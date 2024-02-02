How to breed Faleris in Palworld

Breeding your Pals in Palworld is one of the most efficient ways to improve and take on tougher Pals. Not only do you have the opportunity to create rare Fusion Pals this way, but you also get your hands on some end-game level Pals way before you could reasonably fight them in the wild. Faleris is arguably one of the toughest Pals you can fight in the game, right up there with the Legendaries, so breeding one is a much more appealing prospect than grinding to take one on in a fight. Still, you need to find a very specific couple to make one, and they’re not too easy to come upon either. Here is the recipe for breeding a Faleris in Palworld.

How to breed Faleris

After you have all the necessary things for breeding, namely the farm and a cake, you need two parent Pals. The tricky one here will be the Anubis, though you can simplify this as well by breeding one yourself rather than fighting and capturing it. The second Pal will be a Vanwyrm, which are relatively low-level and easy to find in the starting area. Just make sure you have one of each gender to allow for breeding.

Once they’ve done the deed, scoop up that egg, toss it in the incubator, and you should get a brand new Faleris once it hatches.

