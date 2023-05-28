If you’ve been waiting around for some awesome video game deals this Memorial Day sale season, you will love what CDKeys has to offer. There are some great discounts on the latest games as well as membership services for all the games consoles and PCs out there. We recommend hitting the button below to see exactly what’s out there right now, but we’re also going to take a few moments to highlight some choice cuts. It’s worth remembering that CDKeys is pretty aggressive with blocking certain locations and that almost certainly includes yours.

What to shop for in the CDKeys sale

There’s a lot to check out as part of CDKeys’ sale. Whether you’re an Xbox owner, PlayStation fan, Switch lover, or avid PC gamer, there are some great options. One highlight is being able to buy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Cross-Gen Bundle for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S for $40. Its multiplayer continues to be a huge hit so you’re sure to gain plenty of hours of fun here. Just make sure you have a UK account set up on your Xbox to use the code.

Alternatively, if you’re a PC gamer keen to play the latest games, there’s Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for $34 or FIFA 23 for $36. Both look great with the right hardware and they’re hugely entertaining. If you’ve somehow not got round to playing Grand Theft Auto V on PC, you can snap it up for just $12 while The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is just $8.

For Nintendo enthusiasts, if you set up a UK or EU account on your console (which only takes a few minutes), you can get a 12-month Nintendo Switch Online Family membership for just $29 or an individual one for $17. You can also buy the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Expansion pass for the Switch for $18. It’s ideal if you haven’t played the latest game just yet.

Whatever your gaming love, it’s worth checking out the CDKeys sale. Just make sure you enable your VPN and go into incognito mode, and you could save big on these digital codes. Hit the button below to see what else is out there.

