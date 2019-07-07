Share

Capcom rolled out Teppen, a digital card game for iOS and Android that features characters from franchises such as Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry, Darkstalkers, and Resident Evil.

Teppen, which Capcom created in partnership with GungHo, features fast-paced, five-minute card battles. One of the major draws of the game is that players will get to see fights such as Street Fighter‘s Ryu vs. Resident Evil‘s Leon Kennedy, and Monster Hunter‘s Rathalos vs. Darkstalkers‘ Morrigan. The other characters from the starting roster of eight are Street Fighter‘s Chun-Li, Monster Hunter‘s Nergigante, Mega Man‘s X, and Resident Evil‘s Albert Wesker.

What sets Teppen apart from most digital card games is that the action happens in real-time, which may change into a turn-based sequence through the Active Response system.

Teppen matches start off with no turns, as cards may be played at any time as long as players accumulate the necessary MP. Unit cards start attacking automatically, dealing damage to the opposing unit cards. If there is no enemy unit in its path, then it will deal damage to the enemy hero. Players also have access to Hero Arts, which are special abilities that are unique to each character.

Players may trigger the Action Response system by playing an Action Card, which pauses the real-time battle and allows opponents to respond with an Action Card of their own. The back-and-forth of Action Cards continues until both players are done, triggering the effects and bringing back the real-time action.

Teppen features three game modes, starting with Solo that allows players to unlock Heroes by completing stories. Players may then try out their decks against other players through PvP mode, and then aim for the top in Rank mode.

Capcom’s digital card game is free to play, but similar to competitors such as Blizzard’s Hearthstone, there are different kinds of in-app purchases that will give players an edge over their opponents. For example, as part of Teppen‘s release celebration, players who buy 30 packs will max out their Legendary Charge gauge, guaranteeing at least one legendary card.

The release celebration of Teppen will also provide players with an instant 10 Core Card Packs and 20 more over the month of July, for a total of 30 Core Card Packs to help them start building their decks.

Capcom will add more Heroes and cards to Teppen over time, which should given fans of its franchises more things to look forward to in the game.