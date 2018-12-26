Share

Christmas has passed, but with the new year quickly approaching, it’s still a great time to pick up some new video games. A number of different digital stores are offering big discounts on some of the most popular games of the year, and you can still take advantage of them right now. Whether you have an Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, or PC, there is something here for you. These are the best video game sales happening right now.

Xbox

Microsoft is currently running the Xbox Countdown Sale, which offers discounts on games for the Xbox One, PC, and Xbox 360 systems through January 3. The discounts vary, with the very latest games generally discounted slightly less than games that have been out for a year or two — but you can still save a ton of money on holiday favorites. Below are some of the biggest games available through the sale.

PlayStation

Sony is offering up to 70 percent off a selection of PlayStation 4 games — both AAA and indie — through its Holiday Sale, which ends January 1. The sale includes first-party PlayStation exclusives, as well as multi-platform games. Below are the biggest games available through the sale.

Nintendo

If you just picked up a new Nintendo Switch this holiday season, you can also get plenty of cheap games through current holiday sales. The majority of them last between December 27 and early January, and include several of the biggest Switch games from multiple publishers. Here are some of the best deals.

Steam

Steam is well-known for its Winter Sale, and it’s currently running through January 3. The sale gives enormous discounts on PC games, and more deals are gradually added over the course of the promotion. Here are some of our favorite deals.