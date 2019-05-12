Share

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, the game’s first official expansion, is set to further expand the Capcom masterpiece with a new area to explore, more monsters to hunt, and additional gear to collect.

Iceborne, which was first teased in December 2018, launched its first gameplay trailer in Sony’s latest State of Play. Capcom followed with its own livestream to reveal more details about the upcoming expansion.

The new area that will open up in Iceborne is called Hoarfrost Reach, and its chilly environment will be more than just visuals. Tying in to the temperature mechanics from Monster Hunter World, players will need to fight the cold with a steady supply of hot drinks and bathing in natural hot springs. Walking on heavy snow will also slow down a character’s movement.

Hoarfrost Reach is home to many new monsters, including Banbaro with its giant horns and Beotodus with its sharp fin, both of which were featured in Capcom’s livestream. Nargacuga, from Monster Hunter Freedom Unite, will be making its return, while Velkhana, an elder dragon, will look to freeze everything that stands in its way. Other new creatures in Hoarfrost Reach include Popo, which are tusked herbivores that are generally docile, and Cortos, which are winged creatures that players can use to hitch a ride.

Players will be able to try new combat options in Iceborne, including the ability to use the Slinger while their main weapon is drawn. The Slinger also received upgrades in the form of the Clutch Claw, which can be used to grapple onto monsters, and the Slinger Burst to fire a powerful shot to make monsters flinch.

Iceborne will also introduce Master Rank, which is similar to the G-Rank from previous Monster Hunter games. Challenges in Master Rank will pit players against more ferocious versions of existing monsters.

Iceborne will launch on September 6 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and for the PC sometime after in the winter. The expansion will cost $40 for players who already own Monster Hunter World, but for newcomers, Capcom will also release a bundle that contains Monster Hunter World, all of its updates, and Iceborne for $60.