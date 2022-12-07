The PlayStation 5 got off to a strong start with games like Demon’s Souls in 2020, and kept that momentum going throughout 2021 with titles such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. It showed no signs of slowing down in 2022. Many great exclusives dropped this year, many of which we’ve known about since before the system even launched. The lineup is full of high-quality titles, many of which emphasize their gorgeous visuals and compelling narratives. From sequels to critically acclaimed titles to ambitious new franchises, these seven games stand as the best PS5 (and PS4) console exclusive games of 2022.

God of War Ragnarok

Not much needs to be said about God of War Ragnarok. It’s a massive follow-up to the series’ critically acclaimed 2018 soft reboot, and it goes bigger in almost every way. There are more gods to fight, realms to be explored, and weapons to take on hordes of foes with. God of War Ragnarok is a satisfying action game that tells a large-scale story, but it still takes time to focus on its characters and the journey of Kratos and Atreus as they learn to communicate better. Anyone who owns a PS5 or PS4 owes it to themselves to pick up God of War Ragnarok.

Gran Turismo 7

Polyphony Digital’s fancy Gran Turismo racing game series made its grand return in March with Gran Turismo 7. Although its live service elements proved divisive, Gran Turismo 7 still stands as a beautiful racing simulator focused on educating and immersing players. As you make your way through, its Café Menus that serve as the backbone to the game’s single-player campaign will teach you a lot about automotive history and what makes individual cars from each manufacturer special. After that, you can go online and enjoy intensely (and sometimes very long) races with realistic physics. Gran Turismo games typically only drop once a gaming generation nowadays, so racing game fans will want to check this one out.

The Last of Us Part 1

Although this remake is a little bit redundant as the original’s remastered edition still looks and plays well on PS5, The Last of Us Part 1 is still a stunning game. This post-apocalyptic zombie title looks, runs, and plays better than ever. A wave of new accessibility options allow those who could never play the original the chance to experience Joel and Ellie’s story. The Last of Us is one of the best games of all time, and that doesn’t change with this PS5 remake. Check The Last of Us Part 1 out if you’ve never played the original and want to see what the fuss is about before its HBO show premieres in January.

Stray

A PlayStation console exclusive (also available on PC), Stray is a game made for cat people. You control an adorable orange feline and do things that will make any cat owner chuckle as you explore a neon-dripping post-apocalyptic world inhabited entirely by robots. It’s not a complex adventure game, but it gets the most out of the idea of a game starring a cat that looks and acts realistically. With excellent art direction and sound design, Stray is a great indie showpiece for the PS5.

Horizon Forbidden West

Releasing a week before Elden Ring didn’t do Horizon Forbidden West any favors, but it’s still a great open-world experience. Like God of War Ragnarok, it scales up from its predecessor with a bigger world, more enemies to fight, and more tools at Aloy’s disposal. Horizon Forbidden West is one of the best-looking games on PS5 and tells an increasingly relevant story about how big tech companies and rich oligarchs treat our world. If you missed out on this PS5 and PS4 exclusive when it was released because of other notable games, go back and check it out now.

Rollerdrome

Max Payne meets Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater is an unlikely game combination best used to describe Rollerdrome. Roll7 are masters at making games that feel smooth and rewarding to play, and Rollerdrome is no different. Its colorful visuals pop off the screen, while rollerblading around, grinding, and performing tricks will keep you busy as you accrue ammo to fire at enemies. While many of PS5’s biggest titles put most of their focus on story, Rollerdrome is a console exclusive that first and foremost focuses on excellent gamefeel. If shooting people in slow motion while rollerblading around a skatepark sounds enticing to you, check out Rollerdrome.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Although Bethesda might be owned by Microsoft now, Ghostwire: Tokyo was still a PS5 exclusive when it launched back in March. It’s a horror action game where players take on occult opponents that made the entire population of Tokyo disappear. Ghostwire: Tokyo is a visually impressive first-person action game almost entirely focused on magic, so it isn’t like anything else in the PS5 exclusive game lineup. It’ll likely come to Xbox Series X and S next year as Deathloop did in September, but those who have a PS5 will have a very good time with Ghostwire: Tokyo right now, nonetheless.

