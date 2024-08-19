The best armor in Black Myth: Wukong

Black Myth: Wukong is all about non-stop action as you bring down dozens of bosses. While there are a plethora of moves at your disposal, including combos, spells, and transformations, it’s still worth looking into various gear pieces. After all, we can’t just talk about offense when there are some viable options for defense. That brings us to our guide that discusses the best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong.

The best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong

For our Black Myth: Wukong best armor sets guide, we chose five options that are head and shoulders above the rest. Some are great because of extra offensive boosts that they provide, while others grant absolutely monstrous defense. One of our picks even seems unwieldy at first, but there are some workarounds to make it ideal in certain situations.

Recommended Videos

Monkey King armor set

Rarity: Mythical

Stats: Helmet: +60 defense and +30 mana Chestpiece: +120 defense and +30 health Bracers: +48 defense and +4% critical hit chance Boots: +72 defense and +30 stamina

Set bonuses: 3-piece bonus: For a short duration after casting a spell, moderately increases critical hit chance. 5-piece bonus: Upon landing a critical hit, reduces the cooldown of all spells.



Among all the options in the game, the best armor set in Black Myth: Wukong is arguably that of the Monkey King. This can be obtained during Chapter 6 as you defeat the four great beasts in the Foothills area.

The armor set offers high defense and a variety of stat boosts, as well as synergies for spellcasting and critical hit chance. Likewise, you might’ve noticed how the set bonuses are for three and five equipped gear pieces. This is because the Jingubang, a mythical weapon, is considered part of the full set as well.

Bull King’s armor set

Rarity: Mythical

Stats: Helmet: +80 defense Chestpiece: +160 defense Bracers: +64 defense, +4 chill resistance, and +4 burn resistance Boots: +96 defense, +4 chill resistance, and +4 burn resistance

Unique effect: Helmet – Grants moderate Focus upon taking damage; gain more Focus if staggered.

Set bonuses: 2-piece bonus: Temporarily grants moderate defense upon taking damage. 4-piece bonus: Disables perfect dodges but grants tenacity when health is below 50%.



Among the best Black Myth: Wukong armor sets, few can compare to the Bull King’s own combat garb. This is primarily due to extremely high defense stats, including set bonuses that bolster this attribute further. If you want to know what it feels like for enemy hits to tickle instead of threaten, then these gear pieces are the right pick for you. Just remember to complete the Chapter 5 secret area objective to acquire the necessary crafting materials for it.

Golden armor set

Rarity: Legendary

Stats: Helmet: +36 defense Chestpiece: +72 defense Bracers: +29 defense and +5 chill resistance Boots: +43 defense and +4 chill resistance

Unique effect: Helmet – Upon successful hits from spirit skills, gain massive Focus upon reverting to your normal form.

Set bonuses: 2-piece bonus: For a short duration after using a spirit skill or vessel, considerably increases attack. 4-piece bonus: Critical hits and kills grant a small amount of Qi.



We feel that the Golden armor set is right up there among the top picks in the game. This is all thanks to the set bonuses, with one providing increased attack and the other granting the Qi resource. The former is invaluable since you start most boss fights by casting spirit skill or using your vessel. The latter, meanwhile, is great for replenishing the resource used to activate vessels while on the go, as opposed to having to rest at a shrine.

Centipede armor set

Rarity: Legendary

Stats: Helmet: +43 defense Chestpiece: +86 defense Bracers: +35 defense and +5 poison resistance Boots: +52 defense and +4 poison resistance

Unique effect: Chestpiece – Moderately increases attack for a short duration after defeating an enemy.

Set bonuses: 2-piece bonus: Massively reduces the continuous damage received from the poisoned state. 4-piece bonus: Significantly increases attack while suffering from the poisoned state.



It might seem strange to include the Centipede garb on a list of the best armor sets in Black Myth: Wukong. This is all thanks to the Deathstinger, a soak that comes from the Scorpionlord miniboss in the Chapter 4 secret area. Sipping on your flask inflicts the poisoned state to your character, which gives you the attack buff instantly. If you can increase your poison resistance further, then the damage-over-time effect is negligible, while the attack boost turns you into a powerhouse.

Yaksha Outrage armor set

Rarity: Legendary

Stats: Helmet: +47 defense Chestpiece: +94 defense and +5 burn resistance Bracers: +37 defense and +5 burn resistance Boots: +56 defense

Unique effect: Helmet – Significantly increases attack when your health is low.

Set bonuses: 2-piece bonus: Pillar Stance varied combos (i.e. Sweeping Gale and Churning Gale) deal additional damage. 4-piece bonus: Unleash the rage within, significantly increasing damage dealt and taken.



Last but not least, there’s the Yaksha Outrage attire, which is a high-risk, high-reward option. The attack boost is a double-edged sword, since you take more damage in return or you need to be at a lower health threshold. Still, if you’re skilled at dodging or parrying, then this is ideal for higher DPS.

That does it for our Black Myth: Wukong best armor sets guide. If you’re keen on learning more about armaments and gear pieces, you can take a look at our best staff stances guide and best weapons guide.