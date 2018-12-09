Digital Trends
Gaming

‘Street Fighter V’ players will get bonuses if they allow in-game ads

Aaron Mamiit
By

Capcom is set to launch in-game advertisements in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on December 11, and players who choose to keep them activated will get to enjoy some bonuses and content.

Capcom called the in-game ads Sponsored Content, and they will show costumes and bundles that players may purchase for Street Fighter V, as well as the Capcom Pro Tour. The feature was revealed alongside the announcement that there will be a free trial of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on the PlayStation 4 and PC from December 11 to December 19.

The ads will be seen on Street Fighter V characters through Ad Style costumes, on loading screens before a match, and on certain elements of some tournament stages.

1 of 2
capcom to launch street fighter v in game ads 1
capcom to launch street fighter v in game ads 2

For players who would rather not see the ads, there will be an option to turn them off through the Battle Settings. Unfortunately, there is a catch when deactivating Street Fighter V in-game ads.

Street Fighter V players who keep Sponsored Content turned on will be able to receive bonus Fight Money in Ranked and Casual matches. The Sponsor Display option is also the only way to access Ad Style costumes.

The addition of in-game ads is not really a novel one, as real-world sports matches are usually filled with ads, including on player’s uniforms. However, some players have fired criticism against the feature, particularly because they have paid full price for Street Fighter V, in addition to paid DLCs.

The opening post of a Reddit thread on the matter called the in-game ads “absurd,” and finds it wrong for Capcom to incentivize the activation of the feature. While the ads will initially only display Street Fighter V costumes, bundles, and the Capcom Pro Tour, there are concerns that character costumes, loading screens, and stages will soon show third-party ads that will ruin the experience for players.

Capcom has made some good moves with Street Fighter V and its follow-up Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, including the severe punishments against rage quitters and brand expansion such as the tie-up with Monster Hunter: World. However, players believe that Capcom is going in the wrong direction with in-game ads, and are only hoping that they will not see ads for cup noodles while they play Street Fighter V.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters
Ray tracing off — Screenshot 5
Gaming

New ‘Battlefield V’ patch gives Nvidia’s ray tracing support a chance to shine

‘Battlefield V’ is the first game to use Nvidia’s ray tracing support, now available with the RTX 2080 and 2080 Ti graphics cards. The feature can, in an ideal scenario, make the game look better, but the performance hit may not be…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red dead online impressions review mem4v2
Gaming

Rockstar adjusts ‘Red Dead Online’ in-game economy in response to complaints

Red Dead Online has been catching flack for its unbalanced in-game economy. Now developer Rockstar has announced adjustments to the game, increasing the amount of cash and the number of gold bars that players earn for various activities.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
The Stanley Parable - Best small studio game
Gaming

New version of ‘The Stanley Parable’ coming to consoles in 2019

Seven years after its original release, The Stanley Parable is back with an upcoming Ultra Deluxe edition which will have new content and will be available on consoles as well as PC.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
record video how to record a gameplay video on playstation 4
Gaming

How you can share your best gaming moments with friends on the PS4

Check out Digital Trends' quick guide to everything you need to know to save your outstanding PlayStation 4 gameplay moments, share them online, and transfer them to your computer.
Posted By Phil Hornshaw
PlayStation 4 bundle
Gaming

How to delete games on your PS4

PlayStation 4 games eat up storage space quickly, which will inevitably require you to make room for new games. Here's how to delete and reinstall games on PS4 for those times when you have to manage your storage space.
Posted By Steven Petite
super smash bros ultimate first dlc persona 5 joker
Gaming

Joker from ‘Persona 5’ will take your heart in ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’

Joker, the leader of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts from Persona 5, will arrive to Super Smash Bros. as its first DLC character. The announcement was a surprising one, because Persona 5 is a PlayStation 4 exclusive.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
fallout 76 review 16
Gaming

Once the dust settles, 'Fallout 76' will be a nuclear wasteland worth exploring

The launch of Fallout 76 has been nothing short of apocalyptic, but that doesn’t mean the game is dead on arrival. Bethesda has a path forward, paved by The Elder Scrolls Online, another game that suffered a rocky start.
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
magic the gathering enters esports with 10 million prize pool arena
Gaming

‘Magic: The Gathering’ enters esports relevance with $10 million prize pool

Wizards of the Coast is pushing Magic: The Gathering into esports relevance with a prize pool of $10 million across the tabletop version and Magic: The Gathering Arena. Will the game be able to compete with Hearthstone and Overwatch?
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2018

Looking to score Nintendo's latest hybrid console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on stand-alone consoles, as well as bundles that feature games like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
Posted By Lucas Coll
how to set up the nintendo switch feature
Gaming

Get some bang for your buck with these Nintendo Switch console deals at Walmart

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in the past, but you can still get some bang for your buck on game consoles before the holiday season is done. Walmart has various Nintendo Switch bundles on sale right now.
Posted By Steven Petite
awesome tech you cant buy yet onak feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Folding canoes and ultra-fast water filters

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Just Cause 4 review
Product Review

‘Just Cause 4’ is mindless fun that leaves little room for much else

Just Cause 4 revels in explosions and over-the-top action, but its world feels empty and hollow. With few new ideas and a stale open world, it's a fun but shallow piece of escapism.
Posted By Steven Petite
E3: Valve announces details on upcoming Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Gaming

‘CS:GO’ goes free-to-play and players are not happy about it

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), has gone free-to-play this week in a controversial move. Players are angry that the problem of cheating will get much worse now that anyone can make a disposable account to play.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them

The Xbox One X is a brilliant console, but it's not without its issues, ranging from simple annoyances to severe hardware problems. Here are common Xbox One X problems and how to fix them.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin