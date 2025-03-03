 Skip to main content
How to mount monsters in Monster Hunter Wilds

A hunter on a monster's back in Monster Hunter Wilds.
If you watched any of the trailers for Monster Hunter Wilds then you know it is possible to mount your target to inflict some big damage. Much like Power Clashes and Offset Attacks, this mechanic is woefully under tutorialized in the game to the point where you can go hours without ever figuring out the tips and tricks necessary to pull it off. This is a shame not only because of how useful it can be to quickly take down a monster but also because it is just so cool to do. There are a lot of nuances to mounting a raging beast, so we’ll give you all info you need on how to mount monsters and what to do once you’re on its back.

How to mount monsters

Rompopolo attacks a hunter in the Oilwell Basin in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Even if you go into the hidden tutorial screen in Monster Hunter Wilds and find the description of how you mount a monster, it still doesn’t properly explain the mechanic. The main idea is to do aerial attacks on a monster, but just that alone won’t guarantee you will mount it. The tricky part is that there is a hidden gauge for each monster that fills up as you do leaping attacks that, once filled, will then let you mount the monster automatically on your next aerial attack.

Airborne attacks come in different forms, with some weapons having access to them as part of their moveset but most not. Even if your preferred weapon can’t do any jumping attacks, you always have access to your dismount attack from your Seikret. Otherwise, you will need to find elevated parts of the environment to jump onto the monster from, which can be quite tricky.

Once you are on a monster’s back, your controls will change. You can now do a weapon attack, light knife attack, strong knife attack, brace, and move between different parts of the monster’s body. The best strategy tends to be using a weapon attack once and then moving to a different location as the monster tries to knock you off of that spot to attack there. Eventually, your stamina will run out and you will be dismounted no matter what, so cause as many wounds as you can while your grip lasts.

Monster Hunter Wilds weapons guide
A hunter leaps at a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

There are dozens of important tips and tricks you need to master in Monster Hunter Wilds, but they all pale in comparison to learning how to use your weapon effectively. All 14 are available right from the start and each one completely changes the flow of a hunt. Experienced hunters will be familiar with most of them, but there are some new aspects to take into account this time around. If you plan on playing with friends especially then you will want to make sure you're not holding the team back by just spamming attack. Before you put a new weapon on your wishlist, check out this quick weapons guide for Monster Hunter Wilds.
Weapons guide

As mentioned, there are 14 weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. We will give you a basic idea of each one's strengths, weaknesses, and playstyle but the best thing you can do to decide is take on into the training area and try it out.
Great Sword
If you like a slow weapon that packs a massive punch, the Great Sword is still the king. This is the iconic weapon of the franchise capable of high-damage charge attacks and a block. You need to be brave and account for your slow swing speeds to land a hit, but once you do, it will count.
Long Sword
A sword so long even Sephiroth would be jealous. This weapon allows you to perform perfect dodges and counterattacks more like an action game. It also has nice wide, sweeping attacks for smaller mobs and hitting multiple parts of a monster at once. Landing hits builds a spirit gauge you can spend on a special combo that buffs your attack.
Sword and Shield
If you're new to the series, this is a great weapon to start with. It has fast attacks with the sword and shield, a decent block, dodge, and is the only weapon that lets you use items without having to put your weapon away first.
Dual Blades
For something a bit more fancy, the Dual Blades are just as fast but have more layers to consider. They give you a Demon and Archdemon gauge that buffs your attack power and speed as you build each one up. If you want to be fast and aggressive, give these a whirl.
Hammer
The Hammer is a lot like the Great Sword, only dealing blunt damage that can quickly tire a monster out or stun it if you target the right body parts. You're not as slow with this weapon and have a dodge, but no guard.
Hunting Horn
This weapon is one best saved for veterans or players who are part of a dedicated squad. The horn plays different tunes that buff yourself and other hunters in addition to attacks, meaning you need to pay attention to the entire battlefield and know which buffs to trigger when.
Lance
If you fancy yourself a tank, pick up the Lance. This weapon lets you attack from relative safety behind your big shield at the expense of speed and damage. What it lacks in damage, however, it makes up for in targeted damage. You can easily wound and exploit a monster's limbs with precise thrusts.
Gunlance
The Gunlance is basically what it says on the tin. You still have the heavy shield, but now focus on shooting explosive shells. It gives you a lot more range to work with and has a dodge.
Switch Axe
This weapon feels ripped right out of Bloodborne. You can use it as a heavy axe or transform it into a more nimble sword. Each one has their strengths, such as being able to cause explosions, but neither are the best in their class. If you want to be as versatile as possible, go with this.
Charge Blade
Another transforming weapon, the Charge Blade also has an axe mode as well as a sword and shield. Most consider this the most difficult weapon to master in the series since using one mode powers up the second and each has their own complete combo list to internalize.
Insect Glaive
Verticality is better in Monster Hunter Wilds than ever before. The Insect Glave will let you leap and sping around the environment and make mounting monsters a breeze. You will need to snag parts of monsters with your Kinsect during fights to buff yourself otherwise you will deal very little damage.
Light Bowgun
The first pure ranged weapon, this bowgun keeps you light on your feet and has a fast rate of fire for great DPS if you can keep the monster in your sights. Landing hits build up a gauge you can spend on a Rapid Fire ability to unload all at once. Just make sure you come stocked with ammo.
Heavy Bowgun
We suggest saving the Heavy Bowgun for party hunts since it is most effective from long-range while others draw aggro. You do have an auto-guard just in case, but an ideal run with this weapon will have you sniping from a distance with the correct ammo type to bring down your target.
Bow
The Bow is unique compared to the other two ranged weapons. It uses your stamina to draw and fire but encourages you to stay somewhat close since a perfect dodge will completely refill your stamina. The coolest feature, though, is the tracer shot. Once you land this, all the arrows you shoot after will home in on that spot. Eventually, the tracer explodes for even more damage.

How to change appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds
One of the main characters of Monster Hunter Wilds

You could read hundreds of tips and tricks on Monster Hunter Wilds for things like customizing your radial menu or playing with friends, but you are left to your own devices when creating your character. You have a ton of options thrown at you before even setting foot in the world, let alone picking your weapon and fighting a monster, such as your face, hair, clothes, eyes, ears, and more. You could spend hours making the perfect character, but if you get a bit impatient and end up skipping over most of it so you can get to the game, you're not stuck with what you have. There are some limitations, but this is how you can change your character's appearance in Monster Hunter Wilds after starting the game.
How to change appearance

You will need to play a bit of Monster Hunter Wilds before you can access the appearance menu, but once you can visit your base camp you can freely do it as many times as you like. All you need to do is go inside, tab over to the Appearance Menu on the far right and select Change Appearance.

How to call support hunters in Monster Hunter Wilds
Two characters hunt a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.

You can learn every tip and trick there is about Monster Hunter Wilds, but eventually you will encounter a monster that is just too much to take on alone. Normally, players are encouraged to play with friends against this high ranking foes, but they may not always be online. Or, some might not want other real players in their game. For that, we have Support Hunters. If you need a hand with a hunt but don't want to call in other humans, here's how to do it.

Read more