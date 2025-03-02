 Skip to main content
How to do offset attacks in Monster Hunter Wilds

A hunter leaps at a Monster in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

Those coming into Monster Hunter Wilds after playing one or more earlier games in the series might think there aren’t any tips and tricks left to learn. However, this entry changes up a lot of things, like how you play with friends and the new wishlist feature. When it comes to your weapon, you might have a favorite in mind going in, but even those have changed. Offeset attacks are a new mechanic that add a new layer to combat, but it isn’t properly communicated and only applies to a few of the game’s weapons. This new move can be one of the strongest in the game if you master it, so let’s break down how offset attacks work.

How to use offset attacks

A hunter fights two monsters at once in Monster Hunter Wilds.
Capcom

First, offset attacks are only applicable with certain heavy weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. These include:

  • Great Sword
  • Hammer
  • Hunting Horn
  • Switch Axe
  • Heavy Bowgun
If you’re not using one of those weapons, the input will not work. The specifics of the attack will also vary based on which of the above weapons you’re using.

Offset attacks are basically a parry move. If you time your offset attack as a monster is attacking, you can negate it and counter with a devastating blow. This usually results in a stagger, but may even topple the monster in some cases. Keep in mind that monsters will become more and more resistant to offset attacks the more you use them so you can’t fully depend on them for an entire hunt.

Here are the inputs to do an offset attack with each weapon:

Great Sword – Hold Triangle + Circle and release at the right time.

Hammer – On the final hit of your heavy attack combo, hold Triangle + Circle during an upswing, or hold Triangle + Circle after the final hit of your combo.

Hunting Horn – Press R2, then Triangle + Circle.

Switch Axe – Triangle + Circle to counter an attack.

Heavy Bowgun – Hold L2 + Triangle to charge and release while in ignition mode.

