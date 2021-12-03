  1. Gaming
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Apple Arcade just added two excellent mobile games

Giovanni Colantonio
By

Apple Arcade just added two new games to its library, both of which are noteworthy. Subscribers can now download Dandara: Trials of Fear+ and Oddmar+ via the App Store.

Both of Apple’s new games are hidden gems in their own right. Dandara: Trials of Fear+ is an expanded version of Dandara, a standout Metroidvania-style game from 2018. Originally released on consoles, Dandara is a game where players traverse by sticking to surfaces. The game is based on Brazilian history, drawing inspiration from the real-world Dandara, a woman who fought against slavery during Brazil’s colonial period.

Oddmar battles a screaming enemies in the woods.

Oddmar, another 2018 game, is a Viking platformer originally released on mobile devices. It features gameplay similar to the Rayman series. While the game usually costs $5 on the App Store, Apple Arcade subscribers will be able to download it at no additional charge.

Both games feel perfectly suited for Apple’s growing subscription service and its recent suite of devices. Oddmar’s swipe-controlled platforming is as smooth as butter and the colorful visuals still stand out among mobile games (it’s especially vibrant on an iPhone 13 Pro). Dandara is especially worth checking out for those who missed it in 2018. I played it on a Nintendo Switch originally, but it’s an excellent match for mobile. On a new iPad Mini, it’s easier than ever to jump from surface to surface with the flick of a thumb.

Apple Arcade has gone through a major expansion in 2021, retooling the service. In addition to adding standout games like Fantasian, it’s also brought notable mobile classics to the platform. That includes phone staples like Solitaire and surprising ports like Monster Hunter Stories.

