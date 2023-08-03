 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to use non-lethal attacks in Baldur’s Gate 3

Jesse Lennox
By

If there's one thing you'll never be at a loss for while playing Baldur's Gate 3, it's ways to kill your opponents. From swords, axes, and maces to bows, magic, and poison, your potential arsenal is essentially limitless. While that's great for when you're faced with irredeemable monsters and forces of pure evil, sometimes a fight can break out with people you'd rather not kill. This could be due to a failed skill check starting a fight you didn't intend, to a misunderstanding, or because the people attacking you are connected to a group you want to stay on the good side of. When combat breaks out, you're not resigned to either killing your enemy or reloading a save thanks to a handy ability to non-lethally attack enemies, but how to activate it isn't clear. Here's how to knock out an enemy in Baldur's Gate 3.

Recommended Videos

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • A melee weapon or unarmed weapon slot

How to use non-lethal attacks

The only restriction to non-lethal attacks is that they have to be melee. There's just no way to make an arrow or magic missile non-lethal, so prepare to get up-close and personal to knock out your target.

Step 1: Once in combat with one or more enemies you want to knock out, position any character with a melee weapon or who uses their fists within striking range of the target.

Step 2: On any character, go to the Passive submenu at the bottom of your hub.

A description of how to use non-lethal attacks.
Larian Entertainment
Related

Step 3: Toggle Non-lethal to make any attack knock your opponent out rather than deal damage.

Step 4: Note that this doesn't act like a skill, but rather a toggle that affects all your party members. Once on, everyone doing melee strikes will do so non-lethally until you toggle it off again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
I’m going to use a guide for Baldur’s Gate 3, and so should you
A Baldur's Gate 3 character lights the way.

I know I'm not the only one who has been intimidated by the sheer complexity of computer role-playing games (CRPGs) in the past. Games like Divinity: Original Sin 2 have always intrigued me because of just how deep and flexible these experiences are, and yet the systems and mechanics have always kept me away. I've just been too intimidated, but that needs to change soon.

With Baldur's Gate 3 about to drop in its full release, I realized I couldn't resist any longer. If I was going to enjoy what's shaping up to be a landmark CRPG, I'd need to overcome my onboarding worries if I was going to find the fun. With the release just a few days away, I've made a decision that I think will finally get me into a CRPG as dense as this: I am going to read the heck out of some guides during my adventure. And I encourage you to do the same.
Guide my hand
For a very long time, there's been an elitist mindset in some gaming circles that using guides or looking things up about games in any capacity somehow sullies the sanctity of the experience. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth. Sure, extra assistance might spoil a solution-based puzzle game if you look up every answer without trying to solve it yourself, but guides can also enhance one's experience. Some may find joy in the process of solving esoteric riddles, fighting a boss with unclear mechanics, or unlocking hidden weapons for hours on end. But that's not true for everyone.

Read more
How to sign up for the Payday 3 closed beta
Character posing for Payday 3 promo art.

Online-focused games usually allow small groups of players to test out the game before launch in various betas to make sure things are shaping up. This is true for the highly anticipated Payday 3, which will be released on September 21 of this year. This cooperative bank robbing simulator is planning on hosting a closed beta test very soon, but because it is a closed test, only those who sign up and are selected will get the chance to play. If you're eager to put on your clown mask and make some money, here's how you can sign up for the closed beta for Payday 3.

Read more
How to unlock the Engineer in Remnant 2
An overview highlighting the engineer class in Remnant 2.

Unlike the first game in the series Remnant 2 doesn't limit you to just the initial four starting Archetypes for the entire game. In fact, there are 10 in total you can play with, but not until you unlock them within the game itself. One such Archetype is the Engineer, which is a unique class that focuses on laying down turrets and wielding heavy weapons. If that sounds like a playstyle you'd like to try, finding this Archetype on your own may never happen since you need to do something rather counterintuitive. To cut down on your searching, here's exactly how to unlock the Engineer in Remnant 2.

Read more