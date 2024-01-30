 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to breed all Fusion Pals in Palworld

Jesse Lennox
By

There’s a lot you can do with your Pals in Palworld that you probably wouldn’t think of by looking at it. Aside from catching and battling them, you will also be putting them to work at your base, collecting resources like Paldium and Coal to give you a constant supply of materials to craft with. Unlike other monster-catching titles, Pals don’t evolve in Palworld, but instead can be bred to pass on their traits. While you could throw any two Pals in the farm to breed, so long as they are male and female, the result will usually be a random Pal. However, if you know which two specific Pals to pair up, you can get a much more powerful Fusion Pal when the lucky egg hatches. Here are all the Pal combinations that result in a Fusion Pal in Palworld.

How to get every Fusion Pal

Once you’ve built your Breeding Farm and have a Cake ready to go, you can mix the following two parent Pals to get the resulting Fusion Pal.

Recommended Videos
First Parent Second Parent Fusion Pal
Blazehowl Felbat Blazehowl Noct
Broncherry Fuack Broncherry Aqua
Dinossum Rayhound Dinossom Lux
Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Eikthyrdeer Terra
Elphidran Surfent Elphidran Aqua
Frostallion Helzephyr Frostallion Noct
Gobfin Rooby Gobfin Ignis
Hangyu Swee Hangyu Cryst
Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Kingpaca
Reptyro Foxcicle Ice Reptyro
Incineram Maraith Incineram Noct
Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis Jormuntide Ignis
Jolthog Pengullet Jolthog Cryst
Leezpunk Flambelle Leezpunk Ignis
Lyleen Menasting Lyleen Noct
Mammorest Wumpo Mammorest Cryst
Mau Pengullet Mau Cryst
Mossanda Grizzbolt Mossanda Lux
Pyrin Katress Pyrin Noct
Robinquill Fuddler Robinquill Terra
Relaxaurus Sparkit Relaxaurus Lux
Surfent Dumud Surfent Terra
Suzaku Jormuntide Suzaku Aqua
Vanwyrm Foxcicle Vanwyrm Cryst
Related

Note that the Frostallion Noct Fusion Pal requires you to have a Frostallion, which is a Legendary and much harder to obtain.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox loves writing, games, and complaining about not having time to write and play games. He knows the names of more…
How to get Rainbow Geodes in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Honolulu city beach in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Ichiban doesn't have a lot of time to relax while abroad in Hawaii during Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. His quest will have him and his friends facing off against a new set of threats that are more dangerous than anything that came before. While you can grind for levels to try and keep up, the best way to make sure everyone on your team is dishing out as much pain as possible is to craft and upgrade better weapons. Early on, you can improve your base gear with basic ores you find littered on the streets, but once you start getting to the high-level stuff, you will need some rare (and weird) materials. Rainbow Geodes in particular can be hard to come by, but we've found a rich deposit for you to mine.
Where to get Rainbow Geodes

Rainbow Geodes are a rare drop from higher-level enemies, so you could technically get lucky and get enough just by fighting, but odds are you will find yourself short of the amount you want. The only guaranteed source for this beautiful rock is our good pal RoboMichio. You will meet him just outside the randomly generated labyrinth dungeon in Honolulu City early on in the game. While you go through the levels of this dungeon, you will collect Robo Discs you can exchange with him for a list of items, including Rainbow Geodes. Each one will cost you a mere 50 discs, so one or two runs can stock you up with plenty of this material.

Read more
How to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth
Ichiban surfing.

Just buying new, better weapons will get you through most of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but if you want to cut down on grinding or take on the endgame challenges, there's no getting around the need to upgrade and craft better gear. All those materials you've been scooping up off the ground and collecting from fights will get you most of the way there, but the top-tier weapons in the game will need a little bit more. Things like Squid Tentacles, for whatever reason, are one of the more rare ingredients that are somehow necessary to make these powerful weapons. There are only a few ways you can snag these slippery limbs, so rather than ruin your vacation in Hawaii by stressing, we'll show you how to get Squid Tentacles as painlessly as possible.
Where to get Squid Tentacles

There are two ways to get Squid Tentacles in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but only one doesn't rely on luck. If you want a surefire way to get some, it's time to do some charity work and clean up the beaches by collecting as much trash as possible. If you take this refuse to the recycling center on the beach, the kind woman will exchange the garbage for points you can spend on various items. She just so happens to have a pair of Squid Tentacles for sale, but only the two. Each one will also cost a whopping 1,000 points, meaning you will need to pick up quite a bit of trash to afford them.

Read more
How to get Gold Keys in Palworld
Four trainers riding pals in the water.

The Palpagos Islands in Palworld are a massive swath of land waiting to be explored. You will spend plenty of time catching a team of Pals in the early going, as well as collecting plenty of materials to build up a base and upgrade your gear, but exploration will always pull you out into the dangerous wilds. While you're out there, you will eventually happen upon various treasure chests with the promise of some great loot inside. These chests come in different types, with each requiring a unique type of key to be opened. The rarest of these chests need a Gold Key, which is obviously the hardest to find. In fact, you can look high and low and never find one. There's a trick to getting these special keys, and we'll share all those juicy details.
How to get Gold Keys

While Copper and Silver Keys can be collected as loot from certain Pals, Gold Keys won't drop from any monster in the game, even the Legendaries. The only way we've found to get a Gold Key is to kill an unlikely and dangerous target.

Read more