 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best hideout upgrades in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

By
Yasuke trains outside in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

There have been various forms of upgradable bases in Assassin’s Creed games before, but none as deep as in Assassin’s Creed ShadowsBesides being a relaxing location where Naoe and Yasuke can hang out with their various allies, you will also be building entire structures that add new functions to the game. You’re tutorialized on them only to get access to Scouts, but the rest of the buildings and upgrades are up to you. Since resources are so precious, investing in the wrong structures can set you back hours. Instead, we best hideout upgrades you should get in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Best hideout upgrades

The hideout upgrade menu in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft

The most obvious tip to start with should go without saying, but don’t bother purchasing any of the decorative buildings until you have built and upgraded all the ones that provide benefits. Unless you’re mainly interested in playing Assassin’s Creed Shadows as a mini Animal Crossing game, leave that until the end.

Recommended Videos

Stables

Your first order of business should be to upgrade your stables. This building is a little misleading since it has nothing to do with your mount but actually relates to those stockpiles you will come across in various camps and castles. These are packed with resources, but you are required to mark them for Scouts to collect and bring back to your hideout. The Stables first allow you to even use this feature, and upgrading it increases how many supplies you get from each pile. This will help fund all future upgrades so should be done as early as possible.

Related

Study

Speaking of Scouts, you will need them quite often throughout the game for revealing quest locations and gathering supplies. Unless you pay, you can only use a scout once per season, and you only start with three. Building and upgrading your Study not only gives you more scouts to work with but also increases their scouting range on the map.

Tera

Don’t overlook this smaller building in the lower sections if you’re trying to earn XP. This building can’t be upgraded so all you need to do is get it once and you’re done, but it increases all your XP gain, no matter what source it comes from, by 10%. That is massive if you’re trying to power level your characters.

Forge

Finally, the Forge can be left for last in our opinion. You will have a quest to build one, but that’s all you should do with it until late into the game, if at all. Each upgrade increases the maximum level you can upgrade your gear in, which is great, but completely unnecessary for most of the game. You are always finding new gear at your current level while completing quests and looting chests so spending your resources to buff a weapon or piece of armor tends to be a waste when you find something better right away. The later upgrades do allow for better engraving, but again, this is best saved for the end game when you know what gear you want to stick with.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
The best Lancers in FragPunk
A character holds a gun in Fragpunk.

The PC FPS market is stacked with popular and long-running games that make it hard for a newcomer to break through. FragPunk isn't your typical hero shooter, however. It features hundreds of Shard Cards that allow players to break the normal conventions of the genre, while still rewarding precise aim and skill. Because no two matches are ever the same, the only thing you can rely on is your Lancer. These heroes fall into one of several categories like Healing and Skill Damage, but there are already a few that have stood out as being far more powerful than the others. To help you get off on the right foot in FragPunk, here are the best Lancers to pick
Broker

Packing a rocket launcher for a primary weapon, Broker is not only deadly but easy for anyone to pick up and dominate with. In terms of abilities, you also get a second set of rockets that can knock enemies back in a pinch and a throwable cherry bomb that act as a proximity mine. As a defensive option, the smoke screen is invaluable for creating cover for yourself and your teammates.
Pathojen

Read more
Assassin’s Creed Shadows preload guide: release date, file size, and more
A character sneaks around at night in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

Plenty of upcoming video games have been delayed, but few as much and as far as Assassin's Creed Shadows. Finally, the game is coming out one way or another very soon, giving us fans the ancient Japanese setting they've been asking for since the series began in 2007. Whether or not this will be one of the best Assassin's Creed games is yet to be determined, but we're not far from getting that answer. If you've been waiting for months to get your hands on this new open-world game, these are all the preload details you need to know to be ready to enter the world of assassins as soon as possible.
Assassin's Creed Shadows release date

There's no more room for delays, so Assassin's Creed Shadows will come out on March 20 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC no matter what.
Assassin's Creed Shadows file size

Read more
The best Monster Hunter Wilds mods
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Monster Hunter Wildsis is packed with more content than any previous game at launch. There are more weapons, armors to upgrade, and, of course, monsters to hunt. It will take a new player more than a few hours to learn all the tips and tricks, but experienced hunters can rush through the campaign and into the High Ranks fairly quickly. Either way, eventually, there will be some rough edges or aspects of the game that feel like they could be improved. Or, it might just be time for some fun additions. Modders provide nearly endless amounts of options to polish, add, and enhance the core experience. With such a popular title, there are hundreds of mods to look through. These are the best Monster Hunter Wilds mods you should try.
Shop Tweaks

Odds are most players never visit the item shop in Monster Hunter Wilds. For those who have, they know how woefully barebones the selection is. Shop Tweaks is a simple mod that gives you three options to add a much wider stock to purchase, including everything, consumables, or materials. The only things not included are tools, specific gatherables that reward you with points, and gems. This doesn't make all these items free, so you will still need cash on hand, but it will make preparing for a hunt much easier.
MHWilds Overlay

Read more