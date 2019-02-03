Share

Apex Legends, a free-to-play, battle royale spinoff of the Titanfall series, is reportedly launching for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC very soon.

Esports journalist Rod Breslau tweeted about Apex Legends, which is said to be rolling out tomorrow, February 4.

Sources who have played and have knowledge of the game confirm to me that Respawn is set to announce and release Apex Legends on Monday Feb 4, a free to play Titanfall Hero Battle Royale game for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) February 2, 2019

Apex Legends will feature heroes with unique abilities, with a maximum of 60 players per server in battle royale fashion. Similar to other games in the genre, there will also be an option to compete in teams, up to three players each.

One of the major differences between Apex Legends and Titanfall is that there will be none of the massive mechs. The game will be set in the same universe, but will instead focus on heroes, similar to Overwatch. Also, like the massively popularly multiplayer shooter, Apex Legends will feature and microtransactions and loot boxes for cosmetic items and other in-game content.

Kotaku reported that it had heard the same details about Apex Legends, with a tipster saying that the game plays like a combination of Titanfall, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4‘s Blackout mode. Publisher Electronic Arts reportedly recently held an event for streamers, which is probably how details of the Titanfall spinoff leaked.

Kotaku added that when Electronic Arts purchased Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment in the fall of 2017, it heard from a source within Respawn that Titanfall 3 was already well into development, with the plan to release the game at the end of 2018. However, there are concerns that Titanfall 3, which used a modified version of Valve’s Source engine, may not look as good as Titanfall and Titanfall 2 once it is released.

Apex Legends will supposedly be a stopgap as Titanfall 3 was pushed back, perhaps for development to switch engines. There is a possibility that the work that was done for Titanfall 3 turned into Apex Legends, but in any case, Titanfall 3 will likely not be announced or released any time soon.

Apex Legends is set to see the light of day, which already gives it a better outcome than another Titanfall spinoff, Titanfall: Frontline. The collectible card game for mobile devices was cancelled a year ago after months of development and extensive beta testing, because “the experience wasn’t ready to deliver the intense action-packed gameplay synonymous with Titanfall.”