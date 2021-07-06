Destiny 2’s season passes provide ongoing content, but there may still be times when players feel like trying something different … but not too different. If you like the idea of trying another multiplayer looter-shooter, preferably with interesting RPG elements thrown it (but no Stasis powers), there are games you really should give a shot. Check out these titles to see which you should start with, and you’ll be telling your friends to join you in no time!

The Division 2

The Division 2 isn’t exactly a Destiny clone, but it’s one of the closest experiences you can get if you are interested in similar looter-shooter gameplay with plenty of endgame activities. The campaign will take you through a virus-ravaged Washington, D.C., filled with threats, but it’s the raids, PvP modes, and other endgame content that really encourage you to stick around.

Multiple updates and changes through The Division 2’s life have made it more enjoyable and kept the player base around, too — and there are continuing seasons plus major updates planned for the future. Oh, if you decide you like it, keep an eye on developer Massive’s plans for an upcoming Star Wars game, too!

Outriders

The third-person Outriders has more than a little in common with Destiny, as you pick from four classes of super-powered humans (earth, fire, tech, and time-based) to do battle against enemies and wildlife on a hostile alien world. The loot, however, is more reminiscent of an ARPG and can quickly become addictive to find or craft, especially as you unlock new modifiers or abilities for your guns and armor. There are also more unique elements, like the “heal by killing” mechanics and some innovative teleporting abilities — you’ll want to experiment a little with everything when you first start.

While Outriders stumbled a little at the beginning from some bugs and balancing issues, it has been patched with fixes, loot boosts, and other changes that mean it’s the perfect time to try it out. Solo players will find a lot to love here, but when you reach the endgame you’ll want to team up for some of the best results!

World War Z

Yes, World War Z is a game as well as a book and movie, but you don’t have to know much about the zombie-filled world to appreciate the gameplay and missions here. Think of it like Left 4 Dead meets Destiny, offering you a variety of classes with their own abilities and throwing you into maps where the threat of zombie swarms is constantly present. Team up with friends, find powerful weapons and upgrades, and know the right time to build defenses — and the right time to start running. Missions are relatively short and easy to hop into, so you don’t need to commit a lot of time for a quick run.

Borderlands 3

More crazy guns, more interplanetary antics, and more loot to find — if you enjoyed the gameplay cycle of the earlier Borderlands games, you should certainly try jumping into the third installment! While the story does include some returning characters, this time around you have four new classes to experiment with, and new ability interactions that make planning your build more fun than ever. The endgame can ramp up the difficulty and dangerous boss encounters for better loot, but don’t worry: Borderlands 3 remains playable both in single-player and with a team.

Warframe

A free-to-play sci-fi game packed with lore, smooth action, powerful abilities, and a devoted community … that seems familiar, right? Warframe is daunting to jump into, with a lot to learn about both the game’s universe and how to play/craft, but if you really want something to sink your teeth into, we suggest giving it a shot. Just play the beginning missions and explore any new mechanics as you find them. Fortunately, experienced players tend to show up to offer advice (and show off their frames), so you’ll pick things up in no time. Remember, while you can easily find and buy blueprints for new frames, you are locked into your starter frame and can’t make a new character, so choose wisely!

Deep Rock Galactic

This huge indie hit rightfully deserves its praise, and once you’ve joined the other space dwarves on a dangerous mining mission, you’ll see just how addictive it can be. Every mission is broadly divided into two parts — first, navigating fully mineable space environments to find the best ores, and then fighting your way back to your ship through waves of insectoid armies. Each dwarf class has abilities suited for both actives, and a surprisingly deep leveling system, so there’s lots to explore here … especially if you bring friends along. Rock and stone!

Risk of Rain 2

Would like a little roguelike in your looter-shooter? The looping style of gameplay may seem like a contradiction, but Risk of Rain 2 pulls it off with a brilliantly designed world where finding power-ups and navigating challenges comes with lasting benefits — and a large list of classes to unlock and experiment with. Progress stages, defeat bosses, unlock loot, and decide if it’s better to keep on pressing forward this run, or escaping the alien planet with everything you can carry.

Monster Hunter: World

While there are technically guns (and bows) in Monster Hunter: World, it may not meet everyone’s idea of a looter-shooter — but we encourage you to give it a try. Picking your favorite weapon, exploring large environments, and taking out enormous monsters of all kinds is incredibly fun. However, World shines most when you can partner up with friends and go on a hunt for the most dangerous game of all (in this case, usually giant dragons). Taking down the immense beasts together is always rewarding, and the wide variety of crafting and upgrades means you can keep improving, too.

Anthem

While support for Anthem may have ended, the game is still available, playable, and particularly affordable if you are looking for deals. Pick your favorite Javelin suit, equip it with powerful abilities, and work to create combos with your friends to deal maximum damage throughout the alien world — all while enjoying the Ironman-like flying fantasy that remains almost impossible to find elsewhere. If you never tried Anthem and are worried that it may be too late, we encourage you to jump in and see what you think, especially if you can bring fellow players along (while it’s possible to play Anthem solo, we don’t really recommend it).

If you’d like to keep on top of Destiny news while trying out new titles, you’ll want to check out our guide to the latest news and our updates on the story’s progression.

