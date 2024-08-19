 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

The best armor in Black Myth: Wukong

By
The image shows the player's character wearing the full Monkey King armor set.
Game Science

Black Myth: Wukong is all about non-stop action as you bring down dozens of bosses. While there are a plethora of moves at your disposal, including combos, spells, and transformations, it’s still worth looking into various gear pieces. After all, we can’t just talk about offense when there are some viable options for defense. That brings us to our guide that discusses the best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong.

The best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong

For our Black Myth: Wukong best armor sets guide, we chose five options that are head and shoulders above the rest. Some are great because of extra offensive boosts that they provide, while others grant absolutely monstrous defense. One of our picks even seems unwieldy at first, but there are some workarounds to make it ideal in certain situations.

Recommended Videos

Monkey King armor set

The image shows the player's character wearing the full Monkey King armor set.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Mythical
  • Stats:
    • Helmet: +60 defense and +30 mana
    • Chestpiece: +120 defense and +30 health
    • Bracers: +48 defense and +4% critical hit chance
    • Boots: +72 defense and +30 stamina
  • Set bonuses:
    • 3-piece bonus: For a short duration after casting a spell, moderately increases critical hit chance.
    • 5-piece bonus: Upon landing a critical hit, reduces the cooldown of all spells.

Among all the options in the game, the best armor set in Black Myth: Wukong is arguably that of the Monkey King. This can be obtained during Chapter 6 as you defeat the four great beasts in the Foothills area.

The armor set offers high defense and a variety of stat boosts, as well as synergies for spellcasting and critical hit chance. Likewise, you might’ve noticed how the set bonuses are for three and five equipped gear pieces. This is because the Jingubang, a mythical weapon, is considered part of the full set as well.

Bull King’s armor set

The image shows the player's character wearing the full Bull King armor set.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Mythical
  • Stats:
    • Helmet: +80 defense
    • Chestpiece: +160 defense
    • Bracers: +64 defense, +4 chill resistance, and +4 burn resistance
    • Boots: +96 defense, +4 chill resistance, and +4 burn resistance
  • Unique effect: Helmet – Grants moderate Focus upon taking damage; gain more Focus if staggered.
  • Set bonuses:
    • 2-piece bonus: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage.
    • 4-piece bonus: Disables perfect dodges but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.

Among the best Black Myth: Wukong armor sets, few can compare to the Bull King’s own combat garb. This is primarily due to extremely high defense stats, including set bonuses that bolster this attribute further. If you want to know what it feels like for enemy hits to tickle instead of threaten, then these gear pieces are the right pick for you. Just remember to complete the Chapter 5 secret area objective to acquire the necessary crafting materials for it.

Golden armor set

The image shows the player's character wearing the full Golden armor set.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats:
    • Helmet: +36 defense
    • Chestpiece: +72 defense
    • Bracers: +29 defense and +5 chill resistance
    • Boots: +43 defense and +4 chill resistance
  • Unique effect: Helmet – Upon successful hits from spirit skills, gain massive Focus upon reverting to your normal form.
  • Set bonuses:
    • 2-piece bonus: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, considerably increases attack.
    • 4-piece bonus: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.

We feel that the Golden armor set is right up there among the top picks in the game. This is all thanks to the set bonuses, with one providing increased attack and the other granting the Qi resource. The former is invaluable since you start most boss fights by casting spirit skill or using your vessel. The latter, meanwhile, is great for replenishing the resource used to activate vessels while on the go, as opposed to having to rest at a shrine.

Centipede armor set

The image shows the player's character wearing the full Centipede armor set.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats:
    • Helmet: +43 defense
    • Chestpiece: +86 defense
    • Bracers: +35 defense and +5 poison resistance
    • Boots: +52 defense and +4 poison resistance
  • Unique effect: Chestpiece – Moderately increases attack for a short duration after defeating an enemy.
  • Set bonuses:
    • 2-piece bonus: Massively reduces the continuous damage received from the poisoned state.
    • 4-piece bonus: Significantly increases attack while suffering from the poisoned state.

