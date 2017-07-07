‘Call of Duty: WWII’ Zombies mode reveal scheduled for July 20

Why it matters to you This grisly teaser image for the Call of Duty series' new Zombies mode seems to suggest a more horror-centric experience than the last few installments.

Since its debut in Call of Duty: World at War, the franchise’s Zombies mode has become an essential part of the overall experience for fans. Now, it seems like we’re only a matter of days away from learning how this game type will factor into this year’s Call of Duty: WWII.

Earlier this week, Sledgehammer Games studio head Glen Schofield shared an image teasing the game’s Zombies mode on Twitter. An undead maw is accompanied by text reading “July 20,” which seems to suggest that the mode is set to be unveiled at San Diego Comic Con.

Call of Duty, specifically its Zombies mode, is no stranger to the event. In 2015, the convention was the setting for Activision’s big announcement regarding the star-studded cast that took on the horde in Black Ops III, according to a report from Gamespot. We could see a similar reveal of the voice talent that’s been amassed at this year’s show.

Call of Duty: WWII is a return to the series’ roots in many respects, and it seems that its Zombies mode is no exception. Just like in World at War, players will be facing off with undead Nazis.

Recent installments in the franchise have put a comedic spin on Zombies — the framing narrative for the mode in Infinite Warfare cast players as actors being tormented by a deranged film director. However, it seems more than likely that the Zombies mode in WWII will go in a very different direction.

The image shared by Schofield is pretty disgusting, and sets a much darker tone than we’ve seen from the Zombies mode as of late. The team at Sledgehammer is best known for its time working on Dead Space at Visceral Games, so we can perhaps expect to see that affinity for horror shine through in this component of WWII.

Call of Duty fans have plenty to look forward to when it comes to this year’s installment, and a compelling Zombies mode will only sweeten the deal. Heading back to the past seems to have shaken things up considerably, and there’s already much more hype surrounding WWII than there has been for the past few titles.