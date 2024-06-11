 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Apple announces its biggest upcoming gaming slate yet at WWDC

By
Yasuke in Assassin's Creed Shadows.
Ubisoft
Promotional logo for WWDC 2023.
This story is part of our complete Apple WWDC coverage

Despite software updates and AI taking center stage at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year, Apple didn’t forget about video games. In fact, it announced its largest slate of titles coming to macOS to date.

On Monday, we reported that more Resident Evil games were on their way to Mac, including Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and the Resident Evil 2 remake (the latter is still in development; the former is now available for preorder). But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Ubisoft, which has released its games on less robust platforms like Stadia in the past, is also porting its flagship November release Assassin’s Creed Shadows, along with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, to Mac.

Recommended Videos

In other upcoming games news, Frostpunk 2 and World of Warcraft‘s next major expansion, The War Within, are also coming to Mac. This is one of the first times major releases have been a part of Apple’s gaming announcements at WWDC. In the past, it had only mentioned previously launched games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

Related

Also coming soon are Control Ultimate Edition from Remedy Entertainment and the free-to-play RPG Wuthering Waves, although release windows aren’t lined up just yet.

Here’s the full list announced during WWDC:

  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown
  • Assassin’s Creed Shadows
  • Resident Evil 7: Biohazard
  • Resident Evil 2 remake
  • World of Warcraft: The War Within
  • Frostpunk 2
  • Palworld
  • Sniper Elite 4
  • RoboCop: Rogue City
  • Control Ultimate Edition
  • Wuthering Waves

Apple also announced updates to personalized spatial audio, which will bring a “more immersive gaming experience” while reducing latency with the AirPods Pro 2.

Then there’s Game Porting Toolkit 2, which will make it easier for game developers to port their games over to Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The first Game Porting Toolkit came out in 2023, and this new update brings requested features like predictive code completion and expanded APIs. Basically, as long as Apple continues on this path, expect to see way more games get Mac releases in the coming years.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Apple’s ‘new day’ for Mac gaming could actually work
Craig Ferguson introducing Mac Gaming at WWDC.

At WWDC 2022, Apple said it's starting "a new day" for gaming on Mac. That starts with two key new features that should help improve performance on Apple's devices -- most of which don't have a discrete GPU -- and a new application programming interface (API) that brings faster loading times to games. But will it work?

It's no secret that Mac gaming isn't where it should be. Even the list of best Mac games are missing several key titles, and most Apple devices aren't configured or tuned to offer high performance in the latest AAA games. But Apple hasn't been resting on its laurels, and its lineup of new processors, modern gaming features, and broader game support could push Mac gaming over the edge.
Two major developments

Read more
Apple is not ready to launch its AR/VR headset yet
Apple VR Headset Concept by Antonio De Rosa

On the morning of March 8, Apple CEO Tim Cook will take the stage before a global audience watching virtually for news of the tech giant's next product reveals and upgrades. Since Apple titled the event "Peek Performance," the cult of Apple immediately assumed there was something special about this everything iOS party. Most members settled on a single prediction: Apple will finally unveil its long-rumored AR/VR headset. I'm not so sure.

It's not an unreasonable suggestion, as the logo for the event on Apple's own page does include an AR logo within the multicolor image. A quick Google perusal of the host images for past events reveals similar AR logos popped up for previous events that had nothing to do with any new Apple VR technology, as others have also noticed.

Read more
Turning future Macs into gaming PCs? Apple says it ‘loves the challenge’
A 24-inch iMac with Civilization VI running on it.

In the past, gamers have had little reason to consider a Mac configuration for gaming. But according to Apple itself, that could change in the future. The Mac maker confirmed its plans to get serious about PC gaming in a recent interview, which could potentially make it more appealing to gamers.

“Of course, you can imagine the pride of some of the GPU folks and imagining, ‘Hey, wouldn't it be great if it hits a broader set of those really intense gamers,’” Apple vice president of platform architecture Tim Milet mused in an interview with Tom's Guide. “It's a natural place for us to be looking, to be working closely with our Metal team and our Developer team. We love the challenge.”

Read more