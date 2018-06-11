Check out Sony’s E3 2018 press conference live right here

Share

By the time Sony takes the stage at E3, we’ll be in the thick of the E3 festivities. Sony’s conference is the third and final one on Monday, June 11, but it promises to be well worth the wait. If you’re looking for a fun way to watch Sony’s press event, we’re streaming it right here with instant reactions, and we’d like you to join us for the fun!

Sticking with Sony’s trend of a prime-time conference slot, the show starts at 6 p.m. PT on June 11. Digital Trends Senior Editor Matt Smith will be live during the show to offer commentary on all of the trailers, news, and unexpected moments. You can also follow along on Twitter as Gaming Editor Mike Epstein live-tweets from the conference in Los Angeles.

Whether you’re watching the conference by yourself or already have watch-party plans, you can also stream Sony’s show on PlayStation, YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook.

What should we expect from Sony this year at E3? We have a full expectations post for Sony’s press conference that you can read to get the full picture, but the biggest thing is probably what not to expect. If you were hoping Sony would unveil the next PlayStation console, that isn’t going to happen. However, if you’re a PlayStation fan, you’ll definitely want to tune in, as Sony will focus most of its attention on a handful of highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives.

Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part II will be on display, hopefully with some gameplay footage. We’ll also get our latest trip to the bizarre and endlessly intriguing world of Death Stranding, the enigmatic project from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima. Sucker Punch’s samurai open-world game Ghost of Tsushima will also be on display. Rounding out the big four Sony confirmed for the show is Insomniac’s Spider-Man, which launches on September 7.

Sony will likely show other games, but with a slate of pre-E3 mini-streams leading up to the conference, don’t be surprised if Sony’s press event is mostly filled with looks at the aforementioned four games. Either way, it certainly promises to be a great time.