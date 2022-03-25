Gran Turismo 7 to change credit payouts following backlash

After an update reduced the credit payouts for multiple races in Gran Turismo 7, developer Polyphony Digital is apologizing to fans and increasing rewards.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog, Polyphony Digital President and Gran Turismo creator Kazunori Yamauchi apologized for last week’s downtime for the PlayStation-exclusive racing title, as well as the “adjustments to the in-game economy, which were made without a clear explanation to our community.” Yamauchi acknowledged that “this is not the Gran Turismo experience you expect,” and as a show of goodwill toward fans, promised to give out a pack of 1 million credits to owners of a physical or digital copy of Gran Turismo 7 before March 25.

Another update for Gran Turismo 7 will arrive at the beginning of April that boosts credit payouts. Specifically, players will see a 100% increase in credit payouts in events in the second half of World Circuit events, an increase in rewards for online races, and more. Polyphony Digital is also working on other changes for the game, including new World Circuit events, new 24-hour Endurance Races, and the ability to sell cars.

Yamauchi previously tried to defend the sudden reduction in credit payouts, which were made to make some of Gran Turismo 7‘s cars more expensive. In a post on the game’s website last week that detailed why it was down for a day, Yamauchi wrote “In GT7, I would like to have users enjoy lots of cars and races even without microtransactions. At the same time, the pricing of our cars is an important element that conveys their value and rarity, so I do think it’s important for it to be linked with the real-world prices.” As it turns out, people who play racing games don’t want to pay exorbitant in-game prices for supercars, hence Gran Turismo 7‘s 1.6 user score on Metacritic.

Those curious about these new updates can play Gran Turismo 7 on PS4 and PS5.

