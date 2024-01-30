How to breed all Fusion Pals in Palworld

There’s a lot you can do with your Pals in Palworld that you probably wouldn’t think of by looking at it. Aside from catching and battling them, you will also be putting them to work at your base, collecting resources like Paldium and Coal to give you a constant supply of materials to craft with. Unlike other monster-catching titles, Pals don’t evolve in Palworld, but instead can be bred to pass on their traits. While you could throw any two Pals in the farm to breed, so long as they are male and female, the result will usually be a random Pal. However, if you know which two specific Pals to pair up, you can get a much more powerful Fusion Pal when the lucky egg hatches. Here are all the Pal combinations that result in a Fusion Pal in Palworld.

How to get every Fusion Pal

Once you’ve built your Breeding Farm and have a Cake ready to go, you can mix the following two parent Pals to get the resulting Fusion Pal.

First Parent Second Parent Fusion Pal Blazehowl Felbat Blazehowl Noct Broncherry Fuack Broncherry Aqua Dinossum Rayhound Dinossom Lux Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Eikthyrdeer Terra Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct Gobfin Rooby Gobfin Ignis Hangyu Swee Hangyu Cryst Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Kingpaca Reptyro Foxcicle Ice Reptyro Incineram Maraith Incineram Noct Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jolthog Pengullet Jolthog Cryst Leezpunk Flambelle Leezpunk Ignis Lyleen Menasting Lyleen Noct Mammorest Wumpo Mammorest Cryst Mau Pengullet Mau Cryst Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux Pyrin Katress Pyrin Noct Robinquill Fuddler Robinquill Terra Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux Surfent Dumud Surfent Terra Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst

Note that the Frostallion Noct Fusion Pal requires you to have a Frostallion, which is a Legendary and much harder to obtain.

