Apple announces its biggest upcoming gaming slate yet at WWDC

Despite software updates and AI taking center stage at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) this year, Apple didn’t forget about video games. In fact, it announced its largest slate of titles coming to macOS to date.

On Monday, we reported that more Resident Evil games were on their way to Mac, including Resident Evil 7 Biohazard and the Resident Evil 2 remake (the latter is still in development; the former is now available for preorder). But that was just the tip of the iceberg. Ubisoft, which has released its games on less robust platforms like Stadia in the past, is also porting its flagship November release Assassin’s Creed Shadows, along with Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, to Mac.

In other upcoming games news, Frostpunk 2 and World of Warcraft‘s next major expansion, The War Within, are also coming to Mac. This is one of the first times major releases have been a part of Apple’s gaming announcements at WWDC. In the past, it had only mentioned previously launched games like Resident Evil Village and Death Stranding.

Also coming soon are Control Ultimate Edition from Remedy Entertainment and the free-to-play RPG Wuthering Waves, although release windows aren’t lined up just yet.

Here’s the full list announced during WWDC:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown

Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil 2 remake

World of Warcraft: The War Within

Frostpunk 2

Palworld

Sniper Elite 4

RoboCop: Rogue City

Control Ultimate Edition

Wuthering Waves

Apple also announced updates to personalized spatial audio, which will bring a “more immersive gaming experience” while reducing latency with the AirPods Pro 2.

Then there’s Game Porting Toolkit 2, which will make it easier for game developers to port their games over to Mac, iPhone, and iPad. The first Game Porting Toolkit came out in 2023, and this new update brings requested features like predictive code completion and expanded APIs. Basically, as long as Apple continues on this path, expect to see way more games get Mac releases in the coming years.

