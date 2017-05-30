PlayStation fans can watch Sony’s E3 2017 press conference in theaters

Why it matters to you Sony fans looking to watch the company's E3 2017 press conference on the big screen can book tickets now, ensuring they land some exclusive rewards.

E3 2017 is less than two weeks away and, like always, the event is sure to deliver big news and major reveals. Sony’s PlayStation press conference is set for June 12, and the company has announced that it will once again stream the address to theaters around the U.S. and further afield.

More than 85 theaters across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America will host screenings of Sony’s E3 press conference, upholding a tradition that’s been in place since E3 2015. What’s more, there’s exclusive swag to be had for gamers who show up to watch the live-stream among other PlayStation fans.

Everyone who attends the PlayStation Experience 2017 in theaters will be given an exclusive poster, as well as card No. 76 from the official PlayStation collectible card series. Redemption codes will also be handed out, granting a digital gift basket of downloadable content from the PlayStation Store.

Best of all, tickets to the event are completely free, making the goodies on offer seem like an even better deal. Tickets are limited, so anyone planning on attending this year’s edition of the PlayStation Experience should book their seat sooner rather than later.

A full list of the theaters taking part in the event can be found on the PlayStation Blog. Most states in the U.S. are represented, with Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec all playing host to screenings further north. Details on Brazilian screenings are set to be made available soon.

Sony is certainly going all out to make sure that as many PlayStation fans as possible are watching its E3 press conference. With the PlayStation 4 Pro now available, it seems that the focus will be on software rather than hardware, so we can perhaps expect the likes of The Last of Us Part 2, Spider-Man, and Death Stranding to get the spotlight.