XDefiant has a wide range of guns to pick from and customize, but they're not all created equally. That being said, here are our picks for the most well-rounded and lethal choices available right now.

Best assault rifle: ACR 6.8

The ACR 6.8 is a classic weapon seen in various other games, and it's almost always a standout. The same goes for this beloved firearm in XDefiant, offering top-tier damage for medium- to long-range shootouts. It also has minimal vertical recoil, making it easy to use during engagements that require perfect accuracy. And though it's not perfect for close range, it can hold its own against SMGs, so don't be terribly afraid of tight spaces.

Best SMG: MP7

If your primary goal is to run and gun, the MP7 is an absolute beast when you get right up on your opponents. Not only does it dish out some of the fastest damage in the entire game but it handles exceedingly well with very limited recoil at close-to-medium range. That being said, the damage falls off drastically at longer ranges, so we recommend staying in tighter spaces when possible to force your foes to face you up close and personal.

Best LMG: M60

LMGs are the kings of suppressive fire, making them awesome choices for sitting back and spraying at range in modes like Escort. The best you can choose for this is the M60, offering massive magazine size, shockingly mild recoil, and high damage. It's not going to win every close-range gunfight, but if you can find a place to set up, you'll be the bane of the other team's existence.

Best shotgun: M870

If you've played a few matches of XDefiant, you've no doubt been blasted in the face by someone using an M870. This insanely powerful shotgun can decimate foes at point-blank range, so moving around the map rapidly with it can turn you into a killing machine. As to be expected, however, you'll struggle once you get to medium- and long-range shootouts, so stick to interiors with plenty of cover and opportunities for surprise attacks.

Best marksman rifle: SVD

Marksman rifles are a good choice for players looking to excel in long-distance firefights without the considerably slower movement and aiming of a sniper. For this, go with the SVD's high-damage capability. Though it kicks a bit much, this downside is offset quite a lot by offering a consistent two-shot kill. This makes it extremely dangerous when popping enemies from afar while also working well enough in a pinch when you get caught in tighter spaces.

Best sniper: TAC-50

Sniping is the ultimate form of long-range engagement in XDefiant, and you'll want to go with the TAC-50 when you want to make sure your shots consistently lay someone flat. Though it's a bit slow, a body shot with the TAC-50 is a one-shot kill, so it rewards players with stable aim who find good hiding spots. Obviously, you'll be at a major disadvantage in hectic close-range gunfights, though, so pair this with a proximity mine to cover your flank.

Best sidearm: 686 Magnum

Sometimes you run out of ammo in a shootout and need to swap to your sidearm to secure a kill. That's where the 686 Magnum comes in. This hard-hitting secondary gun has a relatively slow rate of fire, but its incredible damage and ability to hit long-range targets make it a killer choice for finishing off opponents.