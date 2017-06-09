Almost fur-gotten wisecracking lynx returns in ‘Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back’

Why it matters to you For the handful of people who loved Bubsy's adventures in the '90s, you'll be able to play a new game in just a few months.

Accolade’s Bubsy games aren’t generally remembered very fondly. While the early 2D platforming titles were overlooked in favor of more popular mascots like Mario and Sonic, it was Bubsy 3D that gets the most attention today. It’s often regarded as one of the worst video games of all time, but Accolade is giving the cute cat another try with Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back!

“Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back! is an all new Bubsy adventure featuring Bubsy in a bevy of exotic locations as he travels the planet looking for the beloved Golden Fleece,” Accolade said on its website. “Bubsy must use all of his classic moves and a few new ones to dodge and out-bobcat a battalion of Woolies, not to mention the gnarliest UFO bosses to ever grace a Bubsy adventure.”

Bubsy will also add “over 100 new one-liners to his lexicon,” though we expect most of them to be puns involving the word “fur.” Outside of Bubsy 2 and The Woolies Strike Back, every game in the series has used “fur” in its title.

Luckily, the game appears to return to the 2D platforming of the earlier games rather than the style used in Bubsy 3D. The game’s first teaser trailer shows Bubsy climbing up a series of cliffs, collecting plenty of glowing orbs, and running away from sharks that can move on land.

“I’ve been waiting to settle this score since 1993,” Bubsy says in the trailer. We all have, Bubsy. We all have.

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back will release for PlayStation 4 and PC this autumn. It’s technically possible that we’ll hear more at the PlayStation E3 press conference this Monday, June 12, but we won’t be holding our breath.

If you want to get yourself in the Bubsy spirit, you can pick up Bubsy: Two-Fur on Steam. It contains the two original games for just $5.