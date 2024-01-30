How to breed all Fusion Pals in Palworld

There’s a lot you can do with your Pals in Palworld that you probably wouldn’t think of by looking at it. Aside from catching and battling them, you will also be putting them to work at your base, collecting resources like Paldium and Coal to give you a constant supply of materials to craft with. Unlike other monster-catching titles, Pals don’t evolve in Palworld, but instead can be bred to pass on their traits. While you could throw any two Pals in the farm to breed, so long as they are male and female, the result will usually be a random Pal. However, if you know which two specific Pals to pair up, you can get a much more powerful Fusion Pal when the lucky egg hatches. Here are all the Pal combinations that result in a Fusion Pal in Palworld.
How to get every Fusion Pal
Once you’ve built your Breeding Farm and have a Cake ready to go, you can mix the following two parent Pals to get the resulting Fusion Pal.
|First Parent
|Second Parent
|Fusion Pal
|Blazehowl
|Felbat
|Blazehowl Noct
|Broncherry
|Fuack
|Broncherry Aqua
|Dinossum
|Rayhound
|Dinossom Lux
|Eikthyrdeer
|Hangyu
|Eikthyrdeer Terra
|Elphidran
|Surfent
|Elphidran Aqua
|Frostallion
|Helzephyr
|Frostallion Noct
|Gobfin
|Rooby
|Gobfin Ignis
|Hangyu
|Swee
|Hangyu Cryst
|Kingpaca
|Reindrix
|Ice Kingpaca
|Reptyro
|Foxcicle
|Ice Reptyro
|Incineram
|Maraith
|Incineram Noct
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jormuntide Ignis
|Jolthog
|Pengullet
|Jolthog Cryst
|Leezpunk
|Flambelle
|Leezpunk Ignis
|Lyleen
|Menasting
|Lyleen Noct
|Mammorest
|Wumpo
|Mammorest Cryst
|Mau
|Pengullet
|Mau Cryst
|Mossanda
|Grizzbolt
|Mossanda Lux
|Pyrin
|Katress
|Pyrin Noct
|Robinquill
|Fuddler
|Robinquill Terra
|Relaxaurus
|Sparkit
|Relaxaurus Lux
|Surfent
|Dumud
|Surfent Terra
|Suzaku
|Jormuntide
|Suzaku Aqua
|Vanwyrm
|Foxcicle
|Vanwyrm Cryst
Note that the Frostallion Noct Fusion Pal requires you to have a Frostallion, which is a Legendary and much harder to obtain.
Editors' Recommendations
- How to increase inventory space in Enshrouded
- Palworld Performance guide: best settings, fps boost, and more
- How to get Rainbow Crystals in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- How to get an empty cough drop tin in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
- How to get Coal in Palworld