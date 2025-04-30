Borderlands 4 is the most multiplayer-focused game in the franchise yet

Wednesday afternoon, PlayStation and Gearbox Software teased new Borderlands 4 content and showed a lot more about the game than we’ve seen up until now, including new movement mechanics, two of the four playable Vault Hunters, and much more. The first part of the video showed a panther/tiger made of phase energy on its back in a decidedly cat-like pose, moments before it leapt onto an enemy and removed its head in classic Borderlands fashion.

The 20 minute deep-dive gave players a look at the new systems in play with the latest game. Set on the planet Kairos, Borderlands 4 has a “more grounded tone, pushing gameplay ahead further than ever before,” according to Randy Pitchford, founder of Gearbox Entertainment. Don’t worry, though; the game still has plenty of its over-the-top chaotic charm with all the Psychos you can shake a shotgun at.

Multiple fan-favorite characters, including Moxie, are making a return. Players will be accompanied by a drone named Echo 4 that serves as an assistant and can help locate objectives. The world isn’t as linear as previous games, and while it isn’t truly an open-world game, it looks like there are plenty of side quests and secrets to discover. There are also dynamic weather conditions and events that can change up a stage and make each run feel fresh.

Some of the new movement abilities include quickly dodging to the side, sliding along the ground, and dashing around the battlefield. We saw players grappling an explosive barrel to themselves before launching it an enemy in a move reminiscent of Halo Infinite.

However, the biggest improvements lie in how multiplayer works. Borderlands 4 will be fully cross-platform at launch, so you can play with friends no matter what system they’re on. The game will also have split-screen multiplayer for those that miss the good ol’ couch co-op days, and that’s just the beginning.

Each player can set their own campaign difficulty independently of everyone else in the party. How exactly that works wasn’t explained, but it means a new player can set things to an easier difficulty while a player who wants more of a challenge can make the enemies a little tougher. All loot is instanced, so players never have to worry about someone snatching their drops. If you get separated from the rest of the group, you can warp to your friends’ location.

Borderlands 4 is definitely intended to be played in a group, although it can be enjoyed solo. There are a slew of other changes, too — like ordinance weapons now acting more like abilities with a cooldown instead of taking up a weapon slot — but the main takeaway is this: Borderlands 4 looks like more of the same chaotic fun we’ve come to expect from the franchise.

There’s a hands-on gameplay event planned for June, and the full game is scheduled to launch earlier than expected on September 12, 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC, with a Nintendo Switch 2 launch expected later in the year.