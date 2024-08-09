 Skip to main content
Why see the Borderlands movie when you can get the games on sale?

The four playable Borderlands 3 characters (plus a dog creature) standing together shooting at psychos.
2K Games

The long-gestating Borderlands movie is now out in theaters. You can go see it this weekend, or, if reviews are any indication, you might want to stay home and play some Borderlands games instead. And right now you can get the whole series at a deep discount on just about every platform.

The easiest way to build out your Borderlands collection is through Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box, a bundle that consists of Borderlands 1, 2, and 3, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, and New Tales from the Borderlandsalong with each game’s DLC. The collection is normally $150, but you can get it now for $37.49 on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Steam. It even came to Nintendo Switch this week, and is available for the same price. All deals appear to expire on August 15. You can’t get this bundle on the Epic Games Store, but the platform is also holding a franchise sale.

While all the individual titles are also sale, this is by far the cheapest, most efficient way to do it. You won’t have to pay for the ones you already own, either.

The only title missing is the spinoff Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, but that’s also discounted on multiple platforms. The Epic Games Store has it for $15, down from $60; the base game isn’t on sale on Steam, but it’s part of some heavily discounted bundles along with its DLC.

The Borderlands series has been riding since 2009, and has become one of the premiere first-person looter shooters. It’s a series that’s about guns, and each mainline title has introduced increasingly stupid options, like one that shoots burgers or another that just shoots more guns. Other entries have played around with the formula. For example, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands combines first-person shooter gameplay with a top-down RPG system, while the Tales from the Borderlands games, which were created in partnership with Telltale Games, are choice-driven narrative adventure games.

It’s been a few years since a mainline Borderlands game, and we’re expecting some news on Borderlands 4 within the next year.

