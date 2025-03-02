 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

How to do Power Clashes in Monster Hunter Wilds

By
A hunter dodges a monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

For a newcomer, the amount of tips and tricks you need to learn in Monster Hunter Wilds can feel overwhelming. Just figuring out which weapon to use or what armor to upgrade can be a lot, but mastering the game’s somewhat cryptic combat mechanics can take dozens of hours. Even friends who have played hundreds of hours of prior games won’t be able to help you with new systems like offset attacks and power clashes, though. For that, we can help you learn all about this new move, how it works, and why it is so important.

How to do power clashes

A hunter cowering in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Power clashes are another new move type that is only used by certain weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. Before getting into the details, make sure you’re rocking one of the following weapons to be able to pull off a power clash:

  • Great Sword
  • Gunlance
  • Sword and Shield
  • Charge Blade
  • Lance
  • Heavy Bowgun
Recommended Videos

While the offset attack asks you to time an attack to interrupt an enemy, power clashes trigger when you time your block to parry an incoming attack. This requires perfect timing, but it also doesn’t work on every attack. You will know you are performing a perfect guard when you see a small white glow around your character when tanking the hit. Perform enough perfect guards to build up the power clash it will trigger eventually. Once this happens, you will be prompted to mash your attack button to win the clash. If you do, the monster will be knocked down and wide open to attack.

Related

The other big difference between this and offset attacks is that there are no complex inputs or combos to activate it for each weapon. As long as you can master the timing, power attacks are a much more reliable tool. But, like offset attacks and status effects, it will take more blocks to trigger additional power clashes as you keep using them.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
Monster Hunter Wilds: how to play with friends
Two hunters ride mounts in Monster Hunter Wilds.

If you're new to the franchise and don't know all the tips and tricks yet, arguably the most important thing to know is that Monster Hunter Wilds is designed to be played with friends. You can get by with just your Palico for the first few hours, but the more deadly monsters will require a team of hunters. You can always call in support hunters if you're alone, but Monster Hunter Wilds is completely cross-platform so the best option is to call in your friends. If you don't know how to get your team together, we will answer your SOS flare.

Read more
How customize your radial menu in Monster Hunter Wilds
A still from the cinematic trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds at Summer Game Fest 2024.

You won't get far in Monster Hunter Wilds without items. It is a basic tip to learn, but having easy access to your most needed items is just as important as mastering your weapons or calling in your friends to join in on the hunt. Your radial menu allows you to quickly select and use all your equipment on the fly, but may not be set up how you want it by default. Thankfully you can easily customize this menu so all the items you want are in the places that feel most natural.

Read more
What does your Monster Hunter Wilds weapon say about you?
Gemma working the forge in Monster HUnter WIlds.

Monster Hunter Wilds is finally here and it's already making a huge impact on Steam. If you're one of the millions of players jumping in this weekend, we've got a lot of guides to get you started, including some basic tips and tricks. But there's one significant choice that you'll need to make on your own.

You see, the long-running series has a fantastic armory totaling 14 unique kinds of weapons. There are multiple kinds of blades, blunt instruments, and even guns to pick from, and I firmly believe that your signature weapon says a lot about you as a player and as a person. It's sort of like a horoscope. What does your Monster Hunter Wilds weapon choice say about you? I'm here to help.
Great Sword

Read more