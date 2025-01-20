 Skip to main content
How to connect a PlayStation Portal to your PS5

PlayStation Portal bundle home screen while turned on.
Giovanni Colantonio / Digital Trends

The PlayStation Portal is a wonderful handheld device, but to get the most out of it, you'll need to set it up to stream from your PlayStation 5. In this guide, we'll tell you what settings you'll need to turn on and share the process for getting everything connected so that you can start streaming games to your PlayStation Portal.

A PlayStation Portal boots up.
Sony

How to connect a PlayStation Portal to your PS5

When you're ready to connect your PlayStation Portal to your PS5, follow the steps below.

Step 1: On your PS5, head to Settings > System > Remote Play, then select "Enable Remote Play."

Step 2: Next, go to Settings > System > Power Saving > Features Available in Rest Mode. Here, select "Stay Connected to the Internet" and "Enable Turning on PS5 from Network" to ensure that you can use Remote Play while your PS5 is in Rest Mode.

Step 3: Now, make sure you're signed into your PlayStation Portal using the same PlayStation account as the one on your PS5 and that both devices are on the same Wi-Fi network.

Step 4: While setting your PlayStation Portal, you'll come to a point where the device asks you to select a PS5 to connect to. If you have multiple PS5s in your home, be sure you select the specific console you want to stream from when using Remote Play.

Step 5: From here, make sure your PS5 is on, at which point your PlayStation Portal will detect it and begin the process of connecting when you tell it to.

Each time you turn on your PlayStation Portal going forward, you'll be greeted with a screen asking you to confirm that you want to connect to the PS5 you selected, letting you easily stream games to your heart's content. Enjoy!

