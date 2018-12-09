Share

Capcom is set to launch in-game advertisements in Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on December 11, and players who choose to keep them activated will get to enjoy some bonuses and content.

Capcom called the in-game ads Sponsored Content, and they will show costumes and bundles that players may purchase for Street Fighter V, as well as the Capcom Pro Tour. The feature was revealed alongside the announcement that there will be a free trial of Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition on the PlayStation 4 and PC from December 11 to December 19.

The ads will be seen on Street Fighter V characters through Ad Style costumes, on loading screens before a match, and on certain elements of some tournament stages.

For players who would rather not see the ads, there will be an option to turn them off through the Battle Settings. Unfortunately, there is a catch when deactivating Street Fighter V in-game ads.

Street Fighter V players who keep Sponsored Content turned on will be able to receive bonus Fight Money in Ranked and Casual matches. The Sponsor Display option is also the only way to access Ad Style costumes.

The addition of in-game ads is not really a novel one, as real-world sports matches are usually filled with ads, including on player’s uniforms. However, some players have fired criticism against the feature, particularly because they have paid full price for Street Fighter V, in addition to paid DLCs.

The opening post of a Reddit thread on the matter called the in-game ads “absurd,” and finds it wrong for Capcom to incentivize the activation of the feature. While the ads will initially only display Street Fighter V costumes, bundles, and the Capcom Pro Tour, there are concerns that character costumes, loading screens, and stages will soon show third-party ads that will ruin the experience for players.

Capcom has made some good moves with Street Fighter V and its follow-up Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition, including the severe punishments against rage quitters and brand expansion such as the tie-up with Monster Hunter: World. However, players believe that Capcom is going in the wrong direction with in-game ads, and are only hoping that they will not see ads for cup noodles while they play Street Fighter V.