titanfall, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4's Blackout mode.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

Unannounced Nintendo Switch games in the pipeline for fiscal year 2019

Nintendo is preparing to launch at least one unannounced Nintendo Switch game in its fiscal year 2019. Speculated titles include a new F-Zero game, Pikmin 4, and Super Mario Maker 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
AVADirect Avant PC
Computing

Want framerates over 100? Here's our high refresh rate PC build for under $1,000

Building a high-refresh rate gaming PC needn't cost the earth. If you know which components to pick and are willing to sacrifice a few settings here and there, you can make a high-refresh rate gaming PC build for under $1,000.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Gaming

Xbox Live to expand cross-platform support for Android, iOS, Nintendo Switch

Microsoft is preparing to expand Xbox Live cross-platform support to include the Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch. The SDK that will enable the feature will be showcased at the upcoming Game Developers Conference.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
super smash bros noise complaint ends with cops playing ultimate
Gaming

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’ claims throne as fastest-selling Nintendo game ever

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for the Nintendo Switch sold 12.08 million units as of December 31, making it the fastest-selling Nintendo game of all-time. The multiplayer brawler is also now ranked third among Nintendo Switch games.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gaming

The history of Battle Royale: From mod to worldwide phenomenon

Battle royale games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds’ and Fortnite have become the biggest trend in video games. The genre is also pushing the envelope in Twitch streaming and eSports.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw