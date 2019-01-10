Digital Trends
Gaming

These shoes let me stroll through ‘Skyrim,’ and I desperately want to go back

Felicia Miranda
By
ces 2019 cybershoes skyrim dudes 3

Michael Bieglmayer and Igor Mitric are a quirky duo from Austria that head a VR brand called Cybershoes. You may have heard the name pop up back in October 2018, when their Kickstarter campaign reached full funding (and then some) in a matter of only two hours.

With 1,006 backers and $247,674 raised, the campaign claims that Cybershoes are the world’s first virtual reality shoe to immerse players using natural movement. I tracked them down at CES, and they swept me off my feet.

Happy feet

The booth featured two demo stations, one with Doom VFR and the other with Skyrim VR. Since I wasn’t up for the chaotic pace of Doom, I opted to try Cybershoes while playing Skyrim. After sitting down on the chair, the team quickly strapped on the shoes, placed a Vive headset on my head, and just like that — I was in the world of Skyrim.

ces 2019 cybershoes skyrim
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

At first, I was tried to skate along the dirt path. It wasn’t very effective. Then I was instructed to pick up my feet, and as I did, I started to move along at a rapid clip. Slow, awkward movements became quick, swift little kicks, and after a few minutes I was climbing hills and shooting arrows at wolves without thinking about what my feet were doing.

My experience didn’t last long. A giant came along and bashed me with a club, and that was that. Off came the headset and the shoes, and to my disappointment, the demo was over.

I put on the Cybershoes with some reservations. Surely, I thought, they wouldn’t be intuitive or feel natural. My skepticism has now melted away. The shoes seemed easy to use, comfortable, and translated well to playing an open-world game like Skyrim. I the real world I was anchored in one place, but in the game I roamed freely.

The Cybershoes bundle

ces 2019 cybershoes skyrim newcybershoes product

Cybershoes outdoes its competition by being a more compact alternative to walking and running in VR. The simple design is a little off putting. It looks too simple to work. Yet that might be because other VR traversal solutions often look like something out of a sci-fi movie. The shoes require you to be seated, which might be a deterrent for some, but the upside is you won’t have to worry about tripping over furniture.

You’ll quickly realize, though, that Cybershoes aren’t as simple or compact as they look. You’ll need a laundry list of very specific items to use them properly. The list includes a stationary chair that spins on its axis like a barstool, at least 59 inches of carpet with short, even texture, and a VR headset that supports SteamVR apps — particularly those that utilize free locomotion.

Wire management is another beast you’ll have to tackle, as spinning in a chair means you’ll inevitably end up tangled. While you can find some pretty great suggestions for that on their Kickstarter page, it’s yet another thing you’ll need to consider when buying in. There’s a reason why the Kickstarter campaign offered Cybershoes bundles instead of only recommending items on Amazon.

Without the bundles, you’re likely going to be paying more just to recreate the perfect setup for these shoes.

Before I commit, I think I’ll need a little more time with Skyrim.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best CES 2019 health gadgets combat stress, pain, and more
2019 photography trends hip and stylish senior woman with skateboard
Photography

Authentic, holistic photography is in: 2019’s upcoming photography trends

What types of imagery are we most drawn to? According to recent stock photography data from Adobe and StoryBlocks, authentic, holistic, and humanitarian content will be in high demand in 2019.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
instant pot ace blender review
Smart Home

Instant Pot is crazy popular, but should you give its blender a whirl?

Instant Pot is changing the way we think about blending devices. The Ace Blender can actually cook foods and blend them at the same time. Here's what I thought of the Ace.
Posted By Erika Rawes
2019 camera tech predictions pexels photo 417059
Photography

From 8K to A.I., this is what might come to cameras in 2019

What will 2019 have in store for camera tech? Don't be too surprised if video hits 8K resolution and cameras begin to incorporate the same artificial intelligence features being used in smartphone cameras today.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Most significant science new and breakthroughs of 2018
Emerging Tech

From solar probes to A.I. art, these breakthroughs changed the course of 2018

2018 as a whole was equal parts weird, worrying, and wonderful. The same can be said of the science that happened this year. Here’s our recap — in no particular order — of the most outstanding scientific breakthroughs, news, and…
Posted By Dyllan Furness
elon musk starman space adventure spacex falcon heavy
Features

These are the 10 most important tech news stories of 2018

From Facebook scandals to unprecedented space travel, 2018 has been a year of important, turbulent, exciting, worrying, and delightful tech news. We count the 10 tech stories that will be influencing the future.
Posted By Luke Larsen
5G
Emerging Tech

5 tech trends to watch in 2019 (and a reality check on last year’s picks)

Innovation in the tech industry moves at a breakneck pace, and 2018 was a fantastic example of that. Wireless companies took gigantic steps towards 5G (including merging to get there), while Google wowed us with its Duplex AI. Despite…
Posted By Ed Oswald
photographer dixie dixon on camera tech inspiration shooting fashion photos 11
Photography

Photographer Dixie Dixon on camera tech, inspiration, and shooting fashion

Fashion and lifestyle photographer Dixie Dixon has a knack for creating allure on sets. Take an inside look into how she works in this Q&A with advice for new photographers, working with models, and more.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Tech Trends to watch for at CES 2019
News

CES 2019: Tech trends to watch for at the consumer electronics show

With more than 4,400 exhibiting companies and more than 2.7 million square feet of exhibition hall, CES is overwhelming. Here's what to expect from the upcoming show, from A.I. and self-driving cars to 5G networks and 8K televisions.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
smart home trends google assistant
Smart Home

Alexa toilets, robot ovens, and all the other smart home tech coming to CES

CES 2019 is finally here. So what smart home trends can we expect to see this year? Regardless of what you seek, chances are you'll find it on the floor at CES 2019. Here's what we're expecting to see.
Posted By Kim Wetzel
Amazon New World MMO
Gaming

Can gamers build a society? We’ll find out in Amazon’s ‘New World’

Amazon is building a massively multiplayer game with an entirely unique world and setting. We interviewed three of the game developer’s about why Amazon is taking a risk on ‘New World’ and how the company’s cloud tech makes it…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
smart city security breaches could be lethal ottawa getty
Emerging Tech

Today, hacks are annoying. In future smart cities, they could kill

Corporate security breaches are becoming so common that people now accept them as part of a digital future. But for smart cities, system hacks could prove far dangerous for citizens.
Posted By John R. Quain
digital trends live ces 2019 day 2 dt
Digital Trends Live

Digital Trends Live – CES 2019 – Day 2

On today's episode: While we are for sure going to run down all the hottest and most innovative tech announcements of CES 2019, we're also hosting some amazing guests and panels. From the latest VTOL taxi from Bell Helicopters and the…
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
nordictrack vr bike ces 2019 feat
Gaming

Ride through the sky and get fit on the fly with the NordicTrack VR Bike

During CES 2019, we tried the NordicTrack Virtual Reality Bike. Combining fitness and gaming, the bike is one of the most interesting approaches to VR traversal we’ve seen. 
Posted By Felicia Miranda
teslasuit experience ces 2019 black mirror
Features

The Teslasuit could turn Black Mirror’s terrifying ‘Playtest’ into a reality

We spoke with Teslasuit co-founder Dimitri Mikhalchuk about VR gaming at CES 2019. With all its features, the future of the Teslasuit and virtual reality look bright. And it also sounds a bit like a Black Mirror episode.
Posted By Felicia Miranda