How to use the Friend’s Pass in Split Fiction

By
Zoe and Mio pose with dragons in Split Fiction.
EA Originals

Just like It Takes Two and A Way Out, Split Fiction is a co-op game where you have no choice but to play with a partner. This time around, though, the game is fully cross-platform so you can go through this adventure with a friend no matter where they are playing. As if that wasn't good enough, it also brings back the Friend's Pass that lets two players go through the game on their own systems with only one of them having to purchase the game. If you want to take advantage of this great deal, here's how the Friend's pass works.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • One copy of Split Fiction

How to use the Friend's Pass

Considering the fact that Split Fiction cannot be played without a partner, allowing two people to play with one copy despite not being on the same system makes a lot of sense. But that is a bit more complicated than starting up a split-screen game. Here's how to use the Friend's Pass.

Split Fiction | How to Invite a Friend for Free with the Friend's Pass

Step 1: One player must purchase a copy of Split Fiction on any platform.

Step 2: The player who did not purchase the game needs to download the Friend's Pass on their platform by going to the game's store page.

Step 3: Once installed, both players need to launch the game.

Step 4: The player who owns Split Fiction can send an invite to the friend with the Friend's Pass and the two will be able to play the entire game together.

Keep in mind that the player who is only using the Friend's Pass will not be able to play Split Fiction without another friend who owns the game inviting them to a game. There is a free trial for the game, but this only includes the first stages.

Topics
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox
Jesse Lennox has been a writer at Digital Trends for over four years and has no plans of stopping. He covers all things…
