Indie roguelike ‘Darkest Dungeon’ is coming to the Nintendo Switch

Why it matters to you Darkest Dungeon was one of 2016's best games and soon you'll be able to play it anywhere.

Despite some initial skepticism, the Nintendo Switch has turned out to be a major success for Nintendo. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild gave the console a strong launch title and Super Mario Oddesy will be out later this month. Then again, first-party games have never been Nintendo’s problem. The company has consistently made highly-rated video games, but, due to a variety of reasons, third-party developers have been wary of supporting the company’s consoles. However, the Switch seems to be turning that around and hardcore gamers will be glad to know that indie rogue-like Darkest Dungeon will be coming to the Switch.

The developer made the announcement via Twitter, but did so in an interesting way. At first glance, the video appears to simply be the PC version of Darkest Dungeon, but the camera then pans out to reveal that the game is running on the Switch in undocked mode.

Wait for it… wait for it… pic.twitter.com/7nx0zpDglG — Darkest Dungeon (@DarkestDungeon) September 29, 2017

Darkest Dungeon offers a unique twist on the standard dungeon crawler. The player assembles a team to help rid their newly acquired manor of monsters. However, monsters aren’t the only challenge that players will face. Managing the mental and psychological toll that adventuring takes on the party is one of the game’s most challenging features.

The game’s gothic art style and Lovecraftian-inspired lore and setting helped the game stand out from other rogue-like and turn-based games that have released in recent years. Darkest Dungeon is not an easy game, but, for those who enjoy a challenge, it remains one of the more highly regarded indie titles of recent years.

The specifics of the Switch port remain unknown, but the game was never very demanding from a graphical standpoint so the console should have little trouble running it even in handheld mode. The PC version of the game has several DLC packs, but it is unclear if these will be included with the Switch version or sold separately. The announcement did not mention a release date, but given that the game was shown on the Switch, the launch date may be sooner rather than later.