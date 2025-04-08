 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Apple Arcade gets a new exclusive from What the Golf devs

By
What the Clash?
Apple

The already-extraordinary Apple Arcade is about to get even better with the addition of five new games, including a platform exclusive from the team behind the acclaimed What the Golf? and What the Car? games.

What the Clash? is a fast-paced multiplayer title that’s part table tennis, part archery, and part tag. It will be available on May 1, 2025, and it’s an ideal game for when you want to blow off steam in truly ridiculous 1v1 games. You play as The Hand (a Stretch Armstrong-like figure that’s a hand with legs, and yes, it’s as unsettling as it sounds) and take on opponents in a series of wacky minigames.

Recommended Videos

For those of you that miss Nintendogs, with my Buddy is a great alternative that lets you take care of a virtual pet. You can dress them up, play with them, and a lot more, because who doesn’t need an adorable animal in their life?

Apple Arcade splash screne on iPhone 14 Pro
Nadeem Sarwar / DigitalTrends

Lego Friends Heartlake Rush+ puts players behind the plastic block wheel of a Lego vehicle. Customize your car with its own appearance and then take on races and missions to unlock even more items. And don’t think it’s limited to just cars, either; the preview image for the game shows someone in what looks like a jet, so there’s a lot of potential to build whatever vehicle you can think of.

Related

Words of Wonders: Search+ is what it sounds like: a hidden word search game, but it has a twist. You explore different landmarks across the globe while playing, and the game gradually introduces new words to keep things fresh (and help players expand their vocabulary a bit, too.)

The final new addition to Apple Arcade is Sumi Sumi: Matching Puzzle+. This cute puzzler has players match different characters like Rilakkuma and Sumikko Gurashi — names you might recognize from San-X, a Japanese company known for its adorable little characters.

Apple Arcade is constantly getting new games, and each new addition makes it even more appealing. You can try it out for $7 per month, or get it as part of the Apple One plan starting at $20 per month. Currently, there are more than 200 different games to choose from and play, all ad-free.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
iPhone now lets you make WhatsApp your default for messages and calls, here’s how
WhatsApp.

iPhone users can now get setup so that WhatsApp is their default messaging and calling app.

If your iPhone is updated to iOS 18.2 then the functionality is already available for you right now.

Read more
WWDC 2025: everything you need to know
Apple WWDC 2025 logo

The Worldwide Developer Conference or WWDC is one of Apple's most vital annual events where software updates take the center stage. At WWDC 2025, Apple is expected to showcase changes to the iOS and macOS that will substantially improve how we interact with the iPhone, iPad, and the Mac. But that are not all the announcements, as Apple will also discuss improvements to all of its interface running on different categories of devices. Besides software, we might witness some hardware announcements too.

Here's everything you need to know about the potential announcements Apple is likely to make in June this year at WWDC 2025.
WWDC 2025: When will it happen?
WWDC typically takes place in the first half of June every year, though the dates change every year. Apple likes to kick off the event with a keynote on a Monday, and will continue the tradition this year.

Read more
Is the base iPad too popular to get Apple Intelligence?
iPad (2025) colors.

In an age where Apple is all about its AI powered Apple Intelligence, it seems odd that it hasn't crammed it into the base model iPad (2025). Why that is may have now become clearer.

On the surface there's the obvious hardware issue of the base iPad simply not packing enough punch to keep up with the AI. But Apple would have known this in advance, so it presumably chose to leave this model of iPad a little behind in terms of AI upgrades.

Read more