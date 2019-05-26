Digital Trends
Gaming

Dauntless hits 5 million players in first week; Phoenix Labs tries to keep up

Aaron Mamiit
By

Dauntless, a free-to-play monster hunting game, surpassed 5 million players within the first week since its  launch, despite being plagued with long queue times due to player demand.

Dauntless was released on May 21 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and on the PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive, with the impressive milestone a far cry from the interest that the game drew when it was previously launched as a beta version for just the PC. The demand for access to the free-to-play challenger to Monster Hunter: World was so massive that developer Phoenix Labs initially had trouble in trying to keep up.

Matchmaking problems and server issues slowed down Dauntless in its opening days, with some players reportedly having to wait three hours just to get into the game. There were also reports of purchases not showing up in players’ accounts, which was a major problem for a free-to-play game that relies on microtransactions, while some players reported a bug that caused it to crash.

“Realistically the problems that you’re citing are kind of true of any live game and it’s not for lack of planning,” Phoenix Labs’ head of publishing Nick Clifford told Kotaku in an interview. “A lot of these problems you don’t know you have them until players show up.”

The official Twitter account of Dauntless kept a track record of how Phoenix Labs worked to keep up with the surge of players. Fortunately, it appears that the server situation is starting to get better, as the developer keeps working to increase capacity for the game.

Dauntless features true cross-platform play, allowing players to carry their progress between the game’s current versions, and eventually also to the Nintendo Switch and mobile once it launches on those platforms.

Compared to Monster Hunter: World, Dauntless features simpler mechanics and aesthetics, similar to the comparison between PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds and Fortnite in the Battle Royale space. It remains to be seen whether Dauntless will surpass Monster Hunter: World in the same manner that Fortnite overtook PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds.

Dauntless has a powerful creature to slay in front of it though, as Monster Hunter: World is set to become even bigger with Iceborne, the game’s first official expansion.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best Xbox One games you can get right now
GameStop Memorial Day sale deals discount used games PS4 bundle God of War
Gaming

GameStop Memorial Day sale: PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch deals

Some of the deals at the Gamestop Memorial Day sale include PS4 and Xbox bundles that come with essential games like God of War or Forza Horizon 3. If you're just looking to scoop up games, used titles are 50% off throughout the event.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
PlayStation 4
Gaming

Everything we know about the PlayStation 5, including PlayStation VR plans

PlayStation 5 rumors have circulated for over a year, but there's still plenty we don't know. Here's everything you need to know about the PS5, including rumors about its release, specs, and games.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gears of War 4
Gaming

These Xbox One exclusives are the definition of quality over quantity

Xbox One has a prestigious collection of handpicked titles that you can't play on other consoles. Here are the latest and greatest Xbox One exclusives, including some that are also available on PC
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online economy redemption 2 beans
Deals

Walmart drops deals on Xbox One X games and accessories for Memorial Day

The most obvious deals are on console bundles, but there are also discounts on wireless controllers here and there. If you're just looking for new Xbox One games to play, Walmart is offering popular titles for cheap.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
god of war gets myth right with the liberties it takes midgard
Buying Guides

The best PlayStation 4 exclusives you can get right now

The PlayStation 4's game library and an incredible selection of exclusive games could make anyone with an Xbox One or Nintendo Switch think twice. Here's our list of the latest and greatest PS4 exclusives.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
awesome tech you cant buy yet ninebot kickscooter max feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Tricked-out e-scooters and bike lights that lock

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Xbox One X review controller in front
Gaming

Microsoft Project xCloud will support all current and future Xbox One games

Microsoft's Project xCloud video game streaming service will support all current and future Xbox titles. This includes more than 3,500 games for the Xbox, Xbox 360, and Xbox One, and more than 1,900 future games for the Xbox One.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
sekiro shadows die twice monk
Gaming

These are the must-have games that every Xbox One owner needs

More than four years into its life span, Microsoft's latest console is finally coming into its own. From Cuphead to Halo 5, the best Xbox One games offer something for players of every type.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
overwatch league commissioner moves to fortnite esports jumpman
Gaming

Overwatch League Commissioner Nate Nanzer moves to Epic Games, Fortnite esports

Nate Nanzer, the founding commissioner of the Overwatch League, will be leaving his post to join Epic Games and oversee competitive Fortnite. Nanzer will be inheriting a robust esports scene, but one besieged by cheating.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
bloodstained ritual of the night post launch dlc plans revealed
Gaming

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night DLC stirs controversy for Kickstarter backers

The post-launch DLC for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night has been revealed. The $10 Iga's Back Pack DLC that will allow players to earn the Swordwhip weapon, however, has stirred controversy among the game's Kickstarter backers.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
call of duty modern warfare draws inspiration no russian level remastered
Gaming

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare will focus on ‘troubling, realistic’ emotions

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is reportedly the title for this year's entry in the series. The game is also said to draw inspiration from the controversial No Russian level of 2009's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin