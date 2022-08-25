BioShock Netflix film unites Logan and I Am Legend talent

Bioshock’s live-action Netflix film adaptation had attracted some top talent. The streaming giant took to Twitter today to reveal that the director of I Am Legend and the writer behind films like Logan and Blade Runner 2049 would handle the film adaptation.

The director is Francis Lawrence, who is known for directing 2000s cult classics Constantine and I Am Legend. More recently, he directed the last three films based on The Hunger Games and is currently filming the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Hopefully, his experience with making films with horror undertones and adapting popular pieces of media serve the scary aspects of this BioShock film well.

BioShock — our live-action feature film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise — will be directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) from a script written by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods). pic.twitter.com/mDh4ut6ayJ — Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

The BioShock film’s writer is Michael Green. He is credited as a writer on such films as Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Death on the Nile. His track record isn’t perfect because of subpar films like Green Lantern and Alien Covenant, but Green clearly knows how to write for famous pop culture properties. Hopefully, he has the chops to adapt Ken Levine’s chilling and iconic story into something special.

Although video game movies have a reputation for being bad or very risky projects, more notable directors have slowly attached themselves to video game-related projects recently. John Wick series director Chad Stahelski is currently slated to direct the Ghost of Tsushima film, and now a pretty notable director and an experienced writer will adapt the critically lauded BioShock into a live-action feature film.

Hopefully, this pans out well. The BioShock film does not have a release window.

