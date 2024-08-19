 Skip to main content
The best weapons to use in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong and its protagonist, the Destined One.
Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong only has the staff as the single weapon type. However, there are different variants to acquire, and these armaments have their own stats and bonus effects. Some are quite good, that they become invaluable for entire sections of the campaign. Here’s our guide that discusses the best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong.

The best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong

For our Black Myth: Wukong best weapons guide, we’ve chosen five staves that overshadow the rest. This is primarily due to the bonuses their confer, as well as their inherent stats and item rarity. We also took note of how they’re obtained in the campaign.

Jingubang

The image shows a menu where the player has the Jingubang weapon equipped.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Mythical
  • Stats: +135 attack; +6% critical hit chance
  • Unique effect: The gauge of the fourth Focus Point no longer depletes over time.
  • Crafting materials: None.
  • Set bonus:
    • 3-piece bonus: For a short duration after casting a spell, moderately increases your critical hit chance.
    • 5-piece bonus: Upon a critical hit, slightly reduces the cooldown for all spells.

The Jingubang, bar none, is the single best weapon in Black Myth: Wukong. What else can we say? It’s the iconic weapon of Sun Wukong, the Monkey King, in Journey to the West, and it’s automatically of mythical rarity. You can obtain it during Chapter 6 in the Water Curtain Cave once you’ve acquired the Monkey King/Heaven’s Equal mythical armor set.

Speaking of which, you’ve probably noticed the 5-piece bonus. That’s because the Jingubang is part of  the set along with the four armor pieces, providing a rather nifty perk that reduces spell cooldowns as you land critical hits.

Visionary Centipede Staff

The image shows a menu where the player has the Visionary Centipede Staff weapon equipped.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats: +90 attack; +10% critical hit chance.
  • Unique effect: Upon a successful hit with a charged heavy attack, each Focus Point cost slightly recovers health. If the enemy is in a poisoned state, massively increases the health that is recovered.
  • Crafting materials: 1x Golden Glowing Eye (dropped by the Chapter 4 final boss), 4x Gold Tree Core, 8x Refined Iron Sand, and 30,000x Will.

The Visionary Centipede Staff is a far second when compared to the Jingubang, though it’s still one of the best weapons in Black Myth: Wukong if we consider the remaining options. This is thanks to its unique effect that grants health recovery and a bigger boost if targets are afflicted with poison. Since there are several spirit skills that cause poison, such as the Amourworm, Guangmou, and others, you can ensure that hostiles around you are suffering from the debuff.

Bishui Beast Staff

The image shows a menu where the player has the Bishui Beast Staff weapon equipped.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats: +105 attack; +10% critical hit chance
  • Unique effect: N/A
  • Crafting materials: 1x Bishui Beast Bit (dropped by the Chapter 4 secret boss), 4x Gold Tree Core, 8x Refined Iron Will, and 30,000x Will.

The Bishui Beast Staff is a no-nonsense polearm that does the job well. With high attack power and a decent boost to critical hit chance, you’ve got something that remains viable for any situation, at least until you obtain the Jingubang. Don’t forget that you need to defeat the Bishui Golden-Eyed Beast, the Chapter 4 secret area boss to receive the unique crafting material.

Spikeshaft Staff

The image shows a menu where the player has the Spikeshaft Staff weapon equipped.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats: +80 attack
  • Unique effect: Continuously gain Focus for a brief moment after seeing through an enemy.
  • Crafting materials: 1x Cosmo Radiance, 4x Gold Tree Core, 8x Refined Iron Sand, and 30,000x Will.

The “see through” effect is triggered when you do a light attack combo, followed by a heavy attack that consumes a Focus Point. At the exact same time, your target must also be in the middle of their attack animation. This will cause a sudden weapon parry, which negates the damage and allows you to riposte/counter automatically. This is a high-skill, high-reward option since the Focus you gain helps you chain more heavy attacks, see through triggers, and varied combos.

Chu-Bai Spear

The image shows a menu where the player has the Chu-Bai Staff weapon equipped.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Epic
  • Stats: +75 attack
  • Unique effect: Integrates spear techniques into light attack combos and increases the damage dealt by Thrust Stance moves.
  • Crafting materials: 1x Chubai Spearhead, 4x Refined Iron Sand, 8x Yaoguai Core, and 21,000x Will.

While it doesn’t offer the raw power of other armaments in the game, the Chu-Bai Spear is a viable pick halfway through the story. Similarly, it buffs Thrust Stance moves, giving your defensive-counter-oriented playstyle a decent boost.

The unique crafting material, the Chubai Spearhead, comes from the Pagoda Realm side quest in Chapter 3, where you need to remove the seals and wards to free the prisoner. After giving the four captain’s souls to the prisoner, you’re rewarded this particular resource.

That does it for our Black Myth: Wukong best weapons guide. Since we’re already talking about armaments and gear, now would be a good time to check out the best staff stances and best armor sets.

Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
