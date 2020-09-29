Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 release date, subway system, and multiplayer maps

Call of Duty: Warzone has continued to give its players new, free content to enjoy in the form of seasonal updates, and the latest — season 6 — is upon us. Activision and Infinity Ward recently unveiled the contents of season 6, and there’s so much to look forward to. As with all seasons in the past, this one will come with new maps, modes, weapons, operators, and changes to the massive Verdansk map in Warzone.

But what kind of changes are coming to Warzone, and when can you start playing? In this handy guide, we’ll go through all the details about Warzone‘s season 6, including all the new features coming to Modern Warfare‘s multiplayer, as well as the new subway system introduced in Warzone. Here’s everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Warzone season 6.

Call of Duty: Warzone season 6 release date and trailer

Let’s start off with when you can get your hands on Call of Duty: Warzone season 6. It will go live on September 28, 2020, at 11 p.m. PDT and is available to pre-load on PS4 right now (players on other platforms must wait until after the update is live to download). In addition, why not get hyped by checking out season 6’s new trailer above? It shows off Warzone‘s new subway system, along with some of the new modes, maps, and weapons that will be added as soon as season 6 launches.

New maps, new modes, new Operators, and much, much more is headed your way in Season Six, kicking off tonight at 11PM PDT. Get caught up on all of the latest intel here: https://t.co/wQMXWjuyPn pic.twitter.com/bw9hVwpb83 — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) September 28, 2020

A subway system is coming to Warzone

The biggest change in season 6 is the new subway system added to Warzone, known as Metro. It will serve as a fast travel system that can be accessed by visiting various points of interest around the map of Verdansk. These subway locations will now be high-traffic spots and will allow you to quickly zip around the map — so long as your destination lies within the gas. Activision refers to these spots as “high risk, high reward,” as they will now be home to a slew of players looking to utilize the new fast-travel feature.

This comes as one of the biggest changes to Verdansk and will likely make a huge impact on how matches play out. From the trailers and promotional material, it seems the subways will emphasize close-quarters combat, so make sure to come equipped with an SMG or shotgun. As you’ll recall, these subway entrances have been in the game since Warzone launched and will now be opened up for players to utilize.

In total, there will be seven subway stops throughout the map that we’ll list in order below:

Verdansk International Airport

Lozoff Pass — Karst River Quarry

Verdansk Center — Stadium

Downtown/Tavorsk District — Downtown

Barakett Shopping District — Promenade East

Verdansk Train Station

Torsk Bloc

New weapon rotation and a limited time battle royale mode

In addition to Warzone’s new subway system is an updated weapon rotation that aims to spice things up in terms of variety. Infinity Ward has added six common, 10 uncommon, 13 rare, 18 epic, and 24 legendary variants to the mix, which will hopefully get you closer to victory. As it stands, the weapon variety has gotten a bit stale, so fans are excited for the new rotation added with season 6.

Aside from that, a new limited-time mode called Armored Royale will be implemented, twisting the battle royale formula into an all-out vehicular assault. Each squad will have access to a Cargo Truck armed with turrets to take out the competition. As long as your vehicle is still functional, you’ll be able to respawn, but once it’s out of commission, you’ll be eliminated for good. It will play out similarly to a battle royale match, wherein the last squad wins — but it will be a new take on the popular mode, emphasizing vehicles instead of on-foot combat.

Additional maps, operators, and modes

On the Modern Warfare multiplayer side of things comes a laundry list of new additions, including maps, modes, and operators to enjoy. Many of the new maps are already part of Warzone and can be found throughout Verdansk. The highlight is the return of Broadcast, which originally debuted in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare as a DLC map. In Modern Warfare, Broadcast can already be found in Warzone at the TV Station, serving as one of the high-traffic areas across the map.

Here’s what to expect from the new multiplayer maps:

Station — Gunfight

— Gunfight Broadcast — Core modes (6v6)

— Core modes (6v6) Mialstor Tank Factory — Core modes (6v6 and 10v10)

— Core modes (6v6 and 10v10) Verdansk Riverside — Ground War

But new maps aren’t the only additions to Modern Warfare. You’ll be able to try out five new game modes, all of which are variations on existing modes. Here’s a list of the new modes:

Killstreak Confirmed — This mode is a variation of Kill Confirmed, wherein players must collect dog tags to earn killstreaks. Your killstreaks do not reset upon death, and players are able to continuously earn killstreaks within the same life. Based on its description, this mode seems like it will be chaotic.

