EA and Respawn Entertainment have revealed more details about Apex Legends’ next season. Titled Emergence, the season features a variety of new and updated content. The biggest reveal was a Seer, a brand-new playable character who received his own trailer earlier today. While the new season doesn’t start until August 3, more details will be revealed at the EA Play event on July 22.

Seer’s trailer featured his origin story, titled Metamorphosis. It tells the tale of a young boy who was said to be cursed. Based on the description on EA’s website, it appears as though Seer will be a recon hero, following in the footsteps of Valkyrie, last season’s new character.

It’s still unclear what his exact abilities are, but Respawn says he “spots opportunities that other Legends might miss, and seizes them in the most beautiful way possible.” The season will feature the usual battle pass, with new character and weapon skins alongside other unlockables.

Beyond the new character, the EA website highlights a new weapon, the Rampage LMG. Developed by in-game character Rampart, the Rampage LMG is said to use “a surprising source of firepower.” Based on the gun’s visual flair, it seems as though it may fall into the “light” category of weapons. No new light weapons have been released since the game’s launch.

The website also promises “major changes” to the World’s Edge map, which players were able to experience in its original version during season 9’s throwback event.

Finally, EA and Respawn are adding a ranked version of the game’s Arenas mode, which allows players to rank up similarly to the way they do in Apex‘s Battle Royale ranked mode. More information about all of these updates will be available at EA Play, so fans won’t have to wait long to see more.

