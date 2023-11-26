 Skip to main content
The best gaming chair Cyber Monday deals you can shop now

Complaining of “gamer back”? Feeling aged beyond your years? We may think of Cyber Monday deals as a time to focus on the purely digital side of things, but during this year’s Cyber Monday sales event we’re also finding great deals on gaming chairs. We’re even finding some of the best gaming chairs around discount for the seasonal sales event. So, sit down (in whatever you have now) and consider your future in comfort. The following Cyber Monday deals will suit your wallet and spine just fine.

Best gaming chair Cyber Monday deals

Here are the top gaming chair Cyber Monday deals:

AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair — $280, was $400

The blue version of the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair, shown at a slight tilt.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

The blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is our favorite Cyber Monday deal so far, and for many reasons. To start with obvious factors, it is discounted by over 25%. You can get your blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair for $280 today, while it would be $400 on a regular day. That’s a savings of $120. Another big factor is that it is an official Best Buy Cyber Monday deal, and is labelled as such. That gives us a ton of confidence in its price being the best price available.

But enough about economics, what makes the AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair worthy of a mention beyond price? It’s a racing style gaming seat with a 180-degree recline and holds gamers up to 330 pounds, making it accessible and comfortable for nearly everybody. Similarly, its arm rests conform to nearly any body type with their 3D adjustability. This means that you can move them up, down, forwards, backwards, inwards, and outwards, giving you full control. Finally, the blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is made with soft but sturdy materials and contains movable head and lumbar support pillows. Overall, it is a very comfortable chair that is designed to please nearly anyone.

FlexiSpot C7 ergonomic office chair – $320, was $610

FlexiSpot C7 ergonomic office chair at desk sponsored
FlexiSpot

Are you ready for an ergonomic chair that helps you maintain a healthy posture throughout your day? Proper sitting posture takes the stress off your frame, or more specifically, your spine. But FlexiSpot’s C7 isn’t just ergonomic, it’s extremely comfortable, as well. With a foam seat made of high-resilience foam, an adjustable seat slide, the option to recline and relax, and supportive armrests, it’s just what you need and more. With a high backrest with separate adjustable settings, lumbar support, and a max loading capacity of 350 pounds, this chair will make your day.

Right now, the FlexiSpot C7 is discounted to $350 instead of its normal $610, but you can save an extra $30 by using code BF30OFF at checkout. That promotion is available until November 30, so if you’re interested, don’t wait. It’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on FlexiSpot’s C7 all year. By the way, that code is also valid for a discount on FlexiSpot’s best-selling standing desks, the E7 and E7 Pro.

Secretlab TITAN Evo gaming chair — $519, was $549

SecretLab Titan Evo gaming chairs
Secretlab

Ergonomics. That is the key to Secretlab’s TITAN Evo, and it permeates every aspect of the gaming chair’s design. From the proprietary base seat with flared edges to the L-ADAPT lumbar support, everything has been carefully crafted for a comfortable yet efficient experience. It’s one chair but comes in three sizes to match your body: small, regular, and extra-large. Patent-pending cold-cure foam offers a medium-firm feel to the seat and unrelenting support for your extended gaming marathons. The backrest reclines up to 165 degrees, almost laying flat, to give you a break when needed. The magnetic memory foam head pillow offers a reprieve for your head and neck, and snaps into place on the backrest, and stays there – no more fumbling with a silly head pillow that slides out of place. You can also transform the look and style of your chair anytime, thanks to Secretlab’s line of premium chair sleeves, SKINS. Or, take advantage of the world’s first hot-swappable gaming chair armrests and swappable caster wheels, depending on what style you prefer. In that way, it is modular and, frankly, one of the better ways to spend your hard-earned money on a chair that is customized to fit you and your needs entirely.

More gaming chair Cyber Monday deals we love

As nice as the blue AKRacing Core Series EX Gaming Chair is, it really is impossible to narrow our likes down to just one deal. Here are other great products we’ve found as we’ve searched through Cyber Monday’s finest:

  • Highmore Avatar Gaming Chair —
  • Arozzi Mugello Special Edition Gaming Chair —
  • OSP Home Furnishings Oversite Gaming Chair —
  • Arozzi Vernazza Premium Gaming Chair —
  • Razer Enki Pro (Koenigsegg Edition) —
  • AKRacing Office Series Onyx Computer Chair —

