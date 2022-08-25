 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Movies & TV
  4. News

BioShock Netflix film unites Logan and I Am Legend talent

Tomas Franzese
By

Bioshock’s live-action Netflix film adaptation had attracted some top talent. The streaming giant took to Twitter today to reveal that the director of I Am Legend and the writer behind films like Logan and Blade Runner 2049 would handle the film adaptation.

The director is Francis Lawrence, who is known for directing 2000s cult classics Constantine and I Am Legend. More recently, he directed the last three films based on The Hunger Games and is currently filming the prequel The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbird and Snakes. Hopefully, his experience with making films with horror undertones and adapting popular pieces of media serve the scary aspects of this BioShock film well.

BioShock — our live-action feature film adaptation of the renowned video game franchise — will be directed by Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Slumberland) from a script written by Michael Green (Logan, Blade Runner 2049, American Gods). pic.twitter.com/mDh4ut6ayJ

&mdash; Netflix (@netflix) August 25, 2022

The BioShock film’s writer is Michael Green. He is credited as a writer on such films as Logan, Blade Runner 2049, and Death on the Nile. His track record isn’t perfect because of subpar films like Green Lantern and Alien Covenant, but Green clearly knows how to write for famous pop culture properties. Hopefully, he has the chops to adapt Ken Levine’s chilling and iconic story into something special.

Although video game movies have a reputation for being bad or very risky projects, more notable directors have slowly attached themselves to video game-related projects recently. John Wick series director Chad Stahelski is currently slated to direct the Ghost of Tsushima film, and now a pretty notable director and an experienced writer will adapt the critically lauded BioShock into a live-action feature film. 

Hopefully, this pans out well. The BioShock film does not have a release window. 

Editors' Recommendations

Best Alienware deals for August 2022

Alienware Aurora R12 gaming desktop displayed in front of a fantasy castle scene from a video game.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

‘Wordle’ today, August 23: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#430)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: all confirmed Pokémon

Cyclizar roaring.

How to unlock new Fleeces in Cult of the Lamb

Cult of the Lamb player interacting with the Alter in the Shrine.

How to watch the August 2022 Nintendo Treehouse: Live presentation

Squid kids from Splatoon 3.

Two Point Campus: best campus upgrades and research projects to get first

Chefs making a giant cake.

The next year in Destiny 2 is ‘the beginning of the end’

Key art for Destiny 2 Lightfall.

State of Decay 3: release date, trailer, news, and more

Character aims down the sights of a crossbow.

Everything announced at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Sonic looks surprised in a Sonic Frontiers trailer.

The Lords of the Fallen revives a long-dead Soulslike sequel

Key Art for The Lords of the Fallen shows the worlds of the living and the dead.

New Tales from the Borderlands unveiled, launching in October

new tales from the borderlands reveal

Dune Awakening is an open-world survival MMO set on Arrakis

Character from Dune Awakening looking at a sandstorm.