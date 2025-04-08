Apple Arcade gets a new exclusive from What the Golf devs

The already-extraordinary Apple Arcade is about to get even better with the addition of five new games, including a platform exclusive from the team behind the acclaimed What the Golf? and What the Car? games.

What the Clash? is a fast-paced multiplayer title that’s part table tennis, part archery, and part tag. It will be available on May 1, 2025, and it’s an ideal game for when you want to blow off steam in truly ridiculous 1v1 games. You play as The Hand (a Stretch Armstrong-like figure that’s a hand with legs, and yes, it’s as unsettling as it sounds) and take on opponents in a series of wacky minigames.

For those of you that miss Nintendogs, with my Buddy is a great alternative that lets you take care of a virtual pet. You can dress them up, play with them, and a lot more, because who doesn’t need an adorable animal in their life?

Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+ puts players behind the plastic block wheel of a Lego vehicle. Customize your car with its own appearance and then take on races and missions to unlock even more items. And don’t think it’s limited to just cars, either; the preview image for the game shows someone in what looks like a jet, so there’s a lot of potential to build whatever vehicle you can think of.

Words of Wonders: Search+ is what it sounds like: a hidden word search game, but it has a twist. You explore different landmarks across the globe while playing, and the game gradually introduces new words to keep things fresh (and help players expand their vocabulary a bit, too.)

The final new addition to Apple Arcade is Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+. This cute puzzler has players match different characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi — names you might recognize from San-X, a Japanese company known for its adorable little characters.

Apple Arcade is constantly getting new games, and each new addition makes it even more appealing. You can try it out for $7 per month, or get it as part of the Apple One plan starting at $20 per month. Currently, there are more than 200 different games to choose from and play, all ad-free.