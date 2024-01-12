 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

The Ayaneo Next Lite doesn’t actually feature SteamOS after all

Tomas Franzese
By
The Ayaneo Next Lite running HoloISO.
Ayaneo

When the Ayaneo Next Lite was unveiled on January 10, Ayaneo claimed that the device would come pre-installed with SteamOS, which would’ve made it the first handheld PC not affiliated with Valve to operate on SteamOS by default. Now Ayaneo has backtracked on that announcement entirely, saying the device comes installed with a third-party version of the app.

When Ayaneo revealed more about the Next Lite, it clarified in its official Discord that “we are using third-party SteamOS, not official SteamOS,” according to The Verge. It has since updated the blog post announcing the device and explained on Ayaneo Next Lite’s official product page that it’ll instead come preinstalled with HoloISO.

Recommended Videos

“This project attempts to bring the Steam Deck’s SteamOS Holo redistribution into a generic, installable format, and provide a close-to-official SteamOS experience,” HoloISO creator theVakhovskelsTaken explains on its GitHub page. “Main point of this project focuses on re-implementing proprietary (as in runs-only-on-deck) components that Steam client, OS itself, gamescope, and user-created applications for Deck rely on and making me learn Linux in a fun and unique way.”

Related

Ayaneo says the version of HoloISO the Next Lite uses has been “optimized” by the company to work well on the device; in turn, this is supposed to allow for more stable performance, lower power consumption during play, controller and touchscreen compatibility, and more. Essentially, this means the device will use an unofficial operating system based on SteamOS that shares many of the Steam Deck’s features but won’t use SteamOS itself.

It’s unclear why Ayaneo initially misled people about the device’s use of SteamOS. Thankfully, the other technical specifications Ayaneo outlined in the Next Lite’s announcement appear to be still accurate. This means you can still expect this portable PC to have a 7-inch 800P IPS screen, a 47Wh battery, and hall-sensing joysticks.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
The Ayaneo Next Lite is the first Steam Deck rival to feature SteamOS
A person uses SteamOS on the Ayaneo Next Lite.

We're in the middle of a renaissance for PC gaming handhelds thanks to the success of the Steam Deck, but all of those alternatives tend to default to using Windows or their own custom interfaces rather than Valve's own SteamOS, which makes using the Steam Deck feel so seamless. Ayaneo is taking a different approach with the Ayaneo Next Lite, as the gaming handheld that was revealed today utilizes SteamOS.

The Ayaneo Next Lite comes with SteamOS preinstalled as the primary interface on the system, which should make it very easy to get your Steam game library up and running on the handheld. The convenience of that definitely bolsters Ayaneo's idea that the Next Lite will be a "value-for-money option" for its handheld PCs.

Read more
What is an NPC?
Cortana, the AI NPC from the Halo series.

Gaming terminology is like general slang — it is constantly evolving and easy to get lost in, especially if you aren't very tuned in to online gaming communities or a younger gamer. Gaming terms can also leak into the real world and take on new meanings in day-to-day conversations. You aren't alone if you get a little lost keeping it straight sometimes.

NPC is a gaming term that's been around for a long time, but it has recently taken on a new meaning and is being used more frequently by folks outside of gaming. Let us break it down for you.
What does NPC mean?

Read more
Get Spider-Man 2 free when you buy a PS5 at Walmart
PS5 Slim with spider-man bundle and controller

It's time to level up your gameplay. Just when you thought it couldn't get any better, you can now get the latest PlayStation 5 with a game featuring one of the most beloved superheroes thanks to this PS5 deal. For a limited time, Walmart is offering a copy of Spider-Man 2 with a PS5, making this a can't miss bundle deal. Play as Peter Parker like you never have before, or opt for the newest Spider-Man, Miles Morales, while you play on the PS5 and enjoy enhanced features.

Why you should buy the PlayStation 5 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 bundle

Read more