— This mode is a variation of Kill Confirmed, wherein players must collect dog tags to earn killstreaks. Your killstreaks do not reset upon death, and players are able to continuously earn killstreaks within the same life. Based on its description, this mode seems like it will be chaotic. Gun Game TDM — In this mode, you’ll get to experience a mashup of Gun Game and Team Deathmatch. In it, you’ll be able to spawn in with your selected perks, but will be forced to use whichever weapons spawn across the map — from powerful snipers to the deadly combat knife.

— In this mode, you’ll get to experience a mashup of Gun Game and Team Deathmatch. In it, you’ll be able to spawn in with your selected perks, but will be forced to use whichever weapons spawn across the map — from powerful snipers to the deadly combat knife. HQ: Firefight — This mode is a mix of Team Deathmatch and Headquarters, allowing you to earn points for getting kills in addition to capturing the HQ.

— This mode is a mix of Team Deathmatch and Headquarters, allowing you to earn points for getting kills in addition to capturing the HQ. Hardpoint: Hills and Kills — Finally, this mode is similar to HQ: Firefight, whereby players can earn points by getting kills, as well as capturing the Hardpoint.

— Finally, this mode is similar to HQ: Firefight, whereby players can earn points by getting kills, as well as capturing the Hardpoint. TDM Snipers Only — Self-explanatory. Team Deathmatch but with snipers.

Keep in mind, Gun Game TDM, HQ: Firefight, and Hardpoint: Hills and Kills will not be available right away and will instead trickle out as the season progresses.

Two new operators, Farah and Nikolai, will also be available as soon as season 6 begins. You’ll remember these characters from the Modern Warfare campaign and from season 6’s promotional material. These operators will be unlocked by advancing through season 6’s new battle pass system.

Three new weapons (SP-R208, AS-VAL, and Butterfly Knife)

Warzone season 6 will introduce three new weapons, which are unlockable for free by leveling up the battle pass. These new weapons will be usable across Modern Warfare and Warzone and will feature a slew of customization options.

The first is the SP-R 208 marksman rifle, featuring multiple ammo types. It’s described as a powerful and mobile long-range firearm. This bolt-action rifle is great for long-range snipers who want more mobility and is unlocked at battle pass tier 15. Another new weapon is the AS-VAL assault rifle, which includes a built-in integral suppressor and is unlocked at battle pass tier 31. It offers a high rate of fire and accuracy — intended for stealth and excelling at medium range encounters.

The last weapon that was revealed is the Butterfly Knife, though this one will be added later on in the season. It’s unclear how this will differ from the standard combat knife.

100 new battle pass tiers to unlock

Finally, let’s cover what you can expect from the new battle pass in season 6. As always, it will include 100 tiers, each awarding you with some sort of unlockable piece of content, from cosmetics to COD points and weapons. Infinity Ward has highlighted the following unlockable items that will be awarded throughout the battle pass:

1,300 COD Points

New operators, Farah and Nikolai (and skins)

XP tokens

Weapon charms

Watches

Stickers

Emblems

Calling cards

Skins

Over a dozen weapon blueprints

Vampire Bat finishing move

Remember, you can earn all of the rewards from the battle pass without spending a dime, but there are a couple of bundles that can be purchased with COD Points to speed things up. The first is the Battle Pass, which will set you back 1,000 COD Points, but includes both of the new operators, Farah and Nikolai, new weapon blueprints, a finishing move, and a new war track. The Battle Pass Bundle comes with 20 tier skips, along with two of the weapons, and costs 2,400 COD Points.

With season 6 falling around Halloween, Infinity Ward has teased a new mid-season event called Haunting of Verdansk. It will run from October 20 to November 3 and will feature festive, limited-time spooky events to participate in — though the developer hasn’t detailed what exactly it will entail. We do know it will feature limited-time modes and rewards, but currently, that’s all that has been revealed. Some players speculate this event could introduce zombies, but this has not been confirmed.

All in all, it seems to be an eventful season, with tons of free content to enjoy. It will be interesting to see how the next season will be handled, since Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch around the time season 6 ends. Warzone will no doubt continue to be supported, but will this be Modern Warfare’s final season? We’ll have to wait to find out.

