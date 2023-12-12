 Skip to main content
The 13 best Lego sets you can gift this holiday season

Aaron Mamiit
By

Lego sets never lose their appeal as gifts for loved ones of all ages, but choosing what to give may take some time because of the sheer number of options out there across the different retailers. With Lego’s collaborations with pop culture giants such as Star Wars and Marvel, and its own classic sets and Lego Technic masterpieces, you may get overwhelmed. Fortunately for you, we’ve done the hard part so you won’t have to. Below are our favorite offers — including our top three — but you need to make your purchases quickly because we’re not sure how long these discounts and stocks will remain available.

Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet — $64, was $80

The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet and its box.
Lego

The Lego Marvel Infinity Gauntlet brings back memories of some of the most shocking moments in the MCU, as wielded by the our top pick among all of the Marvel villains so far. This Lego recreation of Thanos’ Infinity Gauntlet with the six Infinity Stones comes with a sturdy stand and a descriptive tablet, so you can properly display it anywhere in your home. Instea dof $80, yuo’ll only have to pay $64 for this Lego set, following a $16 discount from Amazon.

Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE — $170, was $200

The LEGO Technic Ferrari 488 GTE and its box.
Lego

The Lego Technic Ferrari 488 GTE featured authentic and functional design details of the iconic race car model, including front and back suspension, opening doors, a V8 engine with moving pistons, and a spinning steering wheel. Fans of Ferrari can take pride with this model as it comes with the original race stickers and color scheme, so it’s a perfect conversation starter in your home or office. Amazon is selling the Lego set for $170 instead of $200, for $30 in savings.

Trending Deal:

Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest – Ultimate Collector Series — $420, was $600

The Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest - Ultimate Collector Series and its box.
Lego

If you love The Mandalorian, you’ll enjoy building the Lego Star Wars The Razor Crest – Ultimate Collector Series. Din Djarin’s original spacecraft features a cockpit, sleeping quarters, side hatches, cargo compartment, weapons cabinet and a carbon-freezing chamber, and you can see all of them by lifting off the top of the model and taking off its removable engines. The set also includes minifigures of Din Djarin, Mythrol, Kulil, and Grogu a.k.a. Baby Yoda. Enjoy $180 in savings if you buy the Lego set from Amazon, which pulls its price down to $420 from $600.

More Lego sets you can gift

There are many more Lego sets to choose from for your gifts this holiday season, but you need to act fast if you don’t want to miss out on the discounts, especially for those that feature today’s most popular franchises. The gift ideas we’ve rounded up here range from simple builds to complicated structures, which means there’s something for everyone. You just need to figure out the best Lego set to give to the person you have in mind — even if that person is yourself.

  • Lego Duplo My First Number Train —
  • Lego Speed Champions Fast & Furious 1970 Dodge Charger —
  • Lego Classic Medium Creative Brick Box —
  • Lego Jurassic World Blue and Beta Velociraptor Capture —
  • Lego Marvel Endgame Final Battle —
  • Lego City Stuntz Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge —
  • Lego Disney Princess The Little Mermaid Royal Clamshell —
  • Lego Real Madrid Santiago Bernabu Stadium —
  • Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Express – Collectors’ Edition —
  • Lego Technic Lamborghini Sian FKP 37 —

Aaron Mamiit