It might seem strange to include the Centipede garb on a list of the best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong. This is all thanks to the Deathstinger, a soak that comes from the Scorpionlord miniboss in the Chapter 4 secret area. Sipping on your flask inflicts the poisoned state to your character, which gives you the attack buff instantly. If you can increase your poison resistance further, then the damage-over-time effect is negligible, while the attack boost turns you into a powerhouse.

Yaksha Outrage armor set

The image shows the player's character wearing the full Yaksha Outrage armor set.
Game Science
  • Rarity: Legendary
  • Stats:
    • Helmet: +47 defense
    • Chestpiece: +94 defense and +5 burn resistance
    • Bracers: +37 defense and +5 burn resistance
    • Boots: +56 defense
  • Unique effect: Helmet – Significantly increases attack when your health is low.
  • Set bonuses:
    • 2-piece bonus: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e. Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage.
    • 4-piece bonus: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.

Last but not least, there’s the Yaksha Outrage attire, which is a high-risk, high-reward option. The attack boost is a double-edged sword, since you take more damage in return or you need to be at a lower health threshold. Still, if you’re skilled at dodging or parrying, then this is ideal for higher DPS.

That does it for our Black Myth: Wukong best armor sets guide. If you’re keen on learning more about armaments and gear pieces, you can take a look at our best staff stances guide and best weapons guide.

Editors’ Recommendations

Jason Rodriguez
Jason Rodriguez
Contributor
Jason Rodriguez is a freelance reviewer and guides writer from the Philippines. It’s a country in Southeast Asia, where…
What’s new in August 2024: 7 upcoming games to play this month
Star Wars Outlaws key art that features Kay Vess.

As we approach the start of fall and the beginning of the holiday season, the number of high-profile games released begins to go up. The AAA games that want to beat other fall titles to the punch oftentimes come out in August, while several indie games launch as it's their last chance to get some time in the limelight before a crowded fall. Last year, August even brought us the release of eventual Game of the Year winner Baldur's Gate 3.

In 2024, plenty of noteworthy games are coming out as well. Seven in particular stand out to me as ones everyone should be keeping an eye on. I've included a more comprehensive list of the games launching this month at the end of the article as well.
Volgarr the Viking 2 (August 6)

Read more
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s two beta periods are on the way
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is one step closer to release. Activision announced on Monday that the upcoming shooter will be hitting early access and open beta soon.

Players who preordered the game will get access to the early access open beta, which will run from August 30-September 4. That'll be followed by the regular open beta, which is open to everyone, from September 6-9. That means early access participants will have an extra day to try out the game ahead of release on October 25.

Read more
How to join the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta
A squad stands together in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

This year, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is really pushing the single-player campaign in its marketing. Set in the early 1990s, this story promises all the twists, turns, betrayals, and mind-blowing reveals the series is known for. But for a majority of players, that's just an afterthought compared to the competitive multiplayer. After the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Direct showed off the new movement systems and reworked Prestige progression, players are itching to get their hands on the latest and greatest in multiplayer first-person shooter action. October 25 isn't that far off, but it's long enough to make the wait agonizing. Like every year, however, Activision is giving everyone the chance to get some matches in before launch with a beta test. Gaining access is easy, but only if you know how.
How to join the Black Ops 6 beta

The only way to reserve your slot in the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is to preorder a copy of the game on the platform of your choice, be it PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, or PC. There are two versions available to preorder via the official Call of Duty site -- Standard/Cross-gen and Vault -- but it doesn't matter which one you purchase. Also, if you are a Game Pass subscriber, then you do not need to preorder to join the beta. If you preordered a physical copy, you will get a code that you can redeem at callofduty.com/betaredeem to gain access to the beta when it launches. Digital owners will automatically gain access on their platform.

Read more