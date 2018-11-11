Digital Trends
Fired Treyarch tester spills ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies’ secrets

Aaron Mamiit
A former quality assurance tester for Treyarch revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies secrets on Reddit, following what he claimed was an unfair firing.

The former Treyarch employee has had his Reddit account deleted. But that happened only after he already divulged the remaining mysteries in the popular game mode for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies contains secrets and puzzles that are meant for players to take months to solve, but the fired QA tester revealed the answers to numerous mysteries.

A separate Reddit thread collated the former Treyarch employee’s revelations before being booted from the forums. Players who prefer to solve the puzzles themselves should avoid it, as some of the Black Ops 4 Zombies mysteries that were unraveled include the remaining steps for the Viking Boat puzzle on the IX mission, how to do the Crooked Man in a Crooked House easter egg for Samantha on the Classified mission, the purpose of the Engine Room valves in the Voyage of Despair mission, and how to upgrade the Golden Spork to the Sporknife in the Blood of the Dead mission.

The fired QA tester also revealed that Treyarch was working on a campaign mode until mid-2017, but decided to scrap it in favor of multiplayer maps. It still would have been different from the traditional single-player modes of previous Call of Duty entries though, as it was supposed to be a 2v2 co-op mode. The ex-Treyarch staffer also accused the company of only caring when the game crashes for popular streamers, and not for regular players.

With the validation of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies secrets, the former Treyarch employee’s story on his unfair fairing becomes more believable. Before his account and posts were deleted, he claimed that after a minor miscommunication on the allowed time for a lunch break, he was fired. The situation escalated to the point that security was called in, as he refused to leave without his personal belongings.

Zombies remains a popular mode in the Call of Duty series, but the new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Blackout is arguably more important for pushing forward the Battle Royale genre.